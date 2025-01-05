If there’s one thing universally loved in sports, it’s a young superstar bursting onto the scene, beating some huge names and winning silverware. There’s something so pure about the bundle of energy they often bring, while fans are getting carried away about what they might do in the future.

Luke Littler is the latest phenomenon to take over the sporting world. The 17-year-old just became the youngest darts world champion in history on Friday night when he beat Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the World Darts Championship final, a record likely to stand for a long time.

So who are the other most impressive breakthrough stars of history, and what did they achieve? Well, fortunately for us, The Telegraph named and ranked the 10 greatest teenagers in sport history, and Littler has made the cut!

10 greatest teenagers in sport history Position Name Sport 10. Tiger Woods Golf 9. Ronnie O'Sullivan Snooker 8. Katie Ledecky Swimming 7. Luke Littler Darts 6. Boris Becker Tennis 5. Martina Hingis Tennis 4. Nadia Comaneci Gymnastics 3. Mike Tyson Boxing 2. Jennifer Capriati Tennis 1. Pele Football

10 Tiger Woods

Golf

Giving a lot of attention to sporting prodigies often doesn’t work out. It can heap expectations on children that they don’t need, but there was always an inevitability about the rise of Tiger Woods. News clips were made about him when he was just five years old, and by the time he was 14, he’d won five Junior World age group championships and many national tournaments. He just simply looked destined to become the best player in the world. By the time he was 19, Woods was competing in the Masters and was even the only amateur to make the cut, an eye-raising debut. Two years later, he won the tournament, becoming the youngest-ever winner of the iconic tournament and cementing himself as world number one shortly after, the quickest ascent to such a feat in the sport’s history.

9 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Snooker

Many professional snooker players enter the game quite late compared to other sports, but not Ronnie. He broke into the top levels at just 17, winning UK events and following up with a Masters tournament at just 19; the youngest player to ever win it, a record that still stands today. He went on to become the greatest snooker player of all time, winning seven Masters, seven World, and seven UK titles. Incredibly, the perfectionist O'Sullivan feels he could’ve got even more out of his career. In an interview with The Guardian, he said: “I would go back to when I was 14 and keep to my own style of playing snooker. I was perfect, but I didn’t think I was, so I started playing like everybody else and created bad habits. With a little more time, I could have been the ultimate player. I look at my career and I probably got 75% out of it instead of 100%." Mindsets just like these are exactly why these people reach the top of the sporting world, but it’s fascinating to hear O'Sullivan refer to 14-year-old him as the perfect snooker player, and that he only reached 75% of his potential. Just how good could he have been?

8 Katie Ledecky

Swimming

Katie Ledecky qualified for the Olympic team at just 15 years old. She was a driven child who took each goal as it came in the pool until she worked her way up to competing for her country. Even she admits that qualifying for the Olympics at that age “changed what she thought was possible.” It must’ve been an incredible feeling to represent her nation at such a young age, but as she lined up for the 800m freestyle in London in 2012, she wasn’t just there to compete, she was there to win. Establishing an early lead, Ledecky showed no signs of slowing down and was closer to breaking the world record, just half a second away, than anyone was to her. She struck gold at the age of just 15 years, 4 months, and 10 days. By the time Rio 2016 came along, when she was still a teenager, Ledecky was a household name and a big favourite. She lived up to everyone’s expectations with a clean sweep in solo events; gold in the 200m, 400m, and 800m freestyle, setting staggering world records in the two longer-distance variations. She also picked up gold in the 4x200 relay and silver in the 4x100. Ledecky was no longer a prodigy - she was a superstar. She’s won nine Olympic gold medals and 14 World Championship gold medals and is still just 27, making her a living legend.

7 Luke Littler

Darts