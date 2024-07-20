Highlights South Africa's greatest footballers include Aaron Mokoena, Mark Fish, and Steven Pienaar.

Benni McCarthy is South Africa's top scorer and a Champions League winner.

Former Leeds United defender Lucas Radebe captained the nation at two World Cups and also makes the list.

South Africa has seen its fair share of footballing talents over recent decades. The Rainbow Nation made its first appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1998, with two more appearances coming in 2002, and, most famously, at the 2010 World Cup as hosts.

Bafana Bafana picked up their one and only major honour in 1996 when they hosted and won the African Cup of Nations, downing Tunisia 2-0 in the final. Since then, the side have finished as runner-up once and third place twice in 2000 and 2023. Those national milestones have been achieved by some superb players including Champions League winner Benni McCarthy and Leeds United icon Lucas Radebe. With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest players to don the famous South Africa jersey.

10 Siphiwe Tshabalala

International career: 2006-2017

Known perhaps for one of the most iconic World Cup moments produced by a host nation, Siphiwe Tshabalala burst onto the global scene in 2010. In the opening contest of the first-ever World Cup held in Africa, the winger produced a moment of magic, blasting his strike into the top corner against Mexico to send the Johannesburg crowd crazy – with Peter Drury giving the goal the credit it deserved with some unforgettable commentary.

The Soweto-born star netted another 11 goals for his nation in 90 caps. At club level, Tshabalala played the majority of his career at Kaizer Chiefs, racking up more than 300 appearances and winning two league titles in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Siphiwe Tshabalala's South Africa Career Appearances 91 Goals 12 World Cup Goals 1

9 Doctor Khumalo

International career: 1992-2001

When your name is Doctor, you’ve got to have confidence in your own abilities and that’s exactly what Doctor Khumalo had. The central midfielder was selected for South Africa’s first official international fixture following their readmittance back into FIFA in 1992. The Kaizer Chiefs legend was a key part of the famous 1996 South Africa side that won the Africa Cup of Nations. He also represented Bafana Bafana at the World Cup in 2002.

A great reader of the game and known for his passing ability, Doctor also brought his talents to the USA, playing a season for Colombus Crew where he scored five goals in 43 appearances. He is now a technical director for South African side Baroka.

Doctor Khumalo's South Africa Career Appearances 50 Goals 9 Trophies 1

8 Phil Masinga

International career: 1992-2001

Known affectionately as ‘Chippa’, the late Phil Masinga is our first player on the list to play in England. The forward joined Leeds United from Mamelodi Sundowns in 1994, which also saw Lucas Radebe join the Premier League club. In two years in England, Masinga scored nine goals, including a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Walsall.

It was perhaps his international career that stood out more. Part of the famous 1996 winning side, Masinga scored Bafana Bafana’s first goals in AFCON history in a 3-0 win over Cameroon. The forward also scored the decisive goal in a qualification match vs DR Congo, which sent South Africa to the World Cup for the first time in 1998.

Phil Masinga's South Africa Career Appearances 58 Goals 18 Trophies 1

7 Aaron Mokoena

International career: 1999-2010

South Africa’s all-time leading appearance maker, midfielder Aaron Mokoena is a hero for his nation. He captained Bafana Bafana for the opening match of the 2010 World Cup against Mexico, becoming the first African to captain a host nation at a World Cup. In total, Mokoena played 107 times for his nation between 1999 and 2010, also turning out for the South African Olympics side in 2000 in Sydney.

In his club career, Mokoena’s was part of the Bayer Leverkusen academy before joining Ajax where he played eight times. He then moved to the Premier League via Belgium, signing for Blackburn Rovers and making 139 appearances. He then joined Portsmouth as he helped the south coast side reach the FA Cup final in 2010.

Aaron Mokoena's South Africa Career Appearances 107 Goals 2 World Cup Appearances 6

6 Mark Fish

International career: 1993-2004

Mark Fish was a stalwart in England. After reportedly turning down Manchester United, he spent one season at Italian giants Lazio before making more than 200 appearances for Bolton, Charlton and Ipswich. Known as ‘The Big Fish’, the defender was given plaudits for his performances in Bolton’s first season in the Premier League in 1997-98. He then moved to Charlton in 2000 and turned out 1009 times for the Addicks, netting two goals.

For his country, he was named in the team of the tournament at both the 1996 AFCON and the 1998 AFCON. He scored a crucial goal in the 1996 quarter-final against Algeria as Bafana Bafana lifted the title in their own backyard.

