A striker's main objective is predominantly to put the ball in the back of the net, but the position has been extensively adapted since the turn of the century. Nowadays, players spearheading their attacks have the capability to drop deep and bring others into play before running forward and getting on the end of a low-driven cross.

That description fits Harry Kane perfectly. The England captain once explained how Jose Mourinho's freedom-giving tactical setup helped him develop his all-around game. The Bayern Munich frontman isn't the only forward in the 21st century who has displayed talent beyond finding the net.

Thierry Henry's pace, Karim Benzema's hold-up play and Luis Suarez's trickery were a sight to behold during their careers. The iconic trio, who all put their striking abilities to the test in El Clasico, are featured in the list below.

Here, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 strikers who have dominated world football throughout the 21st century. This includes past and present stars who helped transcend the centre-forward role.

Ranking Factors

Legacy defining moments

Individual Honours

Team Trophies

Importance to Club

Importance to National Team

Ability

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may be considered strikers for some, but for the sake of this list they have been regarded as wingers - so will not feature.

Related 20 Greatest Strikers in Football History (Ranked) Thierry Henry, Pele and Ronaldo all feature on this list of the greatest number nines of all-time.

Honourable Mentions

As is the case with any top 10 ranking, there will be glaring names missing that will most likely enrage some fans. Those just missing out on the top 10 strikers of the 21st century include:

Former Spain frontman David Villa, who goalscoring came to with ease during his career. One of many strikes came in Barcelona's 3-1 2009 UEFA Champions League final win against Manchester United.

Erling Haaland has made a groundbreaking start to his Manchester City career, and his potency deserves recognition. Two seasons ago, the Norweigan superstar smashed the record for the most goals scored in a Premier League season when he netted 36 goals in 35 games.

Chelsea's heroic goalscoring machine, Didier Drogba, also wreaked havoc in the English top flight, notably against Arsenal. The Ivorian marksman bagged 13 goals in 15 games against the Gunners.

Miroslav Klose's exploits at the FIFA World Cup with Germany have him sitting top of the competition's all-time goalscoring charts, with 16 goals in 24 games.

10 Samuel Eto'o

Career span: 1994–2019

Many in the football world believe Samuel Eto'o is the best African player in history – he is certainly up there with the very best – and Cameroon's all-time top scorer more than merits his place among the best strikers of the 21st century. Fast, clinical and robust, he was unplayable at times during his Barcelona spell.

Eto'o posted 130 goals in 199 games for the Catalans, including a crucial equaliser in a 2-1 comeback win against Arsenal in the 2006 Champions League final. He was also prolific for Spanish outfit Mallorca before his Nou Camp spell, managing 70 goals in 161 outings.

The Cameroonian became a European journeyman during his club days and was also deadly in Serie A with Inter Milan and the Premier League with Chelsea. He finished top of the La Liga goalscoring charts in 2006 with 26 goals and paved the way for similar African attacking talents like Nigeria's Victor Osimhen.

Samuel Eto'o Career Notable Clubs Barcelona, Mallorca, Inter Milan, Antalyaspor Anzhi Makhachkala, Chelsea, Everton, Sampdoria, Real Madrid Club Stats Appearances (732) Goals (364) Assists (121) International Stats Appearances (113) Goals (56) Assists (7) Achievements 18 Major Trophies

9 Raul

Career span: 1994–2015

Spanish football showed vast improvement in the 21st century, and several strikers made a name for themselves, including Real Madrid great Raul. The former Los Blancos captain caught defenders napping with his instinctive movement and possessed a left-footed strike that goalkeepers were scared to get a hand to.

Raul wrote his name in the history books at the Santiago Bernabeu, which included many memorable moments, goals, and a famous chip finish that earned him the nickname 'La Palanca'. The six-time La Liga champion was Madrid's all-time top scorer until the sport's greatest-ever goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, came on the scene. The ex-Schalke striker's prolific nature followed him on international duty, as he found the net 44 times in 102 caps.

Raul Career Notable Clubs Real Madrid, Schalke, Al-Sadd, New York Cosmos Club Stats Appearances (915) Goals (383) Assists (157) International Stats Appearances (102) Goals (44) Assists (10) Achievements 23 Major Trophies

8 Harry Kane

Career span: 2009 - Present

Harry Kane is fascinating to watch in his pomp, and he's been one of Europe's most reliable forwards this century. The Premier League's second-all-time top goalscorer's high footballing IQ allows him to dumbfound the opposition with clever movement and positioning. He has a lethal right foot that, more often than not, finds the back of the net.

