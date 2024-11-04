Key Takeaways There have been a number of top British stars who have turned their hands to punditry in retirement.

The likes of Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have become global names through their work.

The best XI of UK pundits has been named.

There are usually two schools of thought when you're a professional footballer deciding what to do when you retire. One route is to get into coaching, which the likes of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard have tried, though thus far unsuccessfully. Or you could go into punditry.

Thankfully, it has been far easier for some of Britain's top stars to turn to our television screens and become the faces of football analysis, regularly appearing on broadcasters such as Sky Sports, BBC, and more. Below, we have decided to compile the best team possible using British pundits based solely on their playing careers. This means that popular names like Micah Richards and Peter Crouch ultimately miss out.

English Pundits Best XI Position Player GK Joe Hart DEF Gary Neville DEF Jamie Carragher DEF Rio Ferdinand DEF Lee Dixon MID Paul Scholes MID Glenn Hoddle MID Steve McManaman ATT Michael Owen ATT Alan Shearer ATT Gary Lineker

Goalkeeper and Defence

Joe Hart, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Rio Ferdinand, Lee Dixon

A recent addition to the punditry team, Joe Hart, called time on his career at the end of last season and has since become a regular fixture on BBC programming. The former England number one is reportedly keen to offer a unique insight into goalkeeping, as many in television analysis roles have never played between the sticks.

Sky Sports' answer to the ‘Chuckle Brothers’ - Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher - seem joined at the hip, forming a golden partnership despite their intense rivalries as players. Unfortunately, Neville's ventures in the United States mean fans may see less of the famous duo together.

Alongside them is Rio Ferdinand, a former teammate for both club and country, who was one of the finest central defenders of his generation. The final defensive spot goes to Lee Dixon, an underrated full-back who enjoyed tremendous success at Arsenal during his playing days.

Midfield

Paul Scholes, Glenn Hoddle, Steve McManaman

The midfield begins with one of the Premier League's all-time greats, Paul Scholes. The iconic deep-lying midfielder is as no-nonsense in his punditry as he was in a tackle, but his vision and range of passing remain almost unmatched. His trophy cabinet isn’t too shabby, either.

Joining him is Tottenham legend and Roy Keane’s idol, Glenn Hoddle. The former England manager was a player ahead of his time, which made him all the more unique. A creative genius, Hoddle led Spurs to UEFA Cup glory and earned 53 caps for England, scoring eight goals.

Rounding out the midfield is Liverpool and Manchester City standout Steve McManaman. Before the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham made it fashionable, McManaman was one of the few English stars to make a significant impact abroad, spending four successful years at Real Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No English player has won more Champions League titles at a club outside of Great Britain than Steve McManaman (2).

Attack

Michael Owen, Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker

The front three is a very central one, but the talents of these three gentlemen on the pitch meant they all had to be included in a makeshift attack. Thankfully, two of them were blessed with pace in their heyday, so they can use that to their advantage and act as the wider players of the trio while supplementing the more old-school number nine.

Michael Owen remains one of just four English players to have ever won the Ballon d'Or and is the last to do so. While injuries prevented his career from becoming even greater and his analysis as a pundit is often criticised, there is no doubt he deserves to make the team on footballing merit.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker sits on the opposite side to Owen, with the former Leicester City man having won more individual honours than collective ones. However, being a former World Cup Golden Boot winner is certainly nothing to be scoffed at, and in truth it is a travesty that Lineker never grabbed at least one league title in his career.

In the very middle sits none other than Alan Shearer. The Newcastle legend is still the Premier League's all-time top scorer with 260 goals and, had he not retired so early internationally, he would likely be in and around the top three or four there too.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.