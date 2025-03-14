Sport in general is one of the biggest interests in the world as today, the vast majority of sport is big business. Most games and past times have been successfully commercialised. The reason being is that they provide all manner of great entertainment. Although perhaps entertainment is the wrong work. A soap opera can be entertaining, mildly, sometimes.

Sport is more than just entertainment. It is passion too. And lying beyond that are the great contests between teams and individuals, and their fans, who desperately want to beat each other. Over the decades there have been many great rivalries in sport, but listed here are the 10 greatest sports rivalries in history.

Ranking Factors

Longevity - the length of the rivalry and how many times they have competed against each other.

- the length of the rivalry and how many times they have competed against each other. Intensity - how keenly fought the competition between the two was contested.

- how keenly fought the competition between the two was contested. Scrutiny - the level of interest and passion from the fans and media.

10 Bobby Fischer v Boris Spassky

1972 World Chess Championship

In 1972, the world was gripped by the World Chess Championship between current champion, Soviet Union player Boris Spassky, and US challenger Bobby Fischer. The contest was described as the match of the century and was very much billed against the backdrop of the Cold War.

It very much triggered interest in the game. Chess was certainly not seen as a media-friendly contest. However, Bobby Fischer was no ordinary character. An intense and controversial figure, Fischer won the match and broke the Soviet Union’s domination of chess. Spassky was aware of Fischer’s huge presence.

"When you play Bobby, it is not a question if you win or lose. It is a question of if you survive."

9 Conor McGregor v Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC