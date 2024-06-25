Highlights Slovenia have produced a host of modern stars since making their international debut in 1991.

Josip Ilicic, Jan Oblak, and Zlatko Zahovic have made significant impacts in European leagues and on the international stage.

Slovenia have qualified for the World Cup on two occasions in 2002 and 2010 as well as the European Championships in 2000 and 2024.

Slovenia’s first official national fixture came back in 1991, one year after the country gained independence after the breakdown of Yugoslavia. While they might not be as well-known as a footballing nation as several of their Balkan counterparts, such as Croatia, a collection of Slovenian players have excelled in Europe over recent decades, including goalkeepers Jan Oblak and Samir Handanovic, who were both voted in the top 10 goalkeepers in the world by GIVEMESPORT.

Although they've yet to reach the knock-out stages of an international tournament, they are a national side to be underestimated at your peril, consistently producing players who play in some of the stronger leagues in Europe. But who can count themselves the best ever Slovenian footballers of all time? GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10.

10 Milenko Acimovic

Career span: 1998-2007

Milenko Acimovic may not have played as many games or scored as many goals for his country than others on this list, but his contribution to the national team more than justifies his place in the rankings. In 1999, with four minutes left in the second leg of the Euro 2000 play-off match with Ukraine, Acimovic scored from 10 yards within his own half. That sealed a 2-1 win and with second lef being drawn 1-1, it meant Slovenia qualified for Euro 2000. While the two years he spent at Spurs between 2002 and 2004 didn't really take off for him, Acimovic's famous goal against Ukraine is enough to write him into Slovenian football folklore.

Milenko Acimovic's Career Stats Club Appearances 255 Club Goals 65 Slovenia Caps 76 Slovenia Goals 13 Honours 8

9 Robert Koren

International career span: 2003-2011

Robert Koren had a long and well traveled career in club football, playing in Norway Australia and England, where he played for West Brom and Hull City. But it is perhaps his achievements with the national side that enable him to feature in this list. In the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Koren captained the side, scoring Slovenia's winning goal over Algeria with 11 minutes of the match remaining. They finished only a point behind England and the USA, who qualified for the knock-out stages ahead of them, but for that moment, Koren had Slovenia believing anything was possible.

Robert Koren's Career Stats Club Appearances 497 Club Goals 101 Slovenia Caps 61 Slovenia Goals 5 Honours 1

8 Milivoje Novakovic

International career span: 2006-2017

Somewhat of a journeyman throughout his career with his spells in Japan, Austria, Bulgaria and Germany, where he played for FC Cologne for eight years, Milivoje Novakovic scored his fair share of goals for the national team, with 32 goals. In 2015, he put Slovenia 1-0 up against England after cutting them apart with a quick one-two. England prevailed by 3-2 at the final whistle, but moments like this were commonplace for Novakovic in his 11 years with the national team.

Milivoje Novakovic's Career Stats Club Appearances 501 Club Goals 239 Slovenia Caps 80 Slovenia Goals 32 Honours 2

7 Bostjan Cesar

International career span: 2003-2018

In 2017, Bostjan Cesar became the first Slovenian to win 100 caps for the country. A rugged centre-back, Cesar came off the bench to score a famous late-headed Slovenian winning goal versus Italy in the qualifying campaign for the 2006 World Cup, which Italy would go on to win. While they didn't qualify for this tournament, Cesar and Slovenia did four years later in South Africa at the expense of Russia, only losing one game and beating Algeria 1-0. Cesar also had 10 years at Chievo.

Bostjan Cesar's Career Stats Club Appearances 373 Club Goals 12 Slovenia Caps 102 Slovenia Goals 10 Honours 5

6 Srecko Katanec

International career span: 1994

Srecko Katanec was part of a young and talented Yugoslavia side that eventually lost to Argentina in a penalty shoot-out in the 1990 World Cup. Equally adept at playing at centre-back or in a defensive midfield position, he excelled in Italy during a period with Sampdoria, winning the Serie A title in 1991 in a great attacking side that included players like Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli. The following season, Katanec was on the score sheet as Sampdoria beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade enroute to the final. Katanec played all 120 minutes of the final at Wembley versus Barcelona, but Sampdoria and Katanec found themselves on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline. He may have only played five times for Slovenian national team, but deserves his place on the list.

