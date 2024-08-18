Highlights South Korea hace produced a host of world class players down the years.

Heung-Min Son and Park Ji-sung have made names for themselves in the Premier League.

Cha Bum-kun was one of the first big names to move to Europe where he flourished at Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen.

South Korea have made huge strides in the international game in recent decades. Having made their FIFA World Cup debut in 1954, it would be another 32 years before their next appearance, but since then, the Taegeuk Warriors have been an ever-present on the world's biggest stage, including making it the semi-finals in 2002 when they co-hosted the tournament with Japan.

They may have just two Asian Cups to their name, the last being in 1960, but the nation has produced a string of world class players in recent years, including Spurs captain Son Heung-Min as well as Manchester United legend Park Ji-sung. With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest players to represent South Korea in football history.

Related 10 Greatest Asian Players in Football History [Ranked] Asia is such a vast continent, and it is no surprise there have been some wonderful players hailing from that part of the world.

10 Seol Ki-hyeon

International career span: 2000-2009

The Jeongseon-born winger enjoyed a distinguished career in Belgium with Royal Antwerp and Anderlecht before moving to England to play with Wolves, Reading and Fulham, making 60 appearances in the top flight. He finished his career in the K League where the winger won the Korean League Cup in 2011.

It was for his country where Seol ki-hyeon made a name for himself. Part of the famous side that made it all the way to the semi-finals in 2002, the winger scored a crucial equaliser in the 88th minute in the round of 16 against Italy in Daejeon. Making 82 appearances for his nation, Ki-hyeon retired from international football in 2009.

Seol Ki-hyeon's Career Statistics Club Appearances 417 Club Goals 80 International Caps 82 International Goals 19

Related World Cup 2002: Cameroon and Germany set record for first yellow cards in one game The World Cup has seen many yellow cards handed out. However, the most handed out in a single game came in the 2002 clash between Germany and Cameroon.

9 Lee Dong-gook

International career span: 1998-2017

Lee Dong-gook enjoyed a hugely successful club career in the K League with Jeonbuk Huyundi Motors. Starting his career at Pohang Steelers, a failed move to Middlesbrough saw him resurrect his career back in Korea with Seongnam before his move to Jeonbuk kicked of 11 glory-filled years, winning the league on nine occasions.

Despite making more than 100 appearances for his nation, Lee Dong-gook's international career was one of mixed fortunes. Having played at the 1998 World Cup, the forward was shunned by Guus Hiddink for the 2002 World Cup in his home nation. Labelled a "Lazy Genius" by fans, he later admitted he didn't watch a single game of Korea's famous run to the semi-finals. Injury then forced the forward to miss the 2006 World Cup before missing a crucial late chance at the 2010 finals in the round of 16 against Uruguay.

Lee Dong-gook's Career Statistics Club Appearances 606 Club Goals 243 International Caps 104 International Goals 33

8 Hwang Sun Hong

International career span: 1988-2002

Forward Hwang Sun-hong opted not to begin his playing career in the K League and instead headed for Bayer Leverkusen, where he spent a season in the second team before moving back to his homeland and Pohang Steelers in 1993. His most successful spell came in Japan with Cerezo Osaka where he finished as the top scorer in the J League in 1999.

The striker made his Korea debut in 1988 when he was a surprise inclusion in the 1988 Asian Cup squad despite being an unknown college player. He netted against Japan and Iran in the competition as Korea would eventually lose to Saudi Arabia in the final. After a poor showing at the 1994 World Cup, the striker would make amends in 2002, scoring the winner against Poland to give the nation it's first ever win at the finals. Sun-hong would go on to score the first spot-kick in the successful penalty shootout against Spain in the quarter-finals.

Hwang Sun-Hong's Career Statistics International Caps 103 International Goals 50

Related 10 Best Asian Players in Football Right Now [Ranked] Today, Asian players command starting places in some of the world's best teams

7 Ki Sung-Yueng

International career span: 2008-2019

A midfield metronome, Ki Sung-Yueng enjoyed an established career in the UK with the likes of Celtic, Swansea, Sunderland and Newcastle United. Known for his passing accuracy and ability to keep the play ticking over, Ki was a crucial part of the Swansea side that won the League Cup in 2013 and helped the Welsh side reach the knockout stages of the Europa League in 2013-14. The tall midfielder moved back to his homeland in 2020 to play with FC Seoul where he started his career.

Internationally, Ki has made more than 100 appearances for South Korea, playing at three World Cups including captaining his nation at the 2018 finals in Russia. Not known for his goalscoring ability, Ki netted just 10 times in 110 caps for the Tigers of Asia, retiring from international duty in 2019.

Ki Sung-yueng's Career Statistics Club Appearances 531 Club Goals 44 International Caps 110 International Goals 10

Related The 11 Best Asians Players in Premier League History As Takehiro Tomiyasu signs a new contract with Arsenal, this article ranks the greatest Asian players in Premier League history.

6 Myung-bo Hong

International career span: 1990-2002

When someone as legendary as Pele sings your praises, you know you have done something right. Myung-bo Hong was a stalwart of a defender and his remarkable consistency didn't go unnoticed. Selected by Pele in his FIFA 100 list of the best players in 2004, the defender spent the majority of his club career in Japan and South Korea before seeing out his playing days at LA Galaxy and retiring in 2004.

