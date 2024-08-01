Highlights Spurs have made some shrewd pieces of business down the years.

Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed huge success from signings over the decades. Despite a trophy eluding the north London side since 2008, the club have always been a team for a promising signin and have had a large degree of success in the market in recent history.

This esteemed purchasing tradition follows back as far as their true glory days, with snipped acquisitions of yesteryear making up the Hall of Fame at White Hart Lane through history. From Gary Lineker to Roberto Soldado, Dimitar Berbatov to Davinson Sanchez, the Spurs recruitment history has had it's share of either side of the coin, but, as with everyone, there have been some true superstars who have landed in N17 to great effect.

Top 10 greatest Tottenham signings of all time 10. Christin Eriksen 9. Gary Lineker 8. Paul Gascoigne 7. Teddy Sheringham 6. Ray Clemence 5. Gareth Bale 4. Jimmy Greaves 3. Heung-Min Son 2. Dave Mackay 1. Danny Blanchflower

10 Christian Eriksen

Tottenham career span: 2013 - 2020

One of the finest playmakers in the world at the peak of his powers, Christian Eriksen was a dangerous player in his prime. His wicked set-piece ability, comfort with the ball at his feet and divine knack for heroic passes and long-range shooting made him a big success across his eight seasons in North London.

He has also been part of one of football's most terrifying, yet ultimately heart-warming stories after his Spurs career came to a close, returning to playing Premier League football in 2022 with Brentford after a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 threatened not only his career, but his life. As of 2024, Eriksen remains a member of the squad over at Manchester United, still pulling the strings at the age of 32.

Christian Eriksen's Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 305 Goals 69 Assists 88 Trophies 0

9 Gary Lineker

Tottenham career span: 1989 - 1992

Now a much-loved pundit and crisp officionado, Gary Lineker's clinical edge in his playing days is something that appears to be smoothed over in the modern day, given most people's affection instead for his presenting skills in the modern era.

After falling out of favour at Johan Cruyff's Barcelona side, Lineker made the return flight to England by way of Tottenham, where he enjoyed a memorable three years, scoring 67 league goals and winning the FA Cup in 1991. He also fell just short of the 1992 Golden Boot, losing out to future presenting colleague Ian Wright, which he hilariously recounted on his podcast recently.

Gary Lineker's Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 137 Goals 78 Assists 5 Trophies 1

8 Paul Gascoigne

Tottenham career span: 1988 - 1992

One of the most charismatic and entertaining footballers of all time, Paul Gascoigne arrived at White Hart Lane whilst already regarded as one of the world's best attackers.

And Tottenham fans got to witness that greatness across three excellent seasons, crowned with FA Cup success alongside Lineker in 1991, which was helped along they way by a sensational free-kick by Gazza in the semi-final that knocked out rivals Arsenal in stunning fashion.

Gary Lineker's Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 111 Goals 33 Assists 6 Trophies 1

7 7. Teddy Sheringham

Tottenham career span: 1992-1997, 2001-2003

One of several strikers to have signed on the dotted line for Tottenham on two occasions, English hitman Teddy Sheringham joined from Nottingham Forest for around £2million in 1992, and later returned on a free in 2001, following four impressive years at Manchester United.

Sheringham found the net 124 times in 277 games across his two clinical spells at White Hart Lane, and was known to be an intelligent chance creator as well, dropping deep to link up and assist others. Given the similarity in play style, it comes as little surprise when hearing Sheringham was idolised by a certain Harry Kane growing up.

Teddy Sheringham's Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 277 Goals 124 Assists 48 Trophies 0

6 Ray Clemence

Tottenham career span: 1981-1988

After partaking in more than 650 games and winning several pieces of silverware with Liverpool, Ray Clemence made the switch to Tottenham in 1981, to the tune of £300,000 (£1.4m in today's money).

At the time, both Clemence and Peter Shilton were switching with one another as England's first-choice shot-stopper, and Clemence went on to enjoy a strong career at White Hart Lane. He made a further 330 career showings with Tottenham, picking up the FA Cup in 1982 and the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) in 1984 – although he played no part in the final against Anderlecht due to an injury. The 61-time-capped England goalkeeper sadly passed away in November 2020.