Mark Fish's South Africa Career Appearances 62 Goals 2 Trophies 1 World Cup Appearances 3

5 John Moshoeu

International career: 1993-2004

The late great John Moshoeu was a much-loved figure in the South Africa national team that won the AFCON back in 1996. The attacking midfielder was the second top scorer in the tournament, netting the winner in the quarter-final against Algeria and twice in the semi-final against Ghana. Speaking before his death in 2015 to stomach cancer, Moshoeu said he broke down in tears when a white fan asked for his autograph after the 1996 triumph, just six years after the end of apartheid.

Known as ‘Shoes’ by fans, he represented South Africa at six major tournaments and is the oldest player to turn out for Bafana Bafana at 38 years old. At club level, the attacking midfielder played for the likes of Fenerbahce and Bursaspor, winning the league with the former in 2001.

John Moshoeu's South Africa Career Appearances 73 Goals 8 Trophies 1 AFCON Goals 4

4 Shaun Bartlett

International career: 1995-2005

To the fans that grew up watching the Premier League in the early 2000s, the name Shaun Bartlett will be fondly remembered. The striker initially spent a season on loan at Charlton in 2000 before being signed permanently in 2001 in a deal worth £2 million. In over 120 appearances for the Addicks, Bartlett scored 24 goals including a remarkable strike against Leicester City which won him the Premier League Goal of the Season award in 2000-01.

For his country, Bartlett is the second-highest scorer, netting a double in the 1996 AFCON against Ghana on the way to glory. Bartlett also scored twice at the 1998 World Cup, both coming against Saudi Arabia as Bafana Bafana picked up their second-ever point in the World Cup.

Shaun Bartlett's South Africa Career Appearances 74 Goals 29 Trophies 1 AFCON Goals 6

3 Steven Pienaar

International career: 2002-2012

One of the most gifted South Africans to grace the game, Steven Pienaar enjoyed a distinguished career in Europe. The midfielder made more than 130 appearances for Ajax, winning two league titles before a season stint at Borussia Dortmund then a four-year stay at Everton.

Two unsuccessful years at Spurs saw him move back to Goodison Park in 2012. In total, he turned out 229 times for the Toffees, making 72 goal contributions. In a 10-year international career, Pienaar represented South Africa at two World Cups, 2002 and on home soil in 2010.

Steven Pienaar's Career Appearances 62 Goals 3 Club Appearances 436 Goal Contributions 116

2 Lucas Radebe

International career: 1992-2003

A loyal Leeds United servant for more than a decade, the defender was one of the best in the Premier League at his peak. Lucas Radebe’s move to 1994 was reportedly done to keep compatriot and fellow new signing Phil Masinga happy. It turned out to be a fine bit of business. Radebe went on to play more than 250 times for the Yorkshire side, including 10 Champions League appearances as United made the semi-finals in 2001. Once linked with Manchester United, serious knee and ankle injuries curtailed his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Radebe went 197 Premier League games without ever scoring.

Internationally, Radebe was a rock at the back for South Africa in their 1996 continental triumph. He captained his nation at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, scoring in the latter against Spain, his second and last international goal. He was also vastly influential in South Africa’s bid to host the 2010 World Cup.

Lucas Radebe's South Africa Career Appearances 70 Goals 2 Times Captained 19 Honours 1

1 Benni McCarthy

International career: 1997-2012

South Africa’s all-time leading goalscorer, Benni McCarthy deserves his place at the top of the list. Making his debut for the country in 1997, McCarthy was the leading goalscorer in the 1998 AFCON, also claiming Player of the Tournament as South Africa reached a second successive final.

The forward also netted South Africa’s first-ever World Cup goal in a 1-1 draw over Denmark in 1998. In 2008, he surpassed Shaun Bartlett as South Africa’s all-time leading scorer in a friendly against Paraguay.

It was domestic career that sets him apart from the rest. After two successful seasons at Ajax where he won two league titles. McCarthy then moved to Celta Vigo in 1999. An unsuccessful stint saw him move to Jose Mourinho’s FC Porto where, in 2004, he helped the Portuguese side win the Champions League, scoring four goals in their successful European campaign.

After 58 goals in 124 games in Portugal, McCarthy signed for Blackburn in 2006. In his maiden season, he netted 18 Premier League goals, the second highest in the league, just behind Chelsea’s Didier Drogba on 20. More recently, the former forward has worked in Erik ten Hag's backroom staff at Manchester United.

Benni McCarthy's South Africa Career Appearances 71 Goals 31 Assists 2 Hat-tricks 1

