NFL rivalry games ignite intense excitement among fans, even when their own teams aren't playing. These matchups are steeped in history and hatred, with two teams harboring deep-seated animosity. Fans despise the opposing team to the point of bitterness, and players carry this animosity onto the field, which leads to more drama on the gridiron.

Intense NFL rivalries fan the flames of passion in supporters. Many are willing to travel great distances, venturing into enemy territory to demonstrate unwavering allegiance to their teams as they face their most bitter foes. But which NFL rivalries have the most interesting history? Which NFL rivalries are the most heated today? We take a look at the top 10 NFL team rivalries and break down the best of the best.

10 Raiders vs. Broncos

Starting in 1960 when they were both part of the AFL, the rivalry between the Raiders and Broncos has only grown over the years. They have always been in the same division despite the Raiders jumping from one city to the next and have played 127 times over this rivalry's illustrious history.

Denver has won three Super Bowls in eight appearances, while the Raiders have won three of five, making this one of the winningest rivalries in the NFL as well. The Raiders have the better head-to-head record going into 2023, earning 71 wins in 127 matchups. These two know how to turn it up to 11 in front of a national audience as well, as 12 of their 19 Monday Night Football matchups were decided by less than a touchdown.

9 Cowboys vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers rivalry stretches back to the 1980s and includes an NFL record nine playoff meetings. After dominating in the 1970s, the Cowboys started to fade. Around the same time, the 49ers drafted a new quarterback named Joe Montana. Instead of Dallas ruling the NFC, San Francisco started to turn the tables on the Cowboys in the 1980s.

The 1981 NFC Championship was the turning point, when the 49ers' Dwight Clark made what has become known as "The Catch" to defeat the Cowboys en route winning Super Bowl XVI, San Francisco's first championship. This NFL rivalry would become a bit one-sided for a while after that, as Dallas dropped out of relevance and the 49ers won four Super Bowls.

However, it resurfaced in the 1990s as Dallas returned to championship form, winning a trio of Super Bowls while the 49ers managed one more ring in 1994. The two teams actually combined to win four straight Super Bowls from 1992-1995 and even faced each other in three consecutive NFC Championships from 1992-1994. Currently, the Cowboys hold a small edge in face-to-face meetings, with a 19-18-1 record.

8 Steelers vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry with the Cleveland Browns is one of the oldest in NFL history. Both Cleveland and Pittsburgh are blue-collar, hard-working cities, and their fans are often as hard-nosed as the players. The teams are only separated by 135 miles, so fans often travel to each other's home field, intensifying this rivalry.

The Turnpike Rivalry has been going on since 1950, and they have played each other 143 times heading into the 2023 NFL season. Most NFL rivalries are fairly close when it comes to win-loss records, but Pittsburgh has an 80-62-1 record over Cleveland all-time.

Since 1990, Pittsburgh has dominated 48-14-1. Despite the lopsided record, the Browns still play hard because these two teams—and their fan bases—hate each other. Pittsburgh also claims a 2-1 playoff advantage, though the Browns did win the last postseason meeting in 2020, Cleveland's first playoff win since 1994.

7 Jets vs. Patriots

The NFL rivalry between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets has captured the attention of football fans for decades. Dating back to the American Football League days, this rivalry has evolved into one of the most enduring in the league's history. The geographical proximity of the two teams, with their stadiums just a four-hour drive from one another, adds an extra layer of intensity to their matchups.

The narrative of the Jets-Patriots rivalry in the late 1990s and early 2000s was defined by a series of twists and turns. It began when Bill Parcells, then the head coach of the New England Patriots, abruptly resigning in 1996 due to disagreements with team owner Robert Kraft.

The following offseason the Jets wanted the Big Tuna, but because of contractual obligations between Parcells and the Patriots, the Jets hired Bill Belichick as their "head coach" while Parcells came on as an "advisor" who had the real power. Eventually, Parcells took the top job officially and Belichick became his defensive coordinator from 1997-1999.