Ray Clemence's Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 330 Clean Sheets 104 Trophies 2

5 Gareth Bale

Tottenham career span: 2007-2013, 2020-2021

A man who needs very little introduction, Gareth Bale may very well stake his claim as to being the greatest British player of all time. Tip-toeing his way onto the grand stage as an eager, energetic left-back, Bale was soon morphed into a terrifyingly athletic winger in 2010, after Benoit Assou-Ekotto returned to injury to fill the left-back spot that Bale had covered.

After terrorizing the Premier League in his 146 Spurs matches, netting 42 Premier League goals, his exploits took him to the glistening white shirts of Real Madrid, where he formed a terrifying attacking trio with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, alongside whom he won five Champions League's, whilst also scoring perhaps the greatest Champions League final goal of all time against Liverpool in 2018.

He soon returned to Tottenham after falling out of favour with Los Blancos in 2020, and though he started slowly, soon acclimated back to Premier League life, ending his farewell tour of Tottenham with 11 league goals in just 20 matches.

He wound down his career for good in MLS with LAFC, but had time for one more dramatic goal in his career, with a 128th minute header (the latest goal in MLS history), sending LAFC to a penalty shootout in the final of the MLS Cup, where the Los Angeles outfit won their first ever. A glittering career formed in the halls of White Hart Lane.

Gareth Bale's Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 237 Goals 71 Assists 53 Trophies 0

4 Jimmy Greaves

Tottenham career span: 1961-1970

One of the most ferocious forward ever seen, Jimmy Greaves was a superb signing for Spurs. Following along from glitteringly precise exploits through spells with boyhood side Chelsea, split with a short but sweet spell in Italy with AC Milan, Greaves brought a rate of scoring that simply belied the eye.

The fifth-highest goalscorer in England's history, and the man overtaken by Harry Kane on the way to becoming Tottenham's all-time top scorer, Greaves' 268 Tottenham goals certainly took some beating, and a lot of time, to overtake.

His trophy cabinet at White Hart Lane was certainly solid, too, picking up two FA Cups, a Charity Shield and a European Cup Winner's Cup in his nine-year Spurs stretch, whilst also coming third in the race for the Balon d'Or in 1963. A technical mastermind of a generation gone by.

Jimmy Greaves' Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 381 Goals 268 Trophies 3

3 Son Heung-Min

Tottenham career span: 2015-Present

Though a trophy is yet to land in the hands of the newly-assigned Tottenham captain, in the wake of striking partner Harry Kane's departure, Heung-Min Son's ability and performances he has brought to White Hart Lane following his £22m 2015 move from Bayer Leverkusen have seen him become one of the club's most popular-ever players. Equipped with wicked pace, dazzling creativity and sublimely effective striking and creating, the near-telepathic tandem offense of Kane and Son lit the league alight whilst we still had it.

Son is just as effective in Kane's absence, too, netting 17 times last season in Ange Postecoglou's first season in charge, with optimism continuing to creep upwards among Spurs fans. With more than 300 Premier League appearances and 120 league strikes to his name, Son has been one of the finest signings made by any Premier League club this century, let alone in Spurs' history.

Heung-Min Son's Spurs Career Statistics Appearances 406 Goals 162 Assists 84 Trophies 0

2 Dave Mackay

Tottenham career span: 1959-1968

Described by Brian Clough as Tottenham's greatest ever player, and named by George Best as his toughest ever opponent. Introducing a man who shan't be lost to footballing history, Dave Mackay.

Fierce and ferocious, yet skillful and classy in every area of the field, Mackay was one of the perennial winners to have stepped out in Tottenham white, winning the First Division in 1961 as well as three FA Cups, three Charity Shield's and the European Cup Winner's cup.

The fierce midfielder, then a 'left-half', was a revolutionary in the skill of passing and dribbling, and was known as the heartbeat of one of their most succesful-ever sides.

1 Danny Blanchflower

Tottenham career span: 1954-1964

"The great fallacy is that the game is first and last about winning. It is nothing of the kind. The game is about glory,"

Danny Blanchflower once stylishly said.

The Northern Irishman did things in style, after joining Tottenham from Aston Villa in 1954 for the sum of £30,000. A right-sided midfielder, with a divine range of passing, he was known nearly the world over for his ability to control the tempo of a match, and was at the very center of Tottenham's many successes of the early 1960's along with Dave Mackay.

He was once voted Spurs' best ever player, with his 10-year, 300 plus appearance-making Tottenham career ringing around their Hall of Fame to this day.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30.07.24