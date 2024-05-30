Summary Sweden's football legacy is full of influential individuals who have made a mark on the international stage with their remarkable careers.

Despite Sweden's inconsistent team performances, players like Ibrahimovic, Larsson, and Andersson have excelled and achieved great success.

From iconic goalkeepers like Ravelli to prolific strikers like Nordahl, the nation's football history boasts a diverse range of talented players with impressive accolades.

By the country's own admission, Sweden haven't quite met their usual standards and translated their perfectionism in everyday life into football. From 1945 to the late 1950s, Sweden were considered one of the greatest teams in Europe after missing out on World Cup glory via a 5-2 defeat to Brazil in the final played out on home soil in 1958. Everything that has come after has been a stark mnemonic of how George Raynor's nearly men could have sowed the seeds of a great bastion of invincibility.

Nevertheless, after the Englishman also guided Blagult to gold medals in the 1948 Summer Olympics, Sweden has steadily continued to be a dark horse in world football. The Scandinavian country has made 12 appearances in the World Cup, as well as six European Championship qualifications, with their best achievement in recent memory coming in Euro 1992 when they reached the semi-finals stage before being knocked out by Germany.

With a population that ranks 14th in Europe, it is impressive that Sweden has been able to unshackle some of its unheralded talents over the last seven decades to continually be in and among the top nations. Yet, while team performances and tournament survival instincts have been few and far between - which has seen them struggle to recreate their 1950s pinnacles - the proud country continues to reap the rewards of a steady stream of fantastic individuals - and 15 of them have been ranked in this article using several ranking factors to consider.

Ranking factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc.)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc.)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

The 15 Greatest Swedish Players in Football History Rank Player Career Span Position Club(s) International caps (Goals) 1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic 1999-2023 Striker Malmo FF, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy 122 (62) 2. Henrik Larsson 1989-2013 Striker Hogaborgs BK, Helsingborgs IF, Feyenoord, Celtic, Barcelona, Manchester United, Raa IF 106 (37) 3. Nils Liedholm 1943-1961 Attacking Midfielder IK Sleipner, IFK Norrkoping, AC Milan 21 (10) 4. Gunnar Nordhal 1937-1960 Striker Hornefors IF, Degerfors IF, IFK Norrkopinh, AC Milan, Roma, Karlstad BIK 33 (43) 5. Gunnar Gren 1937-1976 Forward Garda BK, IFK Goteborg, AC Milan, Fiorentina, Genoa, Orgryte, GAIS, Oddevold 57 (32) 6. Freddie Ljungberg 1994-2014 Winger Halmstad, Arsenal, West Ham United, Seattle Sounders FC, Chicago Fire, Celtic, Shimizu S-Pulse, Mumbai City 75 (14) 7. Erik Nilsson 1934-1953 Left-back Malmo FF 57 8. Kurt Hamrin 1952-1972 Winger AIK, Juventus, Padova, Fiorentina, AC Milan, Napoli, IFK Stockholm 32 (17) 9. Tomas Brolin 1984-1998 Forward Nasvikens IK, GIF Sundsvall, IFK Norrkoping, Parma, Leeds United, FC Zurich, Crystal Palace, Hudiksvalls ABK 47 (27) 10. Thomas Ravelli 1976-1999 Goalkeeper Oster, IFK Goteborg, Tampa Bay Mutiny 143 11. Patrik Andersson 1989-2005 Defender Malmo FF, Blackburn Rovers, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Barcelona 96 (3) 12. Lennart Skoglund 1946-1968 Left Winger Hammarby IF, AIK, Inter Milan, Sampdoria, Palermo, Karrtorps IK 11 (1) 13. Henry Carlsson 1939-1953 Striker AIK, Stade Francais, Atletico Madrid 26 (17) 14. Torbjorn Nilsson 1971-1990 Striker Jonsereds IF, IFK Goteborg, PSV, 1. FC Kaiserslautern 28 (9) 15. Jonas Thern 1985-1999 Midfielder Malmo FF, FC Zurich, Benfica, Napoli, Roma, Rangers 75 (6)

13 Jonas Thern

Career Span: 1985-1999

Jonas Thern is a major figure in Swedish football. A key member of Malmo's largely successful team in the late 80s (including winning five consecutive championships between 1985 and 1989), the midfielder also played for prestigious European clubs such as Benfica, Napoli and Roma.

All of these adventures proved to have varying degrees of success, but all helped Thern to establish himself as a player of renown. The fact that he was awarded the Swedish Ballon d'Or in 1989 and made 75 appearances (6 goals) for the national team, where he also wore the captain's armband, are just two examples.

Thern's International Career Sweden Caps 75 Sweden Goals 6 Sweden Assists N/A

12 Torbjorn Nilsson

Career Span: 1971-1990

Although he has had spells with PSV and 1. FC Kaiserslautern, it is in Sweden - and with the national team, where he has 28 caps - that Torbjorn Nilsson built most of his reputation.

