Southampton have had a notable spell in and around the upper reaches of the English football pyramid in recent decades, and their club heritage is steeped in Football League and FA Cup appearances that have made them a recognisable institute of the game on the south coast. In fact, alongside being the FA Cup holders of 1976, since first winning promotion to the old Division One 10 years prior to that honour, the Saints have spent just 11 seasons outside of the top flight. Their longest absence was the spell in the Championship and League One between 2005 and 2012.

German-born entrepreneur Markus Liebherr was a huge part of the club's league and financial recovery, and after his death in 2010 - Southampton would do him proud, adding a Johnstone Paint Trophy triumph as well as returning Premier League status following the solid foundations he'd laid as owner. With the club now back in the Premier League after the playoff victory of 2024, there's no better time to look back on some of the Saints' finest signings through the years.

10 Ron Davies

Southampton Career: 1966–1973

In 1966, manager Ted Bates spent a then-club-record £55,000 bringing a 24-year-old Ron Davies to Southampton as the club prepared for their first season in the top flight. Clearly an excellent investment, Davies went on a scoring run of 12 goals in 10 consecutive league games and ended the 1966-67 season with 37 goals in 41 games to top the scoring charts. Davies was useful on the ground, yet it was ultimately in the air where he was most prolific.

With crosses from Terry Paine and John Sydenham, Davies dominated aerial battles and he again headed (along with George Best) the scoring charts for 1967-68 season. His heading prowess was at its peak on August 16th, 1969 when he scored all four Saints goals in a match at Old Trafford. After that, Matt Busby said that Davies was the best centre forward in Europe. Davies won 23 of his 29 Wales caps whilst at Southampton and his total of 134 league goals included three four-goal hauls, the most memorable being at Old Trafford in August 1969.

Ron Davies' Southampton Statistics Games 248 Goals 138 Fee Paid £55,000

9 James Beattie

Southampton Career: 1998–2005

James Beattie joined Southampton from Blackburn Rovers as a mere make-weight part of the deal that took Kevin Davies to Ewood Park for a £7million fee. Valued at just £1m, the perhaps underestimated youngster found his true form down south, with an initially positive impact that helped stave off relegation, as well as earn him the club's Player of the Season award in 1998-99.

Despite his second season being hampered by a series of injuries, Beattie began a long goalscoring run. Following 18 months without a goal to his name, he bagged 10 in 10 to pull his side into a comfortable position, and secure their place in the Premier League for the next season. After another barren spell, he notched 11 goals in 2000-01, 12 in 2001-02, and then a career-high of 23 in 2002-03. He scored a further 17 Premier League goals for the Saints before leaving for Everton - yet in cup competitions he had also proved to be key. His fine form helped Southampton reach the 2003 FA Cup final, which they lost to Arsenal.

James Beattie's Southampton Statistics Games 235 Goals 76 Fee Paid £1million

8 Marians Pahars

Southampton Career: 1999–2006

Described fondly by some Southampton fans as the “Latvian Michael Owen”, Marians Pahars' impact in red and white can't be underplayed by any means. A gifted poacher and on-ball phenom, Pahars joined the Saints with an air of mystery from the unknown bounds of the Latvian top division and Skonto FC before the turn of the new millennium.

Pahars had an instant impact in his first term - turning out to be a key cog in Southampton's survival in 1998-99. He scored three in six, with a superb pair arriving against Everton to cement top-flight status. In the years that followed, the often-injury-blighted Pahars reached season-highs of 13 goals in 33 (1999-00) and 14 goals in 34 (2001-02) with a plethora of delightful finishes. However, injuries were a huge issue for the Latvian cult hero and a list that featured a hernia operation, as well as a recurring ankle injury ultimately left Saints fans wondering what could've been had their beloved Balkan been more available.

Marians Pahars' Southampton Statistics Games 156 Goals 45 Fee Paid £800,000

7 Kevin Keegan

Southampton Career: 1980–1982

Kevin Keegan joined Southampton in the summer of 1980 to much delight from the Saints faithful. The news of this signing was accelerated by the fact that Keegan was captaining England at that year's Euros. The move transpired as Liverpool chose not to use the buy-back clause in their former star's Hamburg contract. Southampton were able to snatch up a seasoned Keegan for a pretty nifty £420,000.

Keegan's two seasons at The Dell saw him star in a flamboyant team that contained Alan Ball, Phil Boyer, Mick Channon and Charlie George. In 1980-81, the Saints scored 76 goals, finishing in sixth place, their highest league finish. In total, Keegan's own record was very respectable. 1981-82's efforts that initially saw the Saints top of the First Division at one point earned the former Anfield favourite the PFA Player of the Year award. Before he fell out with the manager, Lawrie McMenemy, the second season was the most prolific of Keegan's career, scoring 30 goals in all competitions and winning the golden boot.

Kevin Keegan's Southampton Statistics Games 80 Goals 42 Fee Paid £420,000

6 Dusan Tadic

Southampton Career: 2014–2018

Dusan Tadic became the first signing of Ronald Koeman's Southampton tenure. He made his competitive debut on August 17th, 2014 in their first game of the Premier League season, playing 74 minutes of a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool. Tadic assisted Southampton's goal through a one-two with goalscorer Nathaniel Clyne, and it started an excellent career of artistry in red and white for the Serbian maestro.

In 162 appearances for the club, Tadic linked up with a number of notable south coast hitmen, notching more assists than goals scored. He grabbed 32 assists and 24 goals, and with a superb eye for a pass, as well as brilliant pose on set-pieces, Tadic notably grabbed a goal and four assists in an 8-0 demolition of Sunderland. With this, he equalled the league record for the most assists in a single match. Furthermore, he was a key component in the Southampton side that re-established themselves as a top-tier unit - especially against the big clubs. In 2015, he scored in a 2-0 win over Arsenal, before scoring the only goal as Southampton defeated Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time since 1988.

Dusan Tadic's Southampton Statistics Games 162 Goals 24 Fee Paid £10.9million

5 David Peach

Southampton Career: 1974–1980

After signing from Gillingham, and making a debut that is memorable for all the wrong reasons as Southampton lost 7–0 away to Ipswich, David Peach soon settled into the team. Initially a midfielder, he became an attacking left-back and the club's regular penalty taker. His first spot-kick was probably the most notable, as he scored the second goal against Crystal Palace in the 1976's FA Cup semi-final. He then played in the final against Manchester United as Southampton won 1–0, and rounded off a solid year by being named in the 1976–77 Second Division PFA Team of the Year.

With reputable desire, loyalty and longevity, Peach also played in the 1979 League Cup final, scoring the opening goal in an eventual 3-2 loss to Nottingham Forest. After this, he and Nick Holmes are the only two players to have played in two cup finals for Southampton. Interestingly, Peach became the highest scoring full-back in the history of the Football League in 1979, when he scored a penalty against Manchester United.

David Peach's Southampton Statistics Games 224 Goals 34 Fee Paid £50,000

4 Claus Lundekvam

Southampton Career: 1996–2008

After joining from SK Brann, following a starring role in the Norwegian side's UEFA Cup Winners' Cup campaign, Claus Lundekvam had a long and storied spell with Southampton. The towering centre-back made his Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest on September 4th and would go on to captain Southampton for several years.

In 2002–03, he contributed to one of Southampton's most successful seasons in history as they finished eighth in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, where they eventually lost 1-0 to Arsenal. The team was managed by Gordon Strachan, who famously joked when Lundekvam was stretchered off injured in a game against Leicester City in the 2003–04 season that he "didn't have a clue" whether the player was unconscious as "that's what he's always like". Clearly, one to run through brick walls for the badge without hesitation, Lundekvam found a spot in Southampton hearts after amassing over 400 appearances.

Claus Lundekvam's Southampton Statistics Games 413 Goals 2 Fee Paid £500,000

3 Rickie Lambert

Southampton Career: 2009–2014

Target man and gifted poacher Rickie Lambert signed for Southampton when they were a freshly relegated League One side in 2009. Prolific at former club Bristol Rovers, Lambert helped his new employers instantly, and scored on his debut against Northampton. After starting as he meant to go on, he went on to become the club's top scorer for that season with 36 in all competitions.

In 2010-11, Lambert continued as the club's top scorer, with 21 goals as Southampton finished second in the league, and won promotion to the Championship. The 2011-12 season saw him finish with 27 as Southampton clinched yet another promotion. This earned him the Fans' Player of the Season award for the second time in three years and form continued in the Premier League. He scored on his very first PL appearance before ending as the club's top goal scorer again, with 15 league goals in 38 matches. The next season, the target man got 13 goals in 37 before moving to Liverpool.

Rickie Lambert's Southampton Statistics Games 235 Goals 117 Fee Paid £1million

2 Sadio Mane

Southampton Career: 2014-2016

Another excellent player that spent two seasons with Southampton, Sadio Mane was picked up by the Saints for £11.8million in September 2014. Mane's first campaign ended with 10 goals from 32 appearances in all competitions, yet was lit up by a record fastest hat-trick. The Senegalese striker scored three times in two minutes 56 seconds in an emphatic 6-1 win over Aston Villa.

The 2015-16 season saw Mane suffer patchy form. He featured briefly in Southampton's Europa League qualifying, yet ultimately fell out of Ronald Koeman's selection after turning up late for a pre-match meeting. When back in the squad, he went without a league goal for over four months, until he scored twice in a 3-2 victory over Liverpool, followed by five goals in the next five matches, including a hat-trick in a 4-2 victory against Manchester City on May 1st. This turnaround saw him end the season as Southampton's top scorer with 15, and an eventual £34million transfer to Liverpool.

Sadio Mane's Southampton Statistics Games 75 Goals 25 Fee Paid £11.8million

1 Virgil van Dijk

Southampton Career: 2015–2018

Virgil Van Dijk only spent two seasons at St. Mary's, yet in that time, developed formative showings of a future great. Signing from Celtic for £13million, the ball-playing, hard-tackling defender became the most expensive Dutch defender since Jaap Stam. Despite this pressure, Van Dijk showed why a plethora of Premier League clubs had been courting him. In just 80 games, he became renowned for superlative calm and leadership as Southampton punched above their weight on countless occasions.

With the departure of Jose Fonte, Van Dijk stepped up as captain after a stellar first term that saw him named player of the year by both his teammates and Southampton fans. Despite cumbersome injury woes, Van Dijk's exploits continued to attract big clubs, and eventually his inevitable move away was confirmed for January 2018. He joined Liverpool for £75million, a world record fee for a defender. Since then, he has, of course, gone from strength-to-strength, winning the Champions League and Premier League, while his old club have utilised his fee to keep the industrial treadmill of talent running.

Virgil van Dijk's Southampton Statistics Games 80 Goals 7 Fee Paid £13million

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28.08.24.