Bayern knew what they were getting when they splashed £82 million on Kane last summer, and he's already more than lived up to expectations. He sits on 61 goals in as many games for the Bavarians and won Europe's Golden Boot at the Allianz Arena last season with 44 goals in 45 games.

Let's not forget his heroics for England, which have seen him become his nation's all-time top scorer. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur ace has captained the Three Lions to two consecutive European Championship runners-up finishes. He won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot with six goals.

Harry Kane Career Notable Clubs Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Millwall, Leicester, Leyton Orient, Norwich Club Stats Appearances (561) Goals (357) Assists (88) International Stats Appearances (103) Goals (69) Assists (19) Achievements 9x Top Scorer

7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Career span: 2001–2024

You knew you were in for an evening of entertainment if Zlatan Ibrahimovic was named in a team's starting lineup. The 6ft5in Swede had swagger but backed it up with remarkable performances and a track record of scoring unearthly goals. One of those was a ridiculous overhead kick from 30 yards against England.

Ibrahimovic didn't stick around one club for too long, which was good news for European fans. He displayed his exceptional striking abilities at AC Milan, Inter, Juventus in Italy, Barca in Spain, United in England and PSG in France. He was always at the top of his game, and his confidence and talent propelled him to superstardom.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Career Notable Clubs PSG, AC Milan, Inter, Juventus, Ajax LA Galaxy, Man United, Barcelona, Malmo Club Stats Appearances (827) Goals (496) Assists (202) International Stats Appearances (122) Goals (62) Assists (25) Achievements 32 Major Trophies

6 Robert Lewandowski

Career span: 2008 - Present

Robert Lewandowski is the one striker you want in a one-on-one situation with a goalkeeper, as his consistency in front of goal is astounding. The Barca marksman leads the line with an all-round game that frightens defenders and allows his fellow attackers to shine. They can send a cross into the box for him to head home or link up with the Pole and use his creativity.

There might not have been a more reliable goalscorer over the past decade than Lewandowski, who struck 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern. He's still rolling back the years at Camp Nou with 78 goals in 112 games.

These goalscoring feats have helped the two-time European Golden Boot winner's clubs achieve huge success, including the sextuple with the Bavarians in 2020. That was the same year the 10-time Bundesliga Champion was the uncrowned winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Robert Lewandowski Career Notable Clubs Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Lech Poznan, Znicz-Pruszkow Club Stats Appearances (788) Goals (587) Assists (154) International Stats Appearances (155) Goals (83) Assists (35) Achievements 28 Major Trophies

5 Luis Suarez

Career span: 2005 - Present

For many, Barcelona are the club that has boasted the most eye-catching attacking talent in history, and Luis Suarez is one of them. The Uruguayan striker formed a formidable front three known as 'MSN' alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar at Camp Nou. He excelled with the Blaugrana with his incredible dribbling abilities, risky approach and tireless pressing.

Suarez has also put up impressive goalscoring numbers throughout his career, such as the 82 goals he managed in 133 games for Liverpool. The two-time European Golden Boot winner also hit 195 goals in 283 games for Barca and was successful at international level with 69 goals in 143 caps.

The elegant yet ferocious forward is controversial but one of the game's all-time greats. He has so many iconic moments in his career to look back on, including winning the Copa America with Uruguay and the treble with the Catalans.

Luis Suarez Career Notable Clubs Inter Miami, Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax Atletico Madrid, Gremio, Groningen, Club Nacional Club Stats Appearances (805) Goals (496) Assists (263) International Stats Appearances (143) Goals (69) Assists (39) Achievements 22 Major Trophies

Related 15 Players With Most Goals+Assists in International Football Since 2000 Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are separated by just a few goal contributions as Mohamed Salah and Kylian Mbappe also feature.

4 Wayne Rooney

Career span: 2002-2021

Arguably the most naturally gifted footballer English football has produced, Wayne Rooney's meteoric rise and sensational Manchester United career had the world watching. The ex-England captain is renowned for his team play, adapting to his fellow teammates and dropping into midfield later in his career.

