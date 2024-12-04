It is no easy task to assemble a list of the greatest tacklers of the 21st century. Football has evolved, not least when it comes to tackling. In the days of old, defenders could dish out savage treatment to the opposition in the form of tackling. As the years have gone by, refereeing has become far more stringent.

Tackling from behind can often result in a card. While challenges with raised studs can mean an early bath in the current age. Yet tackling is still a vital art. Particularly in the modern game, where the best teams are so good in possession. At times like this, it is essential to win the ball back.

So who are the greatest tacklers of the 21st Century? It will come as little surprise to see Paolo Maldini featuring high on the list, along with fellow iconic Italian defender Fabio Cannavaro.

Ranking Factors

Leadership - showing their team the way when times are hard.

- showing their team the way when times are hard. Passion - demonstrating a strong desire to win back the ball.

- demonstrating a strong desire to win back the ball. Timing - displaying great technique in disposing the opposition.

10 Greatest Tacklers of the 21st Century [Ranked] Rank Name Notable clubs 1 Paolo Maldini AC Milan 2 Fabio Cannavaro Inter Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid 3 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 4 Carles Puyol Barcelona 5 Philipp Lahm Bayern Munich 6 N'Golo Kante Leicester City, Chelsea 7 Gennaro Gattuso AC Milan 8 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 9 John Terry Chelsea 10 Patrick Vieira Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan

10 Patrick Vieira

1993 - 2011

French World Cup winner Patrick Vieira was six foot plus of pure aggression at times, but more often than not, it was channeled correctly. His surging runs in midfield usually began from a well-made tackle to dispossess the opposition.

It was not unusual to see Vieira make lung-busting runs back into his own half to retrieve the ball for his side. One of the catalysts behind Arsenal’s all-conquering invincible side of 2004, Vieira was the Gunners' skipper the last time they lifted the Premier League title. Although on occasions he mistimed a tackle and saw red – with eight in the English top-flight (the joint most) – more often than not the Frenchman was a powerful player very capable of cleanly dispossessing the opposition.

Patrick Vieira stats Club appearances 650 Goals 56

9 John Terry

1998 - 2018

John Terry cut an imposing figure at the back for Chelsea and England. It’s not he couldn’t play, he could, but he also loved a physical contest and a tackle too. This was to the extent that Terry was known to tackle with his head, if he was on the floor and the ball was there to be won.

There were those in the game that sought to deal revenge on Terry. Wayne Rooney admitted to have worn longer studs in order to hurt the Chelsea skipper in a game between the Blues and Manchester United that saw Terry’s side retain the Premier League title.

John Terry stats Club appearances 761 Goals 68

8 Sergio Ramos

2003 - 2024

Some may argue Sergio Ramos was not a good tackler given the huge number of times he was sent off in his career. In total, he received 29 red cards in his career, perhaps making him one of the dirtiest players in football history. However, the Spaniard was also very accustomed to a tackle of three. His approach was one of get your retaliation in first.

Being so naturally combative, Ramos relished a sliding tackle. Hell-bent on winning the ball, he would often leave the ground as he set off, but more often he would win the challenge and help impose himself into the game. He was part of the Spain team that won the 2010 World Cup and back to back Euros, making him one of their finest ever footballers.

Sergio Ramos stats Club appearances 816 Goals 117

7 Gennaro Gattuso

1995 - 2013

Gennaro Gattuso was a World Cup winner in 2006. He used to ferret around the field tackling opponents as if his life depended on it. Often playing alongside the likes of Pirlo and Totti in the Italy side, Gatusso was perhaps somewhat stereotyped as a ball winner. That he may have been, but he was very effective, covering ground across the middle of the park.

For club, Gattuso is best known for playing in the red and black stripes of AC Milan. It was there he won the Champions League on two occasions. With his mane of dark hair, he was rarely seen on the field of play without a grimace on his face, dissatisfied with either a refereeing decision or the work rate of his teammates.

