Of course, everyone loves a brutal knockout when it comes to action inside the Octagon, but submission finishes can be just as brutal, and even more technical.

Unsurprisingly, Charles Oliveira tops the list, but who joins him?

Even though everyone loves huge knockouts in MMA, submissions and grappling are an art form and are just as exciting as big, one-punch KO's.

Throughout MMA history, there have been some incredible submission artists who are incredibly skilled and can latch up a submission out of nowhere. Today, GIVEMESPORT will rank the 10 greatest submission artists in UFC history. Included in the list are some of the best grapplers in UFC history, such as Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz, and the legendary Royce Gracie.

10 Glover Teixeira

MMA record: 33-9 (10 submission wins)

Despite submissions and jiu-jitsu throughout all weight divisions being valued in MMA, when fighters in heavier weight divisions consistently pull off submission wins, it is even more impressive given their size and the fact that arguably more skill is needed to execute the submissions due to the power and strength of the heavier fighters. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira is one of the best submission artists of all time out of the heavier weight classes. The Brazilian has seven submission victories in the UFC and a career total of 10. Teixeira's go-to submissions in his career are the arm triangle and the submission which he used to become UFC light heavyweight champion, the rear naked choke.

9 Jim Miller

MMA record: 37-18-1 (20 submission wins)

Despite never really coming close to a UFC title during his fighting career, Jim Miller managed to become a fan favourite and a fighter which everyone roots for every time he steps foot inside the Octagon. The 41-year-old, who is still active in the UFC, goes to war every time he steps foot inside the cage, but he is not just a fighter who is dependent on a great chin, he is also incredibly skilled when it comes to grappling. Miller currently has the second-most submission victories in UFC history with 12 and holds a very impressive submission win over former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, which came back in 2010. Miller has finished fights with five different submissions in his UFC career, one of which came via kneebar, which is very rare in MMA.

8 Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira

MMA record: 34-10-1-1 (21 submission wins)

Featured at number eight on the list of best submission artists in UFC history is MMA icon, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, who is one-half of arguably the most iconic brotherhood in MMA history. Nogueira, whose best days came outside of the UFC, has an incredible 21 career submission victories and holds submission wins over greats of the sport such as Mirko Cro Cop, Dan Henderson, and Mark Coleman. Despite his best days coming in the UFC's rival promotion, Pride, Nogueira also managed to showcase some of his grappling skills during his UFC run. Nogueira managed to get submission victories in his career using eight different techniques, including some of the rarest the sport has ever seen, such as the americana and anaconda choke. As previously mentioned in this list, Nogueira being a heavyweight with so many submission wins is incredibly impressive as heavyweight MMA is seen by many as a completely different sport to the lighter weight classes given the unique physical attributes which the heavyweights have.

7 Jacare Souza

MMA record: 26-10-1 (14 submission wins)

Despite carrying an incredible threat on the feet during his MMA career, Jacare Souza is one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA history and has some incredible grappling achievements to add to his grappling accolades in MMA. The Brazilian is a fourth-degree jiu-jitsu black belt and has also won 11 grappling tournaments competing in many different promotions and competitions all around the world. Souza managed to translate his grappling ability to his MMA career seamlessly, which has seen over half of his professional MMA wins come via submission. Despite specialising in many different submission techniques, the Brazilian is known for the incredible power he can generate in his joint submissions, and he very famously produced one of the most brutal-looking kimuras in UFC history at UFC 208, where he almost took Tim Boetsch's arm home with him as well as the victory.

6 Nate Diaz

MMA record: 21-13 (12 submission wins)

Despite having competed in two very high-profile boxing matches against Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal, on the ground and in the jiu-jitsu department is where Nate Diaz excels. Diaz, 39, is tied with the fifth-most submissions in UFC history along with the man who put jiu-jitsu on the map in MMA and showed that it can be used incredibly effectively in fighting competition, Royce Gracie. Diaz is the holder of arguably the most flamboyant and flashy submission win of all time when, back in 2008, he submitted Kurt Pellegrino with a triangle choke and, while he had the choke locked in, he was celebrating before his opponent even tapped, and was on his back smiling, laughing, and giving the middle fingers, which is typical Diaz. Despite Diaz being one of the biggest characters the sport of MMA has ever seen, he is a martial artist through and through and is absolutely elite when it comes to his ground game.

