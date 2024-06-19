Highlights Andriy Shevchenko, Oleh Blokhin, and Anatoliy Tymoshchuk all make the list of iconic Ukrainian footballers.

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko became Ukraine's youngest captain and makes the list of stars.

Ukraine's footballing history includes hosting EURO 2012 with Poland and reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in 2006

As Europe's second-largest country, it's no real surprise that many great footballers have gradually emerged from Ukraine to grace the world stage. Even when they were a part of the Soviet Union, some of the USSR's best players came from Ukraine.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Apart from Russia, Ukraine is the only post-Soviet state to qualify for the FIFA World Cup finals.

Some of those prestigious names will be featured in this article as well as more fine standouts such as Andriy Shevchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko from the proud nation. Despite only gaining independence in 1992, Ukraine have managed to sit consistently high within FIFA's rankings as well as feature at three European Championships and one World Cup. Their sole adventure at the finals in 2006 saw them reach the quarter-final stage before defeat to eventual champions Italy.

10 Andriy Pyatov

Career Span: 2000-2023

After beginning his goalkeeping career at just 15 years old with amateur side Artemida Kirovohrad, it took just 12 games for Andriy Pyatov to move on. He went to Vorskla Poltava in 2001 and played for the reserves for several seasons before a breakthrough led to top side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007.

There, the commanding 6'3" stopper cemented his place in the first team with fine performances against Barcelona and then in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup tournament. Shakhtar reached the final, beating fellow Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv in the first ever all Ukrainian semi-final and although his final showing was marred as he spilled Naldo's freekick to give Werder Bremen an equaliser - Shakhtar won 2-1 in extra time.

Pyatov saw many MOTM performances in his eventual 301 league games for Shakhtar. He was an immense part of Donetsk dominance, as the team won 11 Ukrainian Premier Leagues, eight Ukrainian Cups, eight Ukrainian Super Cups, and of course, that UEFA Cup in 2008-09. For Ukraine, he went on to notch 102 appearances (the fourth most of all-time) and he even broke the record for minutes without conceding a goal in 2013.

Andriy Pyatov's International Career Ukraine Caps 102 Ukraine Clean Sheets 47

9 Oleksandr Shovkovskiy

Career Span: 1992-2016

Oleksandr Shovkovskiy spent the majority of his career as a one-club man with Dynamo Kyiv. In fact, no one has more appearances for Dynamo than Shovkovskiy. After advancing through the academy, the talented young goalkeeper made his way to the first team to make his debut in 1993. Such was his raw ability, the next year he was already called up to the Ukraine national football team.

In his eventual 426 league outings, he became particularly well-known for saving penalties. Shovkovskiy won the Ukrainian Premier League 14 times with Dynamo, as well as 10 League Cups and six Super Cups. Shovkovskyi played 121 matches in European competitions, keeping 33 clean-sheets; 109 of these appearances came in the UEFA Champions League, in which he kept 28 clean sheets. The UEFA Cup of 2008-09, saw Dynamo lose agonisingly to Shakhtar in the semis, yet two seasons later, Shovkovskiy would put that behind him with performances that earned him the best keeper award at the 2010-11 tournament.

Shovkovskyi was the first-choice keeper at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He saved two penalties in the shootout against Switzerland to send Ukraine through to the quarterfinals, becoming the first goalkeeper in World Cup history not to concede a goal during a penalty shootout.

Oleksandr Shovkovskiy's International Career Ukraine Caps 102 Ukraine Clean Sheets 47

8 Oleh Protasov

Career Span: 1981-2000

Oleh Protasov, born in Dnipro, was a dangerous striker for both the USSR, and a number of clubs, after bursting onto the scene with hometown club Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk. Protasov came through the academy to score an incredible 95 league goals in 145 games. His scoring exploits reaped a first Soviet Top League win in 1983, as well as League Cup in 1986.

He was named Soviet Footballer of the Year in 1987 and joined Dynamo Kyiv. There, he won the Soviet Cup and secured another league title. For the Kyiv side, Protasov scored 30 league goals in 71 games. He scored a total of 125 goals in the Soviet Championship, making him the division's 8th best scorer of all-time. Upon the fall of the Soviet State, Protasov had prolific spells for Olympiacos and Gamba Osaka in Japan before retiring back to Greece after time with Veria FC, and finally Prodeftiki FC.

For the Soviet national team, Protasov's 28 goals in 68 games was the second best in the team's history before dissolution. His many appearances included the 1986 and 1990 FIFA World Cups, as well as Euro '88, where he scored two goals as his side finished runners-up to the Netherlands. Despite only played one game for his Ukraine, in 1994, he should go down as a Ukrainian great.

