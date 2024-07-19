Highlights Usain Bolt's 100m sprint at the 2008 Beijing Olympics has been voted the greatest sporting moment of the 21st century by a two-vote margin.

Andy Murray's 2013 Wimbledon victory narrowly missed out on top spot, coming in second in the fan vote.

Elsewhere, Mo Farah's success at the Olympics, Jonny Wilkinson's last-minute drop goal, and Leicester's shock Premier League title win also made the list.

A poll for the sake of supporting charity asked sports fans what they thought were the greatest moments of the 21st century and the results have revealed the top 10, including many Olympic triumphs and one of the most treasured moments in British tennis history.

Opinium asked 2,000 people what they thought was the greatest sporting moment of this century, in support of the Great Ormond Street Hospital charity. The London-based charity seeks to help seriously ill children and give them the best treatment possible. Gabi Field, the deputy director of public fundraising at GOSH Charity, said: “By taking on one of our challenge events, not only do you get the chance to experience your own unforgettable sporting moments, you can also help us transform the lives of seriously ill children. At GOSH Charity, we believe that no childhood should be lost to serious illness and the money raised helps us fund vital services and research in our fight to achieve that.”

From Olympic heroics to football's most iconic moments, here are the top 10 greatest moments as voted by these participants.

10 Luke Littler Reaching World Darts Championship Final Aged 16 in 2024

Number 10 on the list is the most recent of the lot, as 7% of the participants voted the feat of 16-year-old Luke Littler reaching the final of the World Darts Championship final in the first few days of 2024. Littler had already taken the darts world by storm early in the tournament after sweeping away former world champion Christian Kist in the first round as a qualifier, but fought all the way to become the youngest ever finalist in the sport's biggest tournament. While he may have lost to current world number one, Luke Humphries, the young Warrington-native became a superstar and has not looked out of place among the best.

9 World Cup Final Between Argentina & France in 2022

The World Cup final in Qatar 2022 was an unforgettable football classic, as voted by 8% of the poll's participants. The battle between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France was an all-time show for fans, as the Argentine legend finally won his first World Cup after missing out in Brazil 2014. Both stars shone on the biggest stage as Messi scored a brace while Mbappe struck a hat-trick to force the game into a penalty shootout after finishing extra-time at 3-3. Though the real hero proved to be the Albiceste's goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez, who made a last-second save against Randal Kolo Muani to force the shootout before his penalty heroics ensured that Argentina took home their third World Cup trophy.

8 Sir Steve Redgrave Winning Fifth Olympic Gold in a Row in 2000

Flashing back to the very first year of the 21st century, 9% of voters picked Sir Steve Redgrave's fifth consecutive rowing gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics as the greatest sporting moment of the century. The legendary rower had won the ultimate prize for any Olympian in each of the 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996 editions before finishing his career for good with number five in Australia, cementing his legacy as one of Great Britain's finest sports figures. His achievements earned him an appointment as a Knight Bachelor a year later by Queen Elizabeth II.

7 Leicester City’s 2016 Premier League Win

With 12% of votes, the greatest underdog story in English football history, the 2015/16 Premier League title-winning campaign of Leicester City FC, took seventh place in the Opinium results. From near relegation the previous year to a Cinderella story for the ages, Claudio Ranieri's Foxes usurped some of the biggest teams in the world to win their first top division title in club history despite having bookmaker odds of 5000/1. With the likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, and N’Golo Kante, the fairy tale became reality.

6 Jonny Wilkinson’s Last-Minute Drop Goal in 2003 Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson's last-minute drop-goal to win England the 2003 Rugby World Cup against Australia was voted the sixth-best sporting moment with 12% of the votes. The first World Cup win for the English came in the most dramatic of circumstances as fly-half Wilkinson converted the vital three points with just 26 seconds left in the game to crush the host nation's hopes at the death and bring euphoria to his team and country with a 20-17 score. The victory tasted sweeter as it was revenge for their loss to the Aussies in the 1991 final (12-7), as Wilkinson became a national hero for his heroics.

5 Sir Mo Farah’s Double Gold at 2012 Olympics

Sir Mo Farah's double gold medal performance on home turf at the 2012 London Olympics was fifth place in the results of the poll, also garnering 12% of the total votes, but narrowly edging out the previous two moments on the list. In one of the finest days in British Olympic history (we'll get to that soon), Farah won medal number one in the 10,000m event to the delight of the home fans, before doubling up one week later in the 5,000m event. He would earn a CBE for his incredible feat, one that he would go on to repeat in the 2016 Olympics, becoming the second-ever athlete to accomplish this after Finland's Lasse Viren.

4 England's Lionesses 2022 Euros Win Over Germany

For a country that had been starved of national glory since the men's 1966 World Cup triumph, it was the English women's national team that ended the long drought with their victory over Germany in the Women's Euro 2022, placing them fourth on the list with 16% of votes. Chloe Kelly's 110th-minute winner sealed a 2-1 victory over their opponents and sealed the first major honour for the Lionesses and the first football honour for the country since Bobby Moore's side in 1966. A moment that is not only immortalised nationally, but also a groundbreaking moment for women's football, which saw an incredible 87,192 in attendance at Wembley Stadium and a massive increase in popularity for the women's game across the world.

3 ‘Super Saturday’ at the London 2012 Olympics

Perhaps the greatest 45 minute span in British Olympic history was voted as the third-greatest moment (16% of votes) in the 21st century, when not one, not two, but three different British athletes won an athletics gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, on a fateful 4th of August 2012. Minutes before the aforementioned Mo Farah 10,000m gold medal, his GB teammates had also fulfilled their life-long dreams. Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill started it all when she won the 800m race in the heptathlon event to seal the first gold medal. Buoyed by his teammate's feat, it was then Greg Rutherford's turn to conquer the top of the men's long jump podium to make it two for two gold medals, before Farah completed the hat-trick of golds, all in 45 minutes at the very same Olympic Stadium.

2 Sir Andy Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon Win

The long-awaited 2013 Wimbledon Grand Slam victory of Andy Murray in 2013 only just missed out on the top spot of the list, though, it still stands as the greatest moment of British tennis history to this day. After losing in the final the previous year, the Scot redeemed himself with a straight-set sweep of Novak Djokovic for his second career Grand Slam and first on home soil, ending a drought of no British Wimbledon winners since 1936 and no Scottish winner since 1896. This also came off the back of Murray winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics and the US Open in 2012, marking the most successful 12-month period in the Brit's storied career, which just saw him bid farewell to the All England Club this year.

1 Usain Bolt’s 100m World Record at 2008 Beijing Olympics

By just a measly two votes (335 to 333), Usain Bolt's world record-setting 100m sprint at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was voted as the greatest sporting moment of the 21st century. And what a moment it was. The charismatic Jamaican had only recently broken the world record prior to Beijing with a 9.72s run months earlier, but went a step further on the biggest possible stage for the sport. Despite a typical slow start off the line in the final, Bolt had sped in front and held such a lead in the short distance that he looked back at his rivals and raised his arms in celebration 20 metres before the finish line. He won his first of what would be eight Olympic gold medals with a time of 9.69s, a new Olympic and world record at the time that he would break again in the future. And to think, it could have been faster if not for the premature celebration, but such was his dominance over the rest.