This sudden shift in coaching personnel and the backroom drama surrounding it added fuel to the rivalry between Jets and Patriots fans. And things only got worse when Belichick left to become New England's head coach in 2000, which jump-started the greatest dynasty in NFL history. New England now holds a 73-54-1 advantage over the Jets.

6 Giants vs. Eagles

The NFL rivalry between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles is as heated as any in the NFL. Not only do the players and fans hate each other, but the city of New York and the city of Philadelphia have disliked one another for centuries.

These two teams have been in the same conference since 1933, meeting 183 times. The Eagles have a slight advantage at 93-88-2. Philly's also won three of five playoff meetings against the Giants. The great thing about this rivalry is how many signature moments there have been over the near 100-years of animosity.

There was Philadelphia linebacker Chuck Bednarik's earth-shattering hit on Giants golden boy Frank Gifford in 1960 which forced Gifford to retire for two years and is considered one of the biggest hits in NFL history. There's the Miracle at the Meadowlands in 1978 when the Giants fumbled while winning 17-12 with seconds remaining, only for Philly's Herman Edwards to scoop the ball up and run it to the house for the win.

And we can't forget the Miracle at the New Meadowlands in 2010. Down 21 in the fourth quarter, Philly went on a furious comeback in which they scored four touchdowns in the final eight minutes, including a surreal punt return score by Desean Jackson as time expired, giving them a 38-31 victory.

5 Bengals vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals began their rivalry in 1970 when the Steelers moved to the AFC North. At first, this was a one-sided affair, with the Steelers dominating the 1970s and winning four Super Bowls while the Bengals didn't achieve much at all. However, in the 1980s, Pittsburgh struggled, and the Bengals soared, making it to two Super Bowls of their own.

Pittsburgh dominates this rivalry with a 68-39 record. The Bengals only recently turned this rivalry around after drafting Joe Burrow, winning four of six meetings since 2020. The rivalry really started heating up during the 2005 season when Bengals wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh wiped a Terrible Towel on his cleats after a regular season win.

When they met later that season in the playoffs, Bengals QB Carson Palmer was rolled up on, tearing his ACL and contributing to the Steelers getting the last laugh in a 31-17 win on their way to winning Super Bowl XL that year. The hate has only intensified since then, with big hit after big hit seemingly defining this rivalry.

Hines Ward's jaw-breaking hit of Keith Richards on a crack-back block. Ryan Shazier spearing Giovanni Bernard.

The zenith of this rivalry occurred in a 2015 Wild Card game that saw the Bengals blow a late lead after Shazier forced a red zone fumble, Vontaze Burfict tried to murder Antonio Brown and gave the Steelers a crucial first down, and Adam "Pacman" Jones got a 15-yarder to give the Steelers another unearned first down, leading to their 18-16 victory.

4 Cowboys vs. Commanders

The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) is a legendary feud that predates even the Cowboys' entry into the NFL. In 1960, when Dallas aimed to become the first modern expansion team, the Washington Redskins, then a powerhouse franchise, cast their vote against Dallas joining the league. Washington's motivations were primarily business-driven, as they sought to maintain dominance in the southern United States without the intrusion of a new competitor.

However, the Cowboys' ownership devised a unique strategy to navigate this challenge. They secured the licensing rights to the Washington Fight Song, using this leverage to legally prohibit its use during games. This move ultimately forced a compromise, with the song's rights returned to Washington in exchange for the Cowboys' admission into the NFL.

The spark that really ignited this intense rivalry came when the Cowboys selected Washington's starting quarterback, Eddie LeBaron, in the expansion draft. This marked the beginning of a long history of hatred characterized by passionate fans who harbored deep animosity toward each other. The rivalry's lore includes memorable pranks, such as the infamous Cowboys Chicken Club antics in 1961. The on-field battles were equally fierce, as both teams fought relentlessly for supremacy.