Oleh Protasov's International Career USSR Caps 68 USSR Goals 28 Ukraine Caps 1

7 Viktor Kolotov

Career Span: 1967-1981

Viktor Kolotov was another excellent Soviet era Ukrainian that caught the eye. An archetypal determined midfielder with an aptitude for flair and skill when required, Kolotov seemingly based the foundation of his being in his cool, collected nature.

Following formative spells in Russia, the ethnic Ukrainian moved to Dynamo in 1971. With that, blossomed a famous partnership between club and servant. In the championships of the USSR, he played 218 matches, scored 62 goals, and was crowned champion six times. A leading, yet at time unassuming character, Kolotov assumed the role of captain effortlessly for wide spells of his 10 years in Kyiv. Writing of the midfielder's attitude, author Valery Lobanovsky said:

"The captain's armband fell on him like a bolt from the blue. He used to consider himself an ordinary footballer, modestly and honestly doing his job, and suddenly... The reaction to the trust of the guys was expected. He did not shout at his partners, did not put on an important air, did not speak in a mentoring tone. Kolotov regarded the captaincy as the need to be an example in life, in training and in the game."

He played 37 matches in European cup tournaments and scored eight goals, winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 1975. For the USSR, he played 55 games and bagged 22 goals. In this time, he achieved a runners-up medal at the 1972 European Championship, and a bronze medal at both the 1972 and 1976 Olympics.

Viktor Kolotov's International Career USSR Caps 54 USSR Goals 22 Ukraine Caps 1

6 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Career Span: 2015-Present

One of the modern pros to feature in this list, Oleksandr Zinchenko arrives with perhaps the most prestigious silverware. He also has an interesting story that reflects a lot about the conflict-laden times. Of course, Zinchenko currently plays as a left-back for Arsenal. Yet, it was Russia where a young Oleksandr got his start.

He moved with his parents to the neighbouring country due to the war in the Donbas region and after spending time in Moscow's amateur leagues, Zinchenko eventually found opportunity with FC Ufa. There, a sole season was enough to show his quality and he then signed for Manchester City in 2016 for £2 million. He honed his craft with several loans, until the 2018–19 season saw more game time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 2021, Oleksandr Zinchenko became his country's youngest captain, leading the side against France at the age of 24 years and 98 days.

In his time with the Cityzens, Pep Guardiola trained and deployed Zinchenko as a left-back rather than his desired midfield role. In his time at the Etihad, he won four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and an FA Cup before joining Arsenal in July 2022 for a fee of £30 million.

Zinchenko represented his country at UEFA Euro 2020, and has (at the time of writing) amassed an impressive 61 caps. He has captained the side regularly in recent years and in a match against France in 2021, became Ukraine's youngest player captain in their history at the age of 24 years and 98 days.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's International Career Ukraine Caps 61 Ukraine Goals 9 Ukraine Assists 5

5 Andriy Yarmolenko

Career Span: 2006-Present

Andriy Yarmolenko's mother claims that he began to play football from the age of four to five years old and, although his family were poor, he'd make his own ball to practice his skills. A move Dynamo Kyiv in 2008, saw the lanky maestro develop and help his club win three Ukrainian Premier Leagues, two Ukrainian Cups, and three Ukrainian Super Cups. Individually, with 99 league goals in 228 games, and a plethora of personal awards, his talent lured the attention of Europe's elite.

All this culminated in a doomed transfer to Borussia Dortmund where he only made 18 league appearances due to recurring injury before being shifted to West Ham United in 2018. Again, there were injury issues for Yarmolenko, yet he was still able to leave a good impression before winding his career down with the UAE's Al-Ain and 2023's Kyiv homecoming.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the Europa League, Yarmolenko scored an extra-time winner for the Hammers in their 2–1 aggregate win over Spanish club Sevilla in the round of 16, allowing the east London club to progress to a European quarter-final for the first time since 1981.

Internationally, he holds Ukraine's second-best tally of 117 appearances. Out of his 46 goals (second highest), his most important strikes have directly resulted in qualifying for UEFA Euro 2016, as well as MOTM performances in the 2020 edition's group stage games. Yarmolenko could surpass Andriy Shevchenko's international scoring record of 48 before retirement.

Andriy Yarmolenko's International Career Ukraine Caps 117 Ukraine Goals 46 Ukraine Assists 26

4 Anatoliy Tymoshchuk

Career Span: 1995-2016

With a domineering play style that contradicted his seemingly ethereal blonde locks, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk rose to prominence with giants Shakhtar. His comfort on the ball, ability to conjure up a ferocious long-range strike, and power in a tackle made Tymoshchuk a fan favourite. He eventually became captain, and in his spell in the Donbas, he picked up three Ukrainian Premier League titles, among four other honours, before moving to Zenit St. Petersburg.

