The hardest thing to do in football is score a goal. Well, for the majority of players. However, some players throughout the decades have made it look far too easy, especially poachers.

Poachers are somewhat of a dying breed in the modern game because of all the highly technical systems top-end managers like to deploy these days when they want to create overloads in the build-up phase.

These types of old-fashioned strikers don't mess around with all of this fancy stuff and combination play, they just want to be in the 18-yard-box, and between the width of the goalposts, where they come alive.

Of course, poachers are still skilled players in their own specialised way. For example, their timing of runs and positioning is excellent. They often possess a great first touch, so they can produce one-and two-touch finishes. They are usually super-instinctive in front of goal, reacting instantaneously to goal-scoring situations. Something that has been said many a time: you just can't teach those sorts of instincts.

Often, the poacher type of strikers get labelled 'tap-in merchants', particularly those types of poachers that aren't blessed with great physical attributes. In this article, GIVEMESPORT has named the 10 greatest tap-in merchants in football history.

Ranking Factors

Dependency - how much did they rely upon the ability to score from close range?

10 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Notable Clubs Played For: Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a career out of coming off the bench and finishing off simple chances for Manchester United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, where he earned the reputation as a "super-sub".

The Norwegian striker wasn’t the fastest or the strongest of players, but he had an incredible knack for being in the right place when it mattered, as highlighted when he famously scored the last-gasp winner in the 1998/99 Champions League final for the Red Devils against Bayern Munich. Solskjaer hoisted six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, a UEFA Champions League trophy and an Intercontinental Cup, during his time at Man United.

Goals 282 Appearances 529 Top Scorer Awards N/A

9 Gary Lineker

Notable Clubs Played For: Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur

Before becoming the host of BBC Match of the Day, Gary Lineker was an outstanding poacher in the 80s and early 90s. The Englishman rarely wasted energy outside the box, making a career out of finishing chances from inside the six-yard box.

Remarkably, out of all the top-class strikers we've seen in English top-flight, Lineker is the only player to finish as top scorer in England with three different clubs - Leicester City, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. He also shone at Barcelona, famously bagging a hat-trick of close-range finishes vs Real Madrid.

He is simply one of the best goalscorers England has ever produced, and his Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup highlights that. It is also a testament to his ability to pop up in the right place at the right time.

Goals 283 Appearances 573 Top Scorer Awards English First Division x3, World Cup x1

8 David Trezeguet

Notable Clubs Played For: Monaco and Juventus

Ranking at number eight is David Trezeguet. The Frenchman had an old-school approach to goal-scoring and his style of play. He didn’t dribble past five defenders or hit screamers from outside the box, he just simply got on the end of crosses and buried his chances.

Trezeguet was excellent at taking advantage of chances and loose balls in the area. His composure and one-touch finishing made him a nightmare for defenders, especially during his time at Monaco, Juventus, and the French national team. He won four top-flight league titles with Monaco and Juventus, and he won a World Cup and Euros with France.

Goals 273 Appearances 559 Top Scorer Awards Serie A x1

7 Gerd Muller

Notable Clubs Played For: Bayern Munich

Nicknamed "Der Bomber," Gerd Muller had an incredible ability to turn in scrappy chances and react quicker than defenders inside the penalty box. His scoring record for Bayern Munich and Germany speaks for itself.

During his 15 seasons with Bayern Munich, Muller scored 570 goals in 613 over all competitions. He also averaged over a goal a game playing for West Germany, scoring 68 goals in 62 games. The legendary goalscorer is also one of only nine players to win a World Cup, a Champions League and a Ballon d’Or.

Goals 656 Appearances 718 Top Scorer Awards Bundesliga x7, World Cup x1, Euros x1, European Cup x4

6 Alan Shearer

Notable Clubs Played For: Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

The Premier League’s all-time leading scorer, Alan Shearer, wasn’t just a powerhouse striker, he was also a master of the tap-in and an excellent fox in the box.

Shearer’s strength and heading ability often overshadowed his poaching skills, but his 260-goal haul included countless finishes from close range. Yes, he had the occasional screamer in his locker, but really he was the last of the good old-fashioned number nines in the Premier League.

Because he never played for a dominant club in England, he only ever won one Premier League title, with Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 campaign.