In 1989, Troy Aikman assumed the role of the Cowboys' starting quarterback. Despite managing just one victory that season, it was a significant win against Washington, providing a brief moment of satisfaction for Cowboys fans. Heading into 2023, these two storied franchises had clashed 126 times, with the Cowboys holding a series lead of 76-48-2.

3 Steelers vs. Ravens

If we were talking best NFL rivalries of the 21st century, Steelers-Ravens would be the most heated, and it wouldn't even be particularly close. A big reason for the birth of this hotter than hot rivalry is the fact that not only were they always battling it out for AFC North supremacy because of how awful Cincy and Cleveland were, but they were both trying to achieve their goals by playing tough, defensive, smash mouth football. What happens when two immovable objects come into contact? Fireworks like this.

In the overall series, the Steelers had a 33-25 lead going into the 2023 season, including a 3-1 record in the postseason. The fact that they've already played four times in the playoffs in just over 25 years of the rivalry speaks to how the concurrent success of these teams served to make the rivalry all the more intriguing and watchable even for neutrals. There have been big battles before and since, but the 2008 series is really what turned this into the rivalry that it is.

In Week 4, the Steelers beat the Ravens on an overtime field goal in a game in which Ray Lewis folded Rashard Mendenhall's collarbone, ending the Steelers rookie's season. In Week 15, the Steelers won on a controversial late touchdown. The two met for a third time in the AFC Championship Game. The hotly contested game featured a legal Ryan Clark hit on Willis McGahee that left Clark out cold for several minutes and McGahee in a Pittsburgh hospital for the night. The Steelers would secure victory when Troy Polamalu returned a Joe Flacco pass to the house late in the fourth quarter.

The levels to the rivalry are many as well. John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin have both spoken at length about how the rivalry makes them better. Iron sharpens iron, as Tomlin says. But perhaps what perfectly encapsulates this rivalry is the relationship between Pittsburgh's Big Ben Roethlisberger and Baltimore's Terrell Suggs. Suggs sacked Big Ben more than anyone, 17 times to be exact, and after a 35-7 Ravens win in 2011, Suggs summed up his feelings for the QB:

"Big Ben, you know he's a great quarterback. God can have his soul, but his ass belongs to me."

2 Cowboys vs. Eagles

The NFC East is probably the NFL division with the most animosity from all four teams. New York hates Philly. Philly hates Washington. Washington hates Dallas. But there is no pairing that is more heated than Dallas and Philly. It's another one of those rivalries where it's not only the teams but the entire cities that get into it. The polished Cowboys of fancy Dallas against the rough and rugged Eagles of historic Philadelphia.

The mark of a really great rivalry is how much the neutral fans want to watch. And boy, do they want to watch this one. It's been the most featured matchup on Sunday Night Football, with 16 games that have been split evenly down the middle. They've also played each other four times in the postseason, with Dallas owning a 3-1 advantage. The Cowboys also have the advantage in the all-time series at 73-55.

This is also one of the few rivalries where players have openly stated their dislike for the opposing team and their fans, which makes it all the more fun for the rest of the NFL and fans watching.

1 Bears vs. Packers

How can this not be the greatest rivalry in NFL history? The animosity between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears is nothing short of legendary, with a history dating back to the early days of professional football. They are the two oldest teams in NFL history. They have more wins than any other teams in NFL history. They boast a combined 22 NFL championship wins and 67 Hall of Famers. They've also clashed on the gridiron an NFL-record 206 times, with the Packers sporting a 105-95-1 mark against the Bears.

The roots of this historic rivalry stretch back to 1919 when both teams were founded. Their rivalry officially took flight when they joined the American Professional Football Association in 1921, and they have shared the same conference since 1933.

The Bears and the Packers have been graced by legendary head coaches like George Halas for the Bears and Vince Lombardi for the Packers, along with a constellation of Hall of Fame players that includes Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Ray Nitschke, Walter Payton, Dick Butkus, and Richard Dent. With a rich history filled with intense games, controversial plays, heartbreaking losses, and glorious victories, the Bears-Packers rivalry remains iconic in the NFL pantheon.