In his first season, Zenit ended a title drought that dated back to the Soviet era to win the Russian Premier League title for the first time in club history. In his second season, the midfielder captained Zenit to the UEFA Cup title over Rangers, before winning the 2008 UEFA Super Cup against Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After Zenit won the championship in 2008, astronaut Yuri Malenchenko - known as a fan of the team - waved a Zenit shirt with Tymoshchuk's name on it while in space. In so doing, Zenit became the first team to have its kit shown in space.

Tymoshchuk signed for Bayern Munich in 2009. More silverware followed though, with two Bundesliga titles and DFB Pokals sitting nicely alongside two DFL Supercups and the 2012-13 Champions League. Aside from featuring in that cult 2006 FIFA World Cup run, further longevity ranks him highly - as in 2010 he became the second Ukraine player to earn 100 caps, after Andriy Shevchenko. He remains the most capped Ukrainian player.

Anatoliy Tymoshchuk's International Career Ukraine Caps 144 Ukraine Goals 4 Ukraine Assists 1

3 Serhiy Rebrov

Career Span: 1991-2009

Although diminutive in stature, Dynamo Kyiv's Serhiy Rebrov more than made up for it in front of goal. He was a simply excellent strike partner to Andriy Shevchenko as much as he was a scorer in his own right. In total with Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo, Rebrov's tally in the league is 123 goals in 261 games and as of 2017 still sees him joint top scorer in the league's history.

Additionally, powered by Rebrov, Dynamo reached the Champions League semi-final in 1999, but lost to Bayern on aggregate. In the following 1999–2000 season, Rebrov was joint top scorer with 10 goals as Dynamo progressed to the last sixteen before defeat to Real Madrid. For Ukraine, Rebrov's 15 goals in 75 games sees him sit as the tenth-highest appearance maker and fourth-highest scorer. Rebrov also featured in that historic 2006 World Cup run. Journalist Fidel Pavlenko waxed lyrical about the star:

“He is also not just a striker. He can play anywhere from midfielder to straight centre-forward, and although he is only a small man, he is great in the air. In fact, half his goals are from headers, and in Ukraine he is considered the best header of the ball in the League. He has two good feet too."

Serhiy Rebrov's International Career Ukraine Caps 75 Ukraine Goals 15 Ukraine Assists 2

2 Oleh Blokhin

Career Span: 1969-1990

Deemed by some as the greatest footballer to emerge from behind the Iron Curtain, as well as being one of the very best of his generation, Oleh Blokhin is yet another Ukrainian representative of Soviet football on this list. Rumoured to be faster than the legendary sprinter and 1972 100m gold medalist Valeri Borzov, Blokhin was a superb forward that played with raw pace, power, and an innate wit in front of goal. He holds the all-time top goalscorer record for both Dynamo Kyiv (266 goals) and the Soviet Union national team (42 goals), as well as being the overall top goalscorer in the history of the Soviet Top League (211 goals).

He is also the only player to have been capped over 100 times for the USSR and holds Dynamo's appearance record with 582 appearances during his 18-year spell. Blokhin won eight Soviet league titles, five national cups and two European Cup Winners' Cups. He also competed for the Soviet Union at the 1972 and 1976 Olympic Games, and 1982 and 1986 FIFA World Cups.

During his playing career he won the Soviet Footballer of the Year award three times and the Ukrainian Footballer of the Year award nine times (both records). In 1975, he was named European Footballer of the Year, winning the Ballon d'Or, becoming the second Soviet and the first Ukrainian player to achieve such a feat.

Oleh Blokhin's International Career USSR Caps 112 USSR Goals 42

1 Andriy Shevchenko

Career Span: 1993-2012

Considered one of the greatest strikers of all time, and his country's finest - Andriy Shevchenko tops this list. Shevchenko began his career at Dynamo Kyiv and won five league titles in a row before signing for AC Milan. At San Siro, he established himself as one of the top strikers in Europe and won the UEFA Champions League in 2003. For the Rossoneri, a tally of 175 goals saw Shevchenko become the second most prolific player in the history of the club.

He is also the all-time top scorer of the city's Derby della Madonnina with 14 goals. Shevchenko is ranked as the seventh top goalscorer in all UEFA club competitions with 67 goals. In 2004, he was named as one of the top 100 greatest living footballers as part of FIFA's 100th anniversary celebration, and in the same year he also received the Ballon d'Or. In his international career, he led Ukraine as captain to the quarter-finals in their first ever World Cup appearance in 2006, and also proudly took part at UEFA Euro 2012 on home soil.