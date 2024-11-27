Without rivalries where fighters want to desperately beat each other and hold bragging rights, the fight game would not be as intriguing. Throughout the history of combat sports, there have been some sensational and iconic rivalries such as Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier and Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield, however, the sport of MMA may just hold the most bitter and exciting rivalries ever.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will be ranking the 10 greatest rivalries in UFC history. Included in the rankings will be classic new-age rivalries such as Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor, as well as Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya. However, included are also some rivalries which were hot back in the early days of MMA which you may not have been aware of.

10 greatest rivalries in UFC history Rank Rivalry 10. Khabib vs Tony Ferguson 9. Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal 8. TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt 7. Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 6. Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 5. Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 4. Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3. Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen 2. Khabib vs Conor McGregor 1. Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier

10 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

Khabib and Ferguson was a cursed but mesmerising rivalry

One of the biggest what-ifs in MMA history is ‘What would have happened if Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fought?’ Despite rightfully being included in these rankings, Khabib and Ferguson actually never fought, which may come as a surprise to some as it is one of the biggest rivalries in modern-day UFC history. Between 2015 and 2020, the two completely dominated the lightweight division and were booked to face one another a staggering five times, but the fight didn’t end up happening due to injury issues from both sides, as well as COVID restrictions which led to the cancellation of their scheduled UFC 249 main event. Despite Ferguson now being on the biggest losing streak in UFC history, a pay-off to that feud would have been amazing, and the fight would have been extremely competitive with both men in their primes.

9 Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal

The two were once best friends but turned into enemies

In terms of history between two fighters, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have arguably the most interesting and sad rivalry in UFC history. The two were once the best of friends, and they lived together, trained together, and were determined to get to the top of the welterweight division together as well. What once was a brotherhood completely broke down due to financial issues and egos. The rivalry between Covington and Masvidal started out as what seemed to be a normal fight between friends, but it escalated into hatred, family trashing, and assaulting each other in public. The former best friends fought each other at UFC 272, where Covington won via unanimous decision in a fight that neither of them deep down would have wanted to happen.

8 TJ Dillashaw vs Cody Garbrandt

Dillashaw and Garbrandt were once training partners but their friendship fell apart

The rivalry between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt is almost exactly the same as Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal’s rivalry. Dillashaw and Garbrandt were once close friends and training partners, fighting out of Team Alpha Male, but due to Dillashaw leaving the team, it created issues between himself and the rest of the team he left behind. The fact that ‘No Love’ managed to defeat Dominick Cruz and win the UFC bantamweight title, which is something Dillashaw could not do, lit a fire underneath both of them and that personal beef was settled when they got booked to fight each other twice. The fights took place at UFC 217 and UFC 227 respectively, and on both nights, Dillashaw was victorious by KO, firmly ending the rivalry.

7 Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Poirier and McGregor’s history spans over a decade

You may not come across a more up-and-down rivalry in combat sports history than Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor’s. Poirier and McGregor first fought each other while they were both on the come-up at UFC 178 and the build-up was full of personal trash talk which culminated in the Irishman knocking out ‘The Diamond’ inside two minutes. The rematch between them took place almost seven years down the line at UFC 257 and the build-up could not have been more different. In press conferences and interviews leading up to UFC 257, both men were extremely complimentary of each other and respectful. However, after the fight, where Poirier finished McGregor in the second round, ‘The Notorious’ claimed that ‘The Diamond’ took his kindness as weakness, which made him completely shift his approach in the trilogy fight. For the trilogy, McGregor went back to what worked for him the first time and that was a barrel of insults and mental warfare which turned nasty, and even when the Irishman ended up with a broken leg, he still found the energy to trash Poirier and his wife while they were leaving the Octagon.

6 Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

Pereira and Adesanya had a deep history in kickboxing which made its way over to MMA

If it was not for Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira might not be the huge star he currently is in the UFC today. Adesanya and Pereira fought twice in kickboxing, with ‘Poatan’ winning both bouts and, after seeing Adesanya’s success in MMA and the UFC, the Brazilian made it his goal to come and get another win over him in a different sport. Pereira did exactly that. In just his fourth UFC fight, he knocked out Adesanya to claim his UFC middleweight title. The story between them does not stop there. The two fought once more at UFC 287 and after being 0-3 to Pereira across kickboxing and MMA, Adesanya finally got his win over the Brazilian, putting him out cold to reclaim his title. The story of Pereira's chase of Adesanya to MMA is one of the best and most fascinating in MMA history.

5 Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz

Liddell vs Ortiz is arguably the most important rivalry in UFC history

Despite not being the biggest names on this list, Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz may hold the most important rivalry on this list. The reason why this rivalry was so important is because of the era it happened in. The two fought against each other in 2004 and 2006 and at that time, the UFC was known but not mainstream, but the heated rivalry between Liddell and Ortiz helped the UFC break into the mainstream with their almost professional wrestling-like feud. The trash talk between the two was constant and the fights delivered. The record between them is 2-1, with Liddell holding the truly important victories by KO, and Ortiz getting a win in the trilogy fight which took place over 14 years after their first fight.

4 Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

McGregor vs Diaz is arguably the biggest happy accident in UFC history

At UFC 196, Conor McGregor was originally set to move up to lightweight to take on then-champion, Rafael Dos Anjos, in an attempt to become a double champion. However, due to a foot injury he suffered, the Brazilian was forced to withdraw from the fight, which led to the Irishman facing Nate Diaz at welterweight as his replacement fight. Despite being unfortunate at the time, looking back, the UFC will be delighted that Diaz stepped in as it did wonders for them business-wise. Diaz shocked the world at UFC 196 by submitting McGregor in round two on just a few weeks’ notice in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport. After the shocking result, the two rematched at UFC 202 and went to war after an extremely personal build-up which involved team brawls and can-throwing.

3 Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen

Sonnen’s iconic trash talk and arrogance made the rivalry a must-watch.

Chael Sonnen is one of the most gifted trash talkers in combat sports history and is the ultimate bad guy, and that is what made his rivalry with Anderson Silva, who was known to be a good, respectful guy, so great. Despite there being no underlying beef between Silva and Sonnen, the American managed to easily get under Silva’s skin with his trash talk which brought a side out of ‘The Spider’ we had never seen before, which was a cocky and deadly serious fighter. In the build-up to both of their fights, Sonnen repeatedly trashed Silva’s home country of Brazil, which added a further layer to their rivalry. In both of their fights, ‘The Spider’ won via finish, but during his prime, Sonnen was by far the biggest test Silva ever had.

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor

There was nothing but pure hatred and disdain between Khabib and McGregor