Srecko Katanec's Career Stats Club Appearances 174 Club Goals 20 Slovenia Caps 5 Slovenia Goals 1 Honours 5

5 Josip Ilicic

International career span: 2010-Present

Josip Ilicic scored for Slovenia in a 2-1 win over Armenia in 2024, 11 years after his first international goal against Cyprus in 2013, a testiment to his longevity on the international stage. Able to play up-front or on the wing, Ilicic spent 11 years in Serie A, with spells with Palermo, Fiorentina and Atalanta. He was the fulcrum of those sides, scoring winning goals for Palermo away to Juventus and home to Inter Milan, as well as being among the goals for Atalanta in a thumping 5-0 victory over AC Milan.

A crowning moment for Atalanta came in the 2019-20 Champions League when he netted four times in a 4-3 win over Valencia in the round of 16, putting the Nerazzurri into the quarter-finals for the first time in their history. Ilicic has proved a shrewd and effective attacking player who more than justifies his position on this list.

Josip Ilicic's Career Stats Club Appearances 544 Club Goals 151 Slovenia Caps 81 Slovenia Goals 17 Honours 2

4 Samir Handanovic

International career span: 2004-2015

Samir Handanovic spent a decade in goal with Inter Milan between 2013 and 2023, winning the Serie A title in 2021, along with a host of individual awards, including Slovenian Footballer of the Year three times, in 2009, 2011 and 2012 respectively. He would go onto become Inter captain before eventually being replaced at San Siro by Andre Onana. The big Slovenian keeper can consider himself an all-time great national, playing at the World Cup in 2010 in South Africa.

Samir Handanovic's Career Stats Club Appearances 719 Club Clean Sheets 254 Slovenia Caps 80 Slovenia Clean Sheets 29 Honours 5

3 Jan Oblak

International career span: 2012-Present

The current Slovenian goalkeeper has spent the last ten years with Atletico Madrid, where he has enjoyed great success, winning La Liga in 2021 and the Europa League in 2018, as well as being part of the side that were a penalty shoot out away from beating their city rivals Real in the 2016 Champions League final. He showed his worth as a goalkeeper when in 2019 he broke the club record for most clean sheets with his 96th. For his country he made his debut back in 2012 and has captained the nation since 2020.

Jan Oblak's Career Stats Club Appearances 555 Club Clean Sheets 252 Slovenia Caps 67 Slovenia Clean Sheets 30 Honours 8

2 Branko Oblak

International career span: 1970-1977

Born in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana in 1947, England fans of a certain age might recall attacking midfielder Branko Oblak scoring a howitzer against the Three Lions in a friendly in Belgrade in 1974 that ended in a 2-2 draw. That was for the former republic of Yugoslavia. Now, 50 years on, that goal still looks utterly fantastic. Blessed with a wonderful left foot, Oblak excelled in the 1974 World Cup, helping Yugoslavia to top a group that featured Brazil. They went on to lose to eventual winners West Germany, a country in which the Slovenian would play in, firstly for Schalke and then for Bayern Munich, for whom he won the Bundesliga with in 1980. Although he played in a very different era, Oblak's light burned bright and is still recognised in Slovenian football today.

Branko Oblak's Career Stats Club Appearances 213 Club Goals 19 International Caps 46 International Goals 6 Honours 5

1 Zlatko Zahovic

International career span: 1992-2004

Zlatko Zahovic played club football across Europe, with spells in Portugal with both Porto and Benfica, yet the attacking midfielder was more prolific with the national side. With 35 goals for Slovenia, he remains his country's top scorer. He won three league titles in Portugal, but unusually, they were with both Porto and Benfica. The Slovenian was an inspiration in getting the country to Euro 2000, scoring nine goals in qualification including a crucial equaliser against Ukraine in the play-offs to reach the tournament. Slovenia were not able to get out of the group, but through no shortage of effort from Zahovic, who scored in a 2-1 loss to Spain and a brace in an enthralling 3-3 draw with Yugoslavia. An exciting and enigmatic player, one of few players loved by fans of both Benfica and Porto.

Zlatko Zahovic's Career Stats Club Appearances 257 Club Goals 74 International Caps 84 International Goals 35 Honours 9

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 24.06.24