Gennaro Gattuso stats Club appearances 576 Goals 17

6 N’Golo Kante

2012 to present

N’Golo Kante is known for his impressive stamina. During his career he’s covered huge distances in his goal of stifling opponents. Such performances have led to the biggest prizes in football. His defensive work and particularly his tackling were highlighted in France’s win over Argentina en route to winning the 2018 World Cup.

The same could be said for Leicester City’s surprise 2016 Premier League win and Chelsea’s 1-0 victory in the 2020 Champions League final. It didn’t matter where you were on the field of play, if you were up against Kante, the chances are he would track you down and tackle you.

N’Golo Kante stats Club appearances 487 Goals 30

5 Philipp Lahm

2001 - 2017

Philipp Lahm lifted the World Cup for Germany in 2014. Seen as the perfect example of the modern full-back, he could pass, invert, and get forward at will. However, such activity often came after a great tackle. Not only did Lahm have a great appetite for tackling, he was also able to read his opponent quickly before making a successful challenge.

Standing at only five foot seven, the German was not the biggest. Nor did he have to be. Timing and good technique with his tackling saw to that. He was strong too and often relied upon to get Germany and Bayern Munich out of a jam with his tackles.

Philipp Lahm stats Club appearances 660 Goals 23

4 Carles Puyol

1996 - 2014

Carles Puyol was a hugely influential figure for club and country. He scored Spain's winner in the 2010 World Cup semi-final on their way to winning the tournament. For Barcelona and Spain he won all there is to win in the game. The midfield triangle of Xavi, Iniesta and Busquets rarely gave the ball away. If they did, Puyol was the insurance policy, often pouncing to win the ball back before making a forward pass to mount yet another attack.

Flexible, Puyol could and did play at either centre-back or right-back. With his teams often committing men forward, the timing of Puyol’s tackling had to be at a consistent and high level. And it so often was.

Carles Puyol stats Club appearances 682 Goals 25

3 Steven Gerrard

1998 - 2016

Steven Gerrard is often in the conversation when talking about the best midfielders of the 21st century. Equipped with a great range of passing, able to cross well and having an eye for goal all aided this. Yet Gerrard was also a ferocious tackler, using his power and desire to win the ball back from the opposition.

He had a great technique when it came to slide tackles. Many times, he would be seen sliding in to dispossess his opponent, before getting to his feet to start an attack in one fluid movement. Club and country benefited from this on countless occasions. He was the inspiration behind Liverpool winning the 2005 Champions League,

Steven Gerrard stats Club appearances 749 Goals 191

2 Fabio Cannavaro

1991 - 2011

At under six feet tall, Fabio Cannavaro was not the tallest of centre backs. He was, however, one of the most effective. His performances as Italy captain in the 2006 World Cup were pivotal in his country winning the tournament. It resulted in an unusual occurrence: a defender being named Ballon d’Or in 2006, with only Franz Beckenbauer sharing that honour.

Always quick to spot the danger and be in the right place at the right time, Cannavaro was a huge asset. It was these qualities that enabled him to be a great tackler. All too often, the opposition was foiled when what seemed a certain goal by the Italian’s intervention.

Fabio Cannavaro stats Club appearances 694 Goals 18

1 Paolo Maldini

1984 - 2009

Paolo Maldini is widely considered to be one of, if not the greatest defender of all time. Not only did he have longevity – his career spanned three decades, he had elegance too. This is not a quality normally linked with tackling. While he did receive three red cards in his club career, that was 901 club games. So effectively a sending off once every 300 games.

Essentially, Maldini was a ball winner, but he managed to do so, more often than not, cleanly. This was achieved with a supreme, almost unsurpassed reading of the game, which would lead to a huge collection of silverware with AC Milan, which included five European Cup and Champions League winners' medals.

Paolo Maldini stats Club appearances 901 Goals 33

All stats via Transfermarkt correct as of 02/12/2004.