5 Fabricio Werdum

MMA record: 24-10-1-1 (12 submission wins)

The next fighter featured on this list is former UFC heavyweight champion, Fabricio Werdum. The Brazilian had two spells in the UFC during his career, the first coming early in his career where he had a short stint of just four fights in the promotion and his second spell where he, of course, came back a completely different fighter and went on to secure himself heavyweight gold. Werdum famously pulled off an unbelievable submission to win the heavyweight title when he locked in a guillotine choke as his opponent, Cain Velasquez, shot in for a takedown. As discussed previously, fighters who compete in the heavier weight classes sometimes struggle to successfully implement jiu-jitsu, as heavyweights are extremely strong and powerful fighters, and they can uniquely break submissions. Despite enjoying a great UFC career, Werdum's biggest win came in the promotion Strikeforce, where he shocked the world by ending Fedor Emilianenko's 20-year unbeaten run, submitting him with a very creative triangle armbar.

4 Frank Mir

MMA record: 19-13 (9 submission wins)

Coming in at number four on the list of the greatest submission artists in the UFC is another heavyweight fighter in former UFC heavyweight champion, Frank Mir. In terms of success in the UFC heavyweight division, Frank Mir is by far the most successful grappler the division has seen and he in fact holds the record for the most submissions in UFC heavyweight history with eight, seven of which were different techniques. In terms of the variety of his submissions, Mir is arguably the most diverse grappler in UFC history as he has wins with some of the rarest submissions in MMA history. Just to name a few, Mir has secured MMA wins with unique submissions such as the inside shoulder lock, kneebar, and toe hold. Mir is also the holder of arguably the best and most shocking submission win in UFC history when he brutally snapped the arm of Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, who is also featured on this list, at UFC 140, which sent Joe Rogan crazy on commentary.

3 Demian Maia

MMA record: 28-11 (14 submission wins)

Despite having extremely limited striking abilities, Demian Maia managed to make it to the very top of two separate UFC divisions due to his immense grappling ability. Maia, who competed for both the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles during his career, stifled the majority of his opponents with his unique strength in the grappling and submission department, despite him not being the biggest or most muscular fighter. During his UFC career, the Brazilian secured submission wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Chael Sonnen, and Carlos Condit. Eight of Maia's UFC wins came via submission using the same technique, which was the rear naked choke. The rear naked choke is arguably the most simple submission to execute and Maia was an absolute master at sinking it in and putting away his opponents.

2 Royce Gracie

MMA record: 15-2-3 (11 submission wins)

Taking the runner-up spot in the list of greatest submission artists in UFC history is the man who won the first-ever UFC tournament all the way back in 1993, Royce Gracie. In the early days of the UFC, there were so many giants who would enter the open weight tournaments which the promotion put on back in the early 90s when the UFC was generating some buzz but nowhere near as much as today, because the knowledge of martial arts wasn't that great among people, many people thought that size dictated everything. Royce Gracie came into the UFC and completely destroyed that narrative. Gracie managed to win three out of the first four UFC tournaments and all-but one of his 11 tournament wins came via submission. Gracie is hailed as an absolute mastermind and icon of MMA and rightly so, as he is the man who destroyed the narrative of size wins every time and showed that even if you are at a disadvantage in every physical department, skill will most often prevail and that is what Gracie showed.

1 Charles Oliveira

MMA record: 34-10-1 (21 submission wins)

Taking the top spot on the list of greatest submission artists in UFC history is former UFC lightweight champion, Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira. Oliveira, despite being far from done with his fighting career, is far and away the leader for most submission wins in UFC history with 16, leading second place, Jim Miller, by four submissions. The Brazilian has been competing in the UFC since the summer of 2010 and has been fighting elite-level competition constantly for almost a decade-and-a-half, which makes his victories and records even more impressive. 'Do Bronx' is undoubtedly one of the most well-rounded fighters in UFC history, but his ground game is on another level. Oliveira has produced six different submission techniques which have led to wins throughout his UFC career and is only one of a very select few fighters to win via a calf slicer, which is one of the hardest submissions to execute. As mentioned previously, the level of opponents Oliveira has fought throughout his whole career makes his grappling credentials in the UFC even more impressive. The Brazilian holds submission victories over some of the best lightweight fighters in MMA history, such as Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier, and even holds a submission win over Jim Miller, who is second to him for the most submission wins in UFC history.