Southampton's academy has produced some top-tier quality players over the past few decades. The likes of Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who went on to win domestic and European honours with Arsenal and Liverpool, whilst Gareth Bale established himself as some of the best players in European football history, winning accolades at the very highest level.

Some of the very best academy products have also been successful on the south coast, with the likes of James Ward-Browse and Matt Le Tissier becoming heroes at the club. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best players to come out of Southampton's academy.

10 Tyrone Mings

Southampton career span: Released before making a senior appearance

Tyrone Mings was a product of the Saints' Academy, and he has gone on to captain Aston Villa and amass an already impressive international career with England, representing the Three Lions at Euro 2020.

Incredibly, however, Mings was released by Southampton because he was "too small," but at 6ft 5in he certainly grew into a defender with a towering presence on the pitch. Following his release, Mings went on to play for Chippenham before moving to Ipswich and then Bournemouth where he made a name for himself. In 2019, he was signed by Aston Villa for £20m plus add ons.

Tyrone Mings' Career Statistics Appearances 252 Goals 9 Assists 17 Biggest Transfer Fee £20m, with add-ons that could total £25million to Aston Villa (2019)

9 Adam Lallana

Southampton career span: 2006-2014 & 2024-Present

Adam Lallana would have a far longer career on the south coast than Mings, captaining the first team and representing the club from League One all the way to Premier League level before moving on to Liverpool to eventually win the Champions League.

Lallana played 265 times for the senior Southampton side, scoring 60 goals and getting 45 assists. After moving to Anfield, he amassed 178 appearances with 22 goals and 22 assists across all competitions. In 2024, it was confirmed Lallana would move back to Southampton following a stint at Brighton.

Adam Lallana's Career Statistics Appearances 553 Goals 86 Assists 71 Biggest Transfer Fee £25m to Liverpool (2014)

8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Southampton career span: 2010-2011

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played 43 times for the senior Southampton squad after coming up from the academy, scoring 10 goals and getting nine assists in all competitions as the Saints battled their way up the divisions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, known as the Ox, made the move to Arsenal in 2011, where he would get 198 appearances across all competitions with 20 goals and 28 assists to his name before then moving to Liverpool in 2017 for a reported £37 Million. Despite injuries on Merseyside, the midfielder managed to win the Premier League in 2020.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Career Statistics Appearances 423 Goals 52 Assists 53 Biggest Transfer Fee £37m to Liverpool (2014)

7 Luke Shaw

Southampton career signing: 2011-2014

Luke Shaw is the second defender on this list, with the now-Manchester United player earned 67 games for the Saints' senior squad before making a huge move to the Red Devils in 2014. Shaw moved to Old Trafford for a reported £30 Million, the biggest fee for a teenager at the time, and he has gone on to play over 275 games for United.

Internationally, Shaw has made 34 appearances including scoring England's goal in the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. Three years later, Shaw started England's Euro 2024 final against Spain in Berlin.

Luke Shaw's Career Statistics Appearances 350 Goals 4 Assists 31 Biggest Transfer Fee £30m to Manchester United in 2014

6 James Ward-Prowse

Southampton career span: 2011-2023

James Ward-Prowse enjoyed a sensational career for the Saints before making the move to West Ham in 2023 for a reported £30 Million.

Earning 410 appearances for the side across all competitions, scoring 55 goals and getting 52 assists, Ward-Prowse was the talisman for the club for a number of years, with his incredible free-kick abilities drawing comparisons to David Beckham's right foot.

James Ward-Prowse's Career Statistics Appearances 473 Goals 64 Assists 64 Biggest Transfer Fee £30m to West Ham (2023)

5 Kevin Phillips

Southampton career span: 2003-2005

Kevin Phillips made his start for Southampton as part of the club's academy and he would go on to have a fantastic career at the very top level, even into his 40s. Despite being in the Southampton academy, Phillips made his debut at Baldock Town before moving to Watford. But it was his time at Sunderland that cemented his place as one of the best English goalscorers of his generation with 118 goals in 222 appearances, including the Premier League golden boot in 1999-2000.

It wasn't until 2003 that Phillips made his senior debut for Southampton, joining from Sunderland. Making 73 appearances for the Saints, he would score 26 times and get four assists.

Kevin Phillips' Career Statistics Appearances 660 Goals 282 Assists 41 Biggest Transfer Fee £1.5m to Aston Villa (2005)

4 Theo Walcott

Southampton career span: 2005-2006 & 2020-2023

Theo Walcott was dubbed a wonderkind early on in his career. Signing for the Saints at the age of 11, he would go on to have a stellar career at the top level, playing Champions League football for Arsenal as well as representing his country on 47 occasions at senior level.

Walcott would make his senior debut for Southampton in 2005 at the age of 16, where he played 21 times for the side before signing with Arsenal for an initial fee of £5million. Before Walcott even kicked a ball in a competitive match for the Gunners, he was called up to the England squad, making his debut against Hungary and then being taken to the World Cup in 2006. He returned to Southampton in 2020 on loan from Everton. He made his move permanent before retiring on the south coast in 2023.

Theo Walcott's Career Statistics Appearances 567 Goals 132 Assists 88 Biggest Transfer Fee £5m to Arsenal (2006)

3 Matt Le Tissier

Southampton career span: 1986-2002

Matt Le Tissier is arguably the greatest Southampton player ever, with the Guernsey-born player having stayed on the south coast from his days in the Academy all the way to 2002.

Whilst playing for the Saints, Le Tissier managed 485 appearances for the club, with 185 goals in all competitions and 57 assists, making him the highest goalscorer in Southampton's history, surpassing second-place Mick Channon who netted 143 times for the club. In 2001, Le Tissier scored the winning goal in the final game at their old stadium, The Dell, before the side moved to St Mary's.

Matt Le Tissier's Career Statistics Appearances 485 Goals 184 Assists 57

2 Alan Shearer

Southampton career span: 1988-1992

Alan Shearer is the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, netting a remarkable 260 goals for Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers, winning the league with the latter in 1995.

But Shearer started his career in the Southampton academy, making 131 appearances for the senior side, scoring 30 goals. He was then picked up by Blackburn at the founding of the Premier League in 1992 before making the move to his homeland Newcastle in 1996 for a then British record of £15million. Shearer became a legend on Tyneside, netting more goals than any other in a Newcastle jersey with 206 goals in 405 appearances.

Alan Shearer's Career Statistics Appearances 701 Goals 360 Assists 92 Biggest Transfer Fee £15 Million to Newcastle United (1996)

1 Gareth Bale

Southampton career span: 2006-2007

Gareth Bale makes it to the top of this list of the greatest academy players in Southampton history following an outstanding career domestically and internationally.

It was revealed that Bale was reportedly only one game away from being cut from the Saints' young side. But the Welshman made sure there was no doubt about his abilities, going onto make his professional debut at just 16 years old.

Bale would earn 45 games for the Saints at a senior level before being scooped up by Tottenham in 2007 for a reported initial £5 million, potentially rising to £10 million. Bale would then break records when he moved to Real Madrid in 2013 for £85 Million, the biggest transfer fee in world football history up to that point.

In Spain, the Welsh hero would go on to win five Champions League titles, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

Gareth Bale's Career Statistics Appearances 554 Goals 185 Assists 132 Biggest Transfer Fee £85 Million to Real Madrid (2014)

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26.07.24