Nicknamed the "Eternal Libero," the defender was an icon for his nation, becoming the first ever Asian player to turn out at four consecutive World Cups, starting in 1990. After bit part roles in 1994 and 1998, Hong was selected as captain for the 2002 World Cup where he helped guide South Korea to a sensational fourth place finish, scoring the winning penalty in the quarter-finals against Spain. He finished his career in 2002 as the joint-record appearance holder for his nation.

Myung-bo Hong's Career Statistics Club Appearances 331 Club Goals 12 International Caps 136 International Goals 10

5 Lee Young-pyo

International career span: 1999-2011

Known for his endurance, technique and versatility, Lee Young-pyo played at some of the biggest European clubs during his career. After impressing at the 2002 World Cup, the full-back moved to PSV Eindhoven in 2003 to team up with former Korea boss Guus Hiddink. After helping PSV to the Champions League semi-finals, the Korean moved to Spurs where he was a consistent performer under Martin Jol and went on to win the League Cup in 2008.

Making his debut for the international side in 1999, the versatile defender became a bedrock of the national team in the 2000s. In 2008, Lee became just the seventh player in Korean history to reach the 100 cap mark. He retired from the Korean national side in 2011 following the Asian Cup where the Tigers of Asia finished third.

Lee Young-pyo's Career Statistics Club Appearances 417 Club Goals 6 International Caps 127 International Goals 5

4 Kim Min-jae

International career span: 2017-Present

A towering centre-back who's career has been heading in one direction, Kim min-jae is one of the best defenders in Europe. Min-jae first came to Europe from China when he signed for Fenerbahce but after just one season he was on the move again to Italian giants Napoli. His rock solid performances helped Napoli to a first Scudetto in 30 years. Those performances saw him land a move to Bayern Munich for €58m, becoming the most expensive Asian player in history.

Kim made his debut for the national team in 2017 but injury denied him a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After helping Korea to victory in the Asian Games in 2018, Kim played all three matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, helping keep a clean sheet against Uruguay as Korea advanced to the round of 16 where they lost to Brazil.

Kim Min-jae's Career Statistics Club Appearances 257 Club Goals 7 International Caps 63 International Goals 4

Related Who is Tottenham's New South Korean Sensation Yang Min-Hyeok Yang Min-Hyeok has been tipped to be one of the best Asian players in the world.

3 Park Ji-sung

International career span: 2000-2011

Another player snapped up by Guus Hiddink at PSV off the back of the 2002 World Cup, Park Ji-sung became one of the most consistent performers in Europe. Two impressive years in the Dutch league saw the midfielder bag a move to Manchester United where he would become a cult hero. He made more than 200 appearances for the Old Trafford club in seven seasons, picking up four Premier League titles and a Champions League in 2008.

Park was a standout performer in the 2002 World Cup for Korea, scoring one of the competition's finest solo goals when he flicked the ball past Sergio Conceicao before rifling through the legs of Vitor Baia to help Korea advance to the knockout stages for the first time. Park's energetic and talismanic performances for his country saw him play at three World Cups with his final goal for the nation coming in the 2010 finals against Greece to help Korea advance to the round of 16.

Park Ji-sung's Career Statistics Club Appearances 435 Club Goals 60 International Caps 100 International Goals 13

Related How Park Ji-sung could have helped Man Utd defeat Barcelona - Ferguson Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United would have won the 2011 Champions League final against Barcelona if he'd used Park Ji-sung differently.

2 Cha Bum-kun

International career span: 1972-1986

Cha Bum-kun was a trailblazer in his own right, paving the way for other Korean stars to flourish on the European stage. Moving to Darmstadt in 1978, the forward then made the switch to Frankfurt just a season later where he won the UEFA Cup in his first season. Dubbed as an "unstoppable player" by then-Aberdeen coach Sir Alex Ferguson, Bum-kun was named in Bundesliga team of the season for his crucial goals. He won the DFB-Pokal a year later before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 1983. In 1988, he scored a dramatic equaliser in the UEFA Cup final against Espanyol, helping the club win a first ever European title. He retired in 1989 having received just one yellow card in his career.

For his country, Bum-kun is Korea's all-time appearance maker and all-time leading scorer with 136 caps and 58 goals respectively. He helped his nation win the Asian Games in 1978 in Bangkok and was part of the side that reached the 1972 Asian Cup final.

Cha Bum-kun's Career Statistics European Club Appearances 372 European Club Goals 121 International Caps 136 International Goals 58

Related How Heung-min Son Will Thrive From Arrival of £60m Talisman at Tottenham Heung-min Son could be moved back to his preferred position if Tottenham secure a deal to bring in a highly-rated Premier League striker.

1 Son Heung-min

International career span: 2010-Present

The greatest player to put on a South Korea jersey, Heung-Min Son is a global superstar and adored by his entire nation. Like his idol, Cha Bum-kun, Son also turned out for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring 29 goals in 87 appearances before moving to Spurs in 2015. Now club captain, Son has played more than 400 times for the north London outfit and has over 100 Premier League goals to his name, more than any other Asian player in league history. His goals also inspired Spurs' run to the Champions League final in 2019.

Fast closing in on Bum-kun's all-time goalscoring record, Son made his Korea debut back in 2010 and has gone on to play more than 120 times for his nation, captaining the side at the Asian Cup in 2019 and the World Cup in 2022. Son's devastating efficiency in front of goal and his leadership skills mean he goes down as the greatest South Korean player of all time.

Son Heung-min's Career Statistics Club Appearances 606 Club Goals 227 International Caps 127 International Goals 48

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.