An imposing striker, his exploits with IFK Goteborg, where he is the all-time top scorer (329 goals in 444 games), helped the Scandinavian club win two league titles, two Swedish Cups and, above all, the 1982 UEFA Cup. A remarkable career for a player who never wanted his individual performances to take precedence over those of the team, and who finally hung up his boots at just 32.

Nilsson's International Career Sweden Caps 28 Sweden Goals 9 Sweden Assists N/A

11 Henry Carlsson

Career Span: 1939-1953

Unlike some of his counterparts in this ranking, Henry Carlsson spent most of his career in his native Sweden. And this despite the fact that he also played in France, with Stade Français, and with Atletico Madrid for four years - his last professional experience.

A diminutive striker, the Falkoping native was nonetheless a real terror (figuratively speaking, as he is known for never having been sent off during his career) on the pitch, whose skills enabled him to score almost 100 goals in the domestic league. Carlsson also enjoyed success on the international stage, helping Sweden to the Olympic title in 1950 and scoring 17 goals in 26 appearances for the Blagult.

Carlsson's International Career Sweden Caps 26 Sweden Goals 17 Sweden Assists N/A

10 Lennart Skoglund

Career Span: 1946-1968

Where some of his Swedish compatriots shone with AC Milan, it was in the colours of his enemy, Inter, that Lennart Skoglund did so. Particularly renowned for his technical prowess, he had a profile that was ahead of its time, having played in the midfield position since the early days of the post-World War II era.

A player as gifted on the pitch as he was criticised for his antics once his boots were off. A lifestyle that unfortunately hid a terrible truth, materialised by a permanent loneliness that drove Skoglund to attempt suicide several times after the twilight of his career.

Skoglund's International Career Sweden Caps 11 Sweden Goals 1 Sweden Assists N/A

9 Patrik Andersson

Career Span: 1989-2005

Awarded the Guldbollen as Sweden's best footballer of the year in 1995 and 2001, Patrik Andersson was a tough-tackling defender who acted as a wall to opposition attackers all across Europe. Featuring for Malmo, Blackburn Rovers, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, and being one of few Swedish players to run out for Barcelona, Andersson was a true defensive force in a 16-year career.

His career highlight came in 2001 when he was included in the UEFA Team of the Year for his involvement in Bayern's Champions League winning campaign. For his country, he was capped 96 times and won a bronze medal at the 1994 World Cup, alongside playing his part in the team that reached the semi-finals at Euro 1992.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In a full-circle moment, nowadays Andersson can be found back at his hometown club as Malmo's sporting director.

Andersson's International Career Sweden Caps 96 Sweden Goals 3 Sweden Assists 0

8 Thomas Ravelli

Career Span: 1976-1999

Known for his extroverted and eccentric personality off the pitch, and his positional sense and ability to read the game and organise his defence on it, Thomas Ravelli is widely considered Sweden's finest-ever goalkeeper. Although he wasn't revered as a penalty-saving specialist, Ravelli drew attention to himself when he stopped two penalties in Sweden's quarter-final penalty shoot-out victory over Romania at the 1994 World Cup - the tournament they finished third in.

But this was just one highlight of a star-studded career where Ravelli won Swedish Player of the Year in 1981 before picking up the nation's goalkeeper award twice, in 1995 and 1997. Although playing all but one season in his homeland at club level restricted his sheer talent spreading across the globe, his exceptional goalkeeping skills earned him 143 caps for the Swedish national team, establishing him as the second most-capped player for his country.

Ravelli's International Career Sweden Caps 143 Sweden Goals 0 Sweden Clean Sheets 58

7 Tomas Brolin

Career Span: 1984-1998

Due to injuries at the tail-end of his career, Tomas Brolin had a steep but sharp-edged peak, forced to retire at just 28. Nevertheless, he was still able to make the most of such a fleeting career, with his powerful shots, mazey dribbling, and inch-perfect passing just three traits that helped Parma to the Coppa Italia in 1992, UEFA Super Cup in 1993 and the UEFA Cup in the 1994-95 season.

Internationally, Brolin's career was just as sparkling. He finished as joint-top scorer in Euro 1992 (scoring three goals alongside Dennis Bergkamp, Karl-Heinz Riedle, and teammate Henrik Larsson) - and his spectacular first-touch strike into the top right corner against England did much to raise his profile just two years before earning a place in the 1994 World Cup's All-Star Team as Sweden finished third. Further, 27 goals in just 47 caps prove how good Brolin was.

Unfortunately, this didn't translate into his brief stints in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

Brolin's International Career Sweden Caps 47 Sweden Goals 27 Sweden Assists 8

6 Kurt Hamrin

Career Span: 1952-1972