Highlights The Miami Dolphins' offense is setting records, threatening many more, and doing it with flash, style, and a whole lot of speed.

The Dolphins have Olympic-level speedsters like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane who are causing trouble for opposing defenses.

Head coach Mike McDaniel is an offensive innovator who uses pre-snap motion to create mismatches and get defenses out of position.

For the Miami Dolphins, speed’s killing at a historic rate, enough to threaten the 1999 St.Louis Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” most yards in a season (6,412 yards). With Olympic-level speedsters like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, and De’Von Achane, opposing defenses struggle just to avoid embarrassment.

Ask the Denver Broncos, who gave up 70 points and a record-breaking 726 yards to the Fins in Week 3. Here’s how the “Greatest Show on Surf” keeps racking up records and how they stack up to the greatest offenses in NFL history.

Read more: Sean McDermott: Matt Milano's crucial ability to "flip the switch" on game day

Speed To Spare

Credit: Next Gen Stats

While the debate over the greatest offense ever assembled remains up in the air, the title for fastest may well be over. Just for this season, Miami recorded seven of the eight fastest speeds in terms of miles per hour.

So far, Hill holds the bragging rights at 22.01 mph, but the rookie Achane is nipping at his heels at 21.93 mph, with Mostert’s lackadaisical 21.62 mph coming last among the trio. Despite clocking the fastest time, Achane still gave Hill grief over getting caught from behind, “22 (mph) but don’t matter cuz he got hawked.”

Naturally, one of the league leaders in yards had a response, “Men lie, woman lie, but numbers don’t lie, do they? I’m just saying though. I’ve been doing this since what, 2016, baby. I’m the cheetah. I’m the fastest in the game, and I’m the fastest in real life too.” For what it’s worth, Hill still owns the NFL record at 23.24 mph from his rookie year.

The Mike McDaniel Effect

Besides blazing speed, the Dolphins also employ one of the game’s premiere offensive innovators. Head coach Mike McDaniel spent over a decade working with and learning from Kyle Shanahan, another offensive guru, and now they're revolutionizing the NFL. Both the San Francisco 49ers and the Dolphins put defenses in binds using pre-snap motion.

San Francisco emphasizes that advantage with the versatility of their roster. Christian McCaffery running wide receiver routes and Deebo Samuel as a running back forces defenses into unfavorable matchups. Miami uses pre-snap motion to free up its otherworldly acceleration. This season McDaniel added a wrinkle to that pre-snap trickery.

When asked about the subtle change, Shanahan called it “Cheat motion. Because it’s cheating.” Denver’s Sean Payton might agree but Bills’ coach Sean McDermott said, “Their schematics are almost revolutionary in what they do. Coach McDaniel is very creative and does a lot of things to get you out of position on defense.”

The Greatest Offense Ever?

Naturally, when you’re talking about the greatest offenses of all time, two teams come to mind: the 1999 Rams and the 2007 New England Patriots. The “Greatest Show on Turf” led by Kurt Warner with Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, and Torry Holt doing the heavy lifting revolutionized passing offenses.

They became the first team to score 500+ points in three consecutive seasons, while Warner and Faulk finished first and second in MVP voting each year, a feat yet to be matched by any teammates.

The 2007 Patriots, on the other hand, paired perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time with maybe the second-greatest receiver of all time. Tom Brady set the single-season touchdown record with 50 while Randy Moss set the receiving TD mark with 23 and an NFL best 112 catches. By the way, they went 16-0, beating their first eight opponents by a combined 204 points.

The Dolphins' Case

Through five weeks the Dolphins churned out 2,568 total yards of offense. That just edges out the ‘99 Rams who notched 2,527 over the same span. The Dolphins are averaging a blistering 513 yards per game; that’s 113 more than the '99 Rams and 102 more than the ‘07 Patriots.

Of course, the league looks much different now thanks to many rule changes. For context, the record is held by the 2011 New Orleans Saints, who piled up 7,474 yards. To put the Dolphins’ rampage into perspective, NFL teams are averaging 334 yards, about 180 less than Miami.

During the reign of the Rams, they tallied just 82 yards more than average. The New England Patriots? Only 86 yards more than average. Obviously the crushing of Denver skews those numbers slightly but as long as they stay healthy, the Fins have a chance.

Tua Tagovailoa especially needs to stay healthy as he’s within a shout of Peyton Manning’s 5,477 passing yards in 2013, albeit in 16 games as opposed to 17. For now, Tagovailoa is on pace for 5,487 yards over 17. Regardless of all the headlines and accolades, Mike McDaniel has kept a level head. When asked about their record-setting output, McDaniel replied with a smile saying:

Mission accomplished. We had the whole time, the whole offseason, that was our goal — was output after five games.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Bill Belichick: Legendary New England Patriots coach's 10 worst losses