A club steeped in history, Southampton have spent a lot of their days in the top flight of English football, challenging at the top of the table in their greatest days, and even winning the FA Cup in 1976.

Famous for their remarkable academy, which has produced talents such as Gareth Bale and Adam Lallana, the Saints have had, and nurtured, some of English football's best. Having fallen down to League One, and then being promoted in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012, to reach the Premier League, Southampton have seen it all. With legendary players such as Alan Shearer and Matt le Tissier turning out for the club, this list was not easy to decide on, but here are GiveMeSport's top 10 Southampton players of all time.

The list considers performances/longevity for Southampton only, hence why someone like Gareth Bale does not make the list and why Kevin Keegan ranks 10th.

Ranking Factors

Performances for the club

Overall Career at Southampton

Record for the Saints

10 Kevin Keegan

Years at the club: 1980-1982

Joining Southampton in a surprise move in 1980, shortly after captaining England at Euro 1980, Kevin Keegan went on to have a fine spell with the south coast club.

Helping the side to finish sixth in his first year at the club, their best-ever league finish at that stage, Keegan was part of a very attacking side that scored 76 goals during the 1980/81 season. His second season was even better, where he netted 30 goals in al competitions, and won the PFA Player of the Year award, in a year when the Saints sat top of the table in April. The end of the season didn't go so well, as Southampton fell to seventh place, but Keegan's contributions were outstanding.

After falling out with manager Lawrie McMenemy, Keegan left the club after two years to join Newcastle, but his performances for the club earned him a place in Southampton's history forever.

Kevin Keegan Southampton Record Appearances 78 Goals 43

9 Alan Shearer

Years at the club: 1988-1992

Scoring a hat-trick on his full first-team debut for the Saints, Alan Shearer was destined to be a goalscoring legend. Despite having his best days away from Southampton, Shearer was an excellent player for the club during his younger days.

Going on to earn his first England call-up whilst with the club, as well as winning Southampton's Player of the Year in 1991, Shearer gave the football world a taste of what was to come. His performances for the Saints drew a lot of attention, in the media, internationally, and from other clubs, which prompted Blackburn to break the record for a fee spent on a British player when they signed Shearer for £3.6 million in 1992 when he was aged just 21.

Alan Shearer Southampton Record Appearances 148 Goals 36

8 Virgil van Dijk

Years at the Club: 2015-2018

One of the greatest defenders to ever play in the English top-flight, Virgil van Dijk truly announced himself to the world whilst at Southampton. Having been a key player for Groningen and then Celtic, the Saints signed the Dutchman in 2015 for around £13 million, which was a coup at the time due to the vast interest in the player.

Winning player of the season in his first season, and then being awarded the club captaincy, van Dijk quickly made his mark at St Mary's. Continuing to put in excellent performances, he was recognised as one of the league's best defenders and was attracting interest from all the Premier League's biggest clubs. After two and a half years with Southampton, Van Dijk was snapped up by Liverpool for a reported £75 million, which constituted a world record fee for a defender. Making his initial mark at Southampton, before going on to cement himself as one of the game's greatest, Van Dijk has had a sensational career.

Virgil van Dijk Southampton Record Appearances 80 Goals 7

7 Rickie Lambert

Years at the club: 2009-2014

A goalscoring sensation for the Saints, Rickie Lambert could score all sorts of goals. Impressively having a 100% record from the penalty spot, scoring 34 out of his 34 attempts, Lambert is one of the most deadly players from 12 yards of all time.

Joining from Bristol Rovers in 2009, Lambert was Southampton's top scorer in his first season, scoring 36 goals, which made him the top-scoring player in England's top four leagues for the second season running. Helping the Saints to achieve promotion, first to the Championship in 2011, and then the Premier League in 2012, Lambert became a Southampton legend.

Earning himself a move to Liverpool in 2014, Lambert's career started to go downhill after leaving the Saints, where he undoubtedly played his best football, and is one of the club's greatest ever.

Rickie Lambert Southampton Record Appearances 235 Goals 117

6 Terry Paine

Years at the club: 1957-1974

Southampton's all-time record appearance maker, Terry Paine is a club legend, which is why he was named Honorary President of Southampton in 2013.

