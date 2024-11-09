Key Takeaways Though rarer in modern football, strike partnerships were a key part of the game for many years.

The concept of strike partnerships is fairly uncommon in modern football. Many managers in the current era of the game prefer to play with a lone striker. Sometimes flanked by wingers, sometimes not, the use of a sole striker offers teams more bodies in either midfield or defence, allowing teams to have better control of possession, which is a particularly desired aspect of football in the 2020s.

That, however, is not to say that strike partnerships are not still used by some clubs, nor does it take away from the influence of the tactical idea in the past. Strike pairings were predominant in most teams for many years, with the strongest duos able to cause nightmares for any given defences in most matches and helping clubs win the highest honours available to them. With that being said, which strike partnerships have been the best in football history?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective, with it being more than plausible that two lists on the same topic have different entrants depending on the writer's opinion. With that being considered, this list has been ranked based on:

Longevity - How long did each strike partnership play with each other?

Quality - A simple question, how good was each player and how good was their partnership?

Honours won - To what heights did each partnership take their team?

Fan reception - How fondly remembered are these duos by the supporters of the team they played for?

9 Alessandro Del Piero and Filippo Inzaghi

1997-2001

Alessandro del Piero spent almost 20 years at Juventus, though it took just a handful of seasons for him to emerge as one of their best players. In the 1997 Ballon d’Or, he ranked sixth despite being in his early 20s and it was in that year that Filippo Inzaghi joined the club from Atalanta.

In their first season together, with Zinedine Zidane playing behind them, del Piero and Inzaghi fired Juventus to a Serie A title, with del Piero also finishing as that campaign’s top scorer in the Champions League. Despite such a promising start, however, del Piero and Inzaghi’s relationship soon grew strained, on and off the pitch, which contributed to their strike partnership losing the effectiveness they had at the start of their time together.

They won no further Serie A's together and ultimately played together for just four years, until Inzaghi departed for AC Milan in 2001. Regardless of how it ended, however, the pair were one of the continent’s strongest attacking duos upon their formation.

8 Hristo Stoichkov and Romario

1993-1995

Hristo Stoichkov, arguably the best Bulgarian footballer of all time, joined Barcelona in 1990 after six years at CSKA Sofia. He was part of the Johan Cruyff-led Dream Team that won four-straight league titles for the Catalonian giants, going on to win the 1994 Ballon d’Or after a strong domestic campaign and helping Bulgaria reach the semi-finals in that year’s World Cup.

In 1993, Stoichkov was joined at Barcelona by Romario, the Brazilian having signed from PSV. Romario settled in well, scoring 30 goals in his debut season and reaching the 1994 Champions League final, which Barcelona would ultimately lose 4-0 to AC Milan.

Romario and Stoichkov each had an abundance of ability, but in the former’s case, controversy was never too far away. He was suspended for five games in 1994 after punching Diego Simeone and after an argument with Cruyff, he unexpectedly left the club in January 1995.

Though the pair were only together for around 18 months, they established themselves as one of Europe’s strongest-ever attacking partnerships.

7 Ronaldo and Raul

2002-2007

Raul rose through the ranks at Real Madrid, making his debut in 1994 and ultimately playing for the club until 2010. In 2002, Raul was joined by Brazilian superstar Ronaldo, who moved to the Spanish capital from Inter Milan having played for Barcelona earlier in his career, in the same year that he won the Ballon d’Or.

Unsurprisingly, it did not take long for Ronaldo and Raul to click as part of a Madrid team that boasted several superstars such as David Beckham and Luis Figo. Madrid were unfortunate in that Ronaldo struggled with several injuries across his time at the Bernabeu, which no doubt hampered what the duo could have potentially achieved.

Remarkably, in the five years that they played together, Ronaldo and Raul fired Real Madrid to only one La Liga title. They were not able to win any other major honour, despite their evident quality, prior to Ronaldo’s departure in 2007, but that does not remove anything from the fact that they are one of Europe’s most terrifying partnerships in football history.

6 Kevin Keegan and John Toshack

1971-1977

John Toshack made the move to Merseyside in 1970 after five years with Cardiff City in his native Wales. The following year, Kevin Keegan joined him at the club from Scunthorpe United and went on to form a brilliant duo with his Welsh counterpart, in what was a typical little and large style of partnership.

Working under the legendary Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, Toshack and Keegan helped Liverpool win a UEFA Cup, two FA Cups and three First Division titles. Most impressively though, the attacking pair helped the Reds win their first-ever European Cup in 1977, overcoming Borussia Monchengladbach in the final.

Keegan would depart following the European Cup victory, moving to Hamburg where he would pick up two Ballon d’Or honours. Toshack, meanwhile, spent a further year at Liverpool, ultimately leaving in 1978 for Swansea City after finding his playing opportunities at Anfield limited.

5 Hugo Sanchez and Emilio Butragueno

1985-1992