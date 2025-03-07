Football is as much about your mental skills as it is your physical or technical ability. Some of the very best players we've ever seen have earned that very accolade because of what goes on between their ears. Having anticipation, vision and composure is key.

Of course, it always helps to have technical ability. But, there are certain attributes in football that you just can't coach. Pace is one of them. You can teach a player how to get better at finishing or how to read a game better. But you cannot teach someone to be faster; you're either born with blistering speed or you're not.

At GIVEMESPORT, we have put together a list of the ten greatest speed merchants in football history. These players have made this list because, without their freakish pace, they likely wouldn't have played anywhere near the level they went on to reach.

10 Inaki Williams

Notable Teams Played For: Athletic Bilbao

Inaki Williams is quite simply one of the most athletically gifted footballers in recent times. The Athletic Bilbao forward holds the record for the most consecutive La Liga appearances, largely thanks to his incredible stamina and speed.

Whilst his younger brother, Nico Williams, is promising to have a much more decorated career, Inaki can have the family bragging rights when it comes to who is the quickest.

Williams has been clocked at 21.9 mp/h, per Footysamba, and his direct running style makes him a nightmare for defenders, especially when he can continue these lung-busting pacey runs deep into matches.

Appearances 458 Goals 110 Assists 63 Top Speed 21.9 MPH

9 DeAndre Yedlin

Notable Teams Played For: Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Galatasaray

When you think about speed merchants, players like DeAndre Yedlin spring to mind, because without their unique athleticism, they probably wouldn't even be professional footballers.

The American full-back built his career on his explosive pace, which allowed him to make crucial defensive recoveries and contribute to his team's attacking play with his overlapping runs.

Yedlin's technique on the ball has always been poor, so even if he did beat his man and get to the byline, it wasn't always a guarantee that it'd be a quality ball into the box for a teammate to get on the end of. During his Premier League days with Spurs and Newcastle, Yedlin was clocked at 21.8 mph, per the 18.

Appearances 327 Goals 6 Assists 27 Top Speed 21.8 MPH

8 Mykhailo Mudryk

Notable Teams Played For: Chelsea

The Ukrainian winger, Mykhailo Mudryk, has been one of the fastest players in Europe in recent years, reaching speeds of 22.7 mph in the Premier League for Chelsea.

Whilst his rapid pace and great agility make him a nightmare for defenders, he is still developing the final end product to match his incredible speed. Though at 24 years of age, it really does feel like it's now or never, or else he'll be considered one of the biggest flop signings in the Premier League, considering his huge price tag of £88.5 million.

Appearances 102 Goals 14 Assists 17 Top Speed 22.7 MPH

Related 10 Greatest Players in Football History Who Were Famously Slow [Ranked] Ranking the 10 greatest players in football history who were famously slow, featuring Per Mertesacker.

7 Aaron Lennon

Notable Teams Played For: Tottenham Hotspur, Everton

Ranking at number seven is Aaron Lennon. The former Tottenham Hotspur man is one of the fastest wingers of his era, and one of the quickest British players ever recorded, with a speed of 21 mph, per Red Bull.

Lennon was known for his low centre of gravity and rapid bursts of speed. His quick feet and acceleration allowed him to beat defenders with ease. Even though he wasn't the most consistent when it came to end product, during his time with Spurs, he was one of the most feared wide players in the Premier League for a period – all thanks to his pace.

Appearances 479 Goals 37 Assists 65 Top Speed 21 MPH

6 Timo Werner

Notable Teams Played For: RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur

Timo Werner has been one of the fastest strikers in world football over the last decade or so, and it's his incredible burst of acceleration that led to him making a huge name for himself in the Bundesliga before coming over to the Premier League.

When looking at his stats, 102 goals in 257 Bundesliga matches seems pretty good. But when you dive deeper into the numbers, you can see that even in seasons when he scored 15+ goals, particularly in the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons, he was missing 20 big chances or more each campaign for Leipzig.

Quite frankly, the German international is a poor finisher, but his pace allows him to be on the receiving end of dozens of good quality chances. Werner has been clocked at a top speed of 22.1 mph by the Premier League.

Appearances 406 Goals 171 Assists 73 Top Speed 22.1 MPH

5 Hector Bellerin

Notable Teams Played For: Arsenal, Barcelona