Scoring the goal which got the Saints promoted to the First Division in 1966, in a 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient, Paine wrote himself into club folklore with that alone. Winning the World Cup with England in the same year, making one appearance in the group-stage match against Mexico, Terry Paine was a fantastic player, who had a great career.

Demonstrating great loyalty to Southampton, and earning himself legendary status, Paine was recognised for many of his attributes, but his ability "to land a ball on a sixpence" was most notable.

Terry Paine Southampton Record Appearances 816 Goals 187

5 Mick Channon

Years at the club: 1965-1977, 1979-1982

Second on the club's all-time leading scorer charts, Mick Channon was an excellent player for Southampton across two spells. Becoming a horse trainer after retiring, Channon was the backbone of the Saints during his playing days, in a career where he made 48 appearances for England scoring 21 goals

Famous for his iconic windmill celebration, Channon was the club's top scorer for seven consecutive seasons as he cemented himself in club history. Continuing his goalscoring exploits on the international stage, the forward was one of the most feared around, such were the number of goals he scored.

Having a suite named after him at St. Mary's, Channon, is a very well-respected figure at Southampton, and being the club's second all-time top scorer ensures history remembers him very fondly.

Mick Channon Southampton Record Appearances 607 Goals 227

4 Ron Davies

Years at the club: 1966-1973

Described as "the finest centre forward in Europe" by Matt Busby in 1969 after Davies had netted four goals against Manchester United, the Southampton man was certainly a special talent.

Signing for the club in 1966 for £55,000, a club record fee at the time, Davies came with a lot of expectations, something which he quickly delivered on. Netting 37 times in his first 41 games, he ended his maiden campaign as the league's top scorer, truly hitting the ground running. Going on to score nearly 150 times for the club, his transfer fee quickly represented great value as Davies was one of the most prolific forwards around.

Ron Davies Southampton Record Appearances 257 Goals 144

3 Alan Ball

Years at the club: 1976-1979, 1981-1982

Playing for the club across two different spells, and going on to manage the club, Alan Ball is a Southampton legend, and someone who has a lot of love for the club. Helping the club to promotion in 1978, playing in all but one of the club's games that season, Ball gave his all to the Saints from the moment he walked through the door.

Joining in 1976 from Arsenal, despite interest from elsewhere, Ball instantly showed his passion to the Southampton faithful. Promotion to the first division in 1978 was certainly his best year with the club, but a runners-up medal in the 1979 League Cup almost rivalled that feat. Rejoining the club in 1981, after persuasion from Keegan and Mick Channon, Ball was part of the side that almost lifted the first-division title.

Alan Ball Southampton Record Appearances 185 Goals 11

2 Peter Shilton

Years at the club: 1982-1987

England's all-time record appearance maker, with 125 caps, Peter Shilton is undoubtedly one of the game's greatest-ever goalkeepers. Playing for numerous clubs during his career, Shilton's time with Southampton was fantastic, as he helped the club to three semi-finals and a second-place finish in the first division.

One of the sport's finest ever goalkeepers, Shilton was a cat between the sticks, and unfortunate not to achieve more whilst with Southampton. Winning the Saints' Player of the Year in both 1985 and 1986, Shilton stood out for his club during this period, as he provided a serious challenge to every forward he faced. Not just one of Southampton's best-ever players, but also one of England's best, Shilton was a legendary goalkeeper.

Peter Shilton Southampton Record Appearances 188 Player of the season awards 2

1 Matt Le Tissier

Years at the club: 1986-2002

Earning himself the nickname 'Le God', Matt Le Tissier was certainly an iconic player for Southampton. Spending his entire professional career with the south coast club, Guernsey-born Le Tissier is the club's record scorer.

Becoming the first midfielder to hit 100 Premier League goals, Le Tissier was a fans' favourite with the Saints due to his ability to score the spectacular, and produce moments of magic like no other. Technically sublime, he went on to represent England eight times, which was far too few for a player of his ability. The best player to represent the club, Le Tissier struck fear into every opponent he faced due to his skill and technique in both open play and set-pieces.

Matt Le Tissier Southampton Record Appearances 513 Goals 192

All statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 28/01/2024