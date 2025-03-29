A club that is currently in the Championship, competing for promotion to the Premier League after years of languishing in the depths of the English Football League, Sunderland has an incredibly rich history. Holding six First Division titles, Sunderland were a powerhouse of a football club in the 1890s and early 1900s.

The latest trophy that the Black Cats won was in 2021 when they lifted the Football League Trophy. The last major trophy that the club won was back in 1973 when they lifted the FA Cup following a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the final. This season, Sunderland are amidst a push for promotion back into the Premier League, looking like a shoo-in for a play-off spot.

Here, we will be taking a deep dive through the archives of Sunderland's history, uncovering the top 10 greatest footballers to have ever played on Wearside.