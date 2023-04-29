Now entering the semi-final stage, the 2023 Snooker World Championship has seen some outrageous pots to date, but Luca Brecel’s yesterday may just be the best of the bunch.

The Belgian came into the semi-final off the back of a sensational comeback victory against seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, where he fought back from 10-6 down to win 13-10 by winning seven frames on the trot.

After the match, The Rocket was full of praise for the Belgian Bullet, telling BBC Sport: “He played unbelievable. He is such a good player and I love watching him. He is such a dynamic player, and he is full a talent.

"Probably the most talented snooker player I have ever seen. I would love to go and see him win it just for snooker because that is how the game should be played.”

Luca Brecel's unbelievable shot

This sort of ability is exactly what Brecel showcased in the 22nd frame of his match against Chinese debutant Si Jiahui as he produced a shot of the tournament contender on his way to taking the frame.

With the white nestled firmly behind two reds, there didn’t seem to be any way Brecel could pot a red to remain at the table.

However, he knew otherwise as he hit a powerful shot that perfectly glanced off a nearby red to send it into the right middle pocket.

The shot truly was snooker perfection that summarises a fantastic match so far.

Coming into the evening session, Si was leading 11-5 and the 20-year-old quickly extended his lead to 14-5 before Brecel fought back, much like he did against O’Sullivan.

Brecel reeled off five frames on the bounce as he punished every mistake made by his Chinese opponent to finish the evening at a much more balanced score of 14-10 in the best of 33 match.

Snooker fans have been loving the spectacle put on by the pair and especially Brecel’s moment of magic.

Snooker fans react to the insane shot from Brecel

"That is shot of the tournament, probably the greatest shot the Crucible has ever seen!' said one fan on Twitter.

Another made reference to The Rocket’s glowing comments about the Belgian, tweeting: "What the hell... well Ronnie wasn't lying about him."

Other fans echoed the sentiment by saying: "Crazy, one of the most insane shots the Crucible has ever seen!"

"Jesus Christ this is sensational!" said another.

It’s fair to say Brecel and Si are winning their fair share of admirers with their performances at the tournament to date and many are gutted that this match isn’t the final itself.

Speaking to BBC Two, 1991 world champion John Parrot said ‘it was a privilege to be here’ when describing the match, and we're sure few in attendance could have any arguments.

The pair are putting on some box office snooker for fans to enjoy.