However, when Rooney spearheaded the Red Devils' attack, there wasn't a more frightening frontman in the land. As a pure number nine, he unlocked defences with strength, grit, persistence and tactical awareness. He became United's all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 games.

Rooney was excellent in and around the box, hitting many crucial goals. How about a jaw-dropping bicycle kick to clinch a 2-1 win against Man City en route to one of his five Premier League titles? As Martin Tyler famously put it, it defied description, as the ex-forward did throughout his trophy-laden career.

Wayne Rooney Career Notable Clubs Manchester United, Everton, Derby, DC United Club Stats Appearances (763) Goals (313) Assists (164) International Stats Appearances (120) Goals (53) Assists (21) Achievements 17 Major Trophies

3 Karim Benzema

Career span: 2005 - Present

Coming up clutch came to Karim Benzema like a duck to water during his Madrid career, especially his exploits in the 2021-2022 Champions League campaign. The irrepressible French striker captained Los Blancos to glory in the most remarkable circumstances with two hat-tricks and a brace in astonishing wins over PSG, Chelsea and Man City.

Benzema is an instinctive scorer who bullies defenders with his movement, creativity, link-up play, and muscular physique. The ex-Lyon forward posted 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games at the Bernabeu. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2022, a year that brought with it many legacy-defining moments. The Al-Ittihad skipper also formed one of Europe's most formidable attacking trios alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. Together, they fired Los Blancos to four Champions Leagues and six other major trophies.

Karim Benzema Career Notable Clubs Real Madrid, Lyon, Al-Ittihad Club Stats Appearances (834) Goals (441) Assists (201) International Stats Appearances (97) Goals (37) Assists (20) Achievements 32 Major Trophies

2 Thierry Henry

Career span: 1992–2014

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

It's fair to say Thierry Henry took the Premier League to new heights at Arsenal with a cinematic spell with the Gunners that any action movie fan would be engrossed by. The iconic Frenchman had pace to burn, driving at defences with a sense of fearlessness that often resulted in him burying the ball past a goalkeeper.

Henry had everything you want in a great striker, including an eye for goal, which saw him bag 288 goals in 377 games. He hit a hat-trick in the North Londoners' final Highbury outing. The two-time European Golden Boot winner was also clinical at Barca after leaving for Camp Nou to add a much-desired Champions League to his trophy cabinet. He won the Premier League's Golden Boot four times, and 51 goals and 30 assists in 123 caps for France came after winning the World Cup in 1998 and Euro 2000.

Thierry Henry Career Notable Clubs Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus, AS Monaco, New York Red Bulls Club Stats Appearances (794) Goals (360) Assists (173) International Stats Appearances (124) Goals (51) Assists (30) Achievements 20 Major Trophies

1 Ronaldo Nazario

Career span: 1988–2011

You could argue that Ronaldo Nazario's peak came in the 1990s. But his legendary feats continued into the 2000s when he was simply the best of all strikers on planet Earth. Brazil's famous number nine – up there with the best his nation has ever produced – was outrageous on his day. He was a complete centre forward who had defenders in knots with his pace, power, and precision.

Ronaldo lit up the 2002 World Cup as the tournament's Golden Boot winner with eight goals as Selecao triumphed in South Korea and Japan. That performance alone should be studied in a lab, and any budding young forward should rewatch it as he came to the fore for his nation and led to a deserved second Ballon d'Or win.

The turn of the 21st century coincided with Ronaldo's move from Inter to Madrid where he thrived in a Galactico-built Los Blancos team. He hit 103 goals in 177 games at the Bernabeu, winning four major trophies and doing so with a Samba style that captivated fans throughout his career.

Ronaldo Nazario Career Notable Clubs Real Madrid, Inter, Corinthians, PSV, Barcelona, AC Milan, Cruzeiro Club Stats Appearances (481) Goals (309) Assists (75) International Stats Appearances (99) Goals (62) Assists (32) Achievements 16 Major Trophies

Related Ronaldo Nazario Names 6 Players That Deserved to Win Ballon d'Or Who Never Did Ronaldo named 6 players that deserved to win a Ballon d'Or in their football career, including Paolo Maldini and Andres Iniesta.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 22/11/2024.