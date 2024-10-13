Wales is the land of the dragon, the castle capital of the world, and its football team has its fair share of courageous captains who have helped put Welsh football on the map. Their passion and will to win make them some of the most iconic skippers in international football history. Take, for example, the late great Gary Speed, who was the personification of a leader, or Gareth Bale, who reached the pinnacle of the sport at Real Madrid while being his nation's talisman.

Speed and Bale are two of many Welsh captains who wrote their names in the history books with their leadership qualities and unforgettable careers. They helped propel the Dragons into the tricky side that sits 29th in the FIFA World Rankings. A country of 3.136 million inhabitants has produced some of the most iconic names to grace the pitch.

Here, the 10 best Welsh captains in history have been ranked. Factors such as their contributions with the armband, success and longevity have been used to determine which of the Welshmen is the superior skipper.

10 Craig Bellamy

Captaincy period: October 2006–February 2012

Craig Bellamy's feisty and daring personality made him the perfect candidate to wear the Wales captain's armband, which he did on 16 occasions. The iconic former Man City and Newcastle United striker loved representing the Dragons and often lit up the Millennium Stadium with his speed, quick feet, energy, and passionate character. He scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in 78 caps, calling time on his international career in October 2013.

The Welsh Wizard debuted for the Welsh in March 1998, aged 18, in a 0-0 friendly draw against Jamaica. He quickly became an important member of the team, and former manager John Toshack appointed him captain while Ryan Giggs was injured during the Euro 2008 qualifiers. Once the Man United legend returned, he handed the armband back but became vice-captain. The national team's current manager's larger-than-life personality made him a massive hit in the dressing room and with fans.

Craig Bellamy Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 78 19 16 16

9 Mike England

Captaincy period: Apr 1964–Sep 1973

Mike England was a stalwart at the back, commanding, comfortable with the ball at his feet, and strong in the air. He was a giant of a defender who opposition attackers feared coming up against. The Tottenham Hotspur icon's leadership was one of his best traits, and until 2011, he was the youngest Wales captain in history (22 years and 135 days).

The Hollywell-born centre-back earned 44 caps, 26 as captain, for the Dragons before calling time on his international career in November 1974. He took over as his nation's manager six years later, and his legendary exploits for club and country saw him awarded an M.B.E. A Spurs Hall of Fame induction also came for the Welshman after he won five major trophies at club level, including the UEFA Cup in 1972.

Mike England Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 44 3 0 26

8 Barry Horne

Captaincy period: Apr 1992–Mar 1997

Barry Horne was a gritty and determined ball-winning midfielder who skippered Wales 28 times during his playing days. He made his debut under Mike England in a 1-0 win over Denmark in a European Championships qualifier and would earn a further 58 caps, registering two goals and one assist. The Saint Asaph-born Welshman plied his trade for the likes of Wrexham, Portsmouth, Southampton and Everton at club level.

Horne's former teammate Matt Le Tissier called him one of the Saints' 'dogs of war' when selecting him in his all-time XI at St Mary's. His relentless work ethic and strong tackling abilities were characteristics that befitted him wearing his national team's captain's armband. He fared well against many of international football's big guns, including in a 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw against Germany and a memorable 1-0 friendly win over five-time world champions Brazil.

Barry Horne Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 59 2 1 28

7 Aaron Ramsey

Captaincy period: Mar 2011 - Present

Aaron Ramsey was re-appointed Wales captain after Bale's retirement in 2023 after holding the honour from March 2011 until October 2012. The former Arsenal midfield maestro superseded Mike England as the country's youngest captain (20 years and 90 days) when initially appointed by Speed. He's been a mainstay in the Dragons team since debuting in March 2011, posting 21 goals and nine assists in 86 caps.

Rambo was part of the Welsh side that reached the semi-finals of the European Championships in 2016. He was a standout performer during that historic campaign, registering one goal and four assists, including two assists in a 3-1 win against Belgium in the quarter-finals. Fans will be pinning their hopes on the Cardiff City man guiding the current generation into the 2026 FIFA World Cup should they qualify.

Aaron Ramsey Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 86 21 9 25

6 Ryan Giggs

Captaincy period: Oct 1997–Jun 2007

Ryan Giggs is quite possibly the greatest Welsh player of all time, but surprisingly, he only captained his country on 18 occasions. He became a legend at Old Trafford, winning 13 Premier League titles while enjoying a lengthy international career. The iconic left-winger bagged 12 goals and seven assists in 64 caps.

Giggsy was a world-class left-footed winger who surged up and down the pitch with an unbelievable engine room. He was reliable from set-pieces and deadly when dribbling at the opposition, causing havoc for Wales. His 16-year international career was brought to a close in May 2007 so he could concentrate on United. He was a shining light for the Dragons in a frustrating period when the nation failed to qualify for major tournaments.

Ryan Giggs Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 64 12 7 18

5 Ashley Williams

Captaincy period: Nov 2009–Jun 2019

Ashley Williams is the most capped Wales player in history, with 111 caps to his name, and he was perhaps better internationally than at club level. He was a rock for the Dragons, with leadership qualities second to none and a key role in his nation's fairytale run during Euro 2016.

The former Swansea City centre-back possessed a determined mentality, always looking to win headers and putting his body on the line with heroic tackles. He captained the Welsh a record 53 times and produced many crucial performances, including at the Euros eight years ago, helping keep Russia (3-0 win) and Northern Ireland (1-0 win) at bay. He epitomised the type of personality required to lead one of the most passionate nations in world football.

Ashley Williams Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 87 2 1 53

4 Kevin Ratcliffe

Captaincy period: Feb 1984–Oct 1991

Kevin Ratcliffe was a tall, speedy, and intelligent centre-back who, by reading the game, was one of the most reliable Wales players in history. He was also a superb captain whose dogged displays won the hearts of Welsh fans during his six-year international career. He earned 58 caps, captained his nation 36 times, and was good friends with the iconic Ian Rush, rooming with him when on international duty.

Kev the Rat is Everton's most successful captain in history, and his leadership qualities were just as important for the Toffees as they were for the Dragons. His tough tackling made him one of British football's hard men, and he was a defender whom opposition forwards feared coming up against. There haven't been many more resilient heroes in the nation's history than the 1984 FA Cup winner.

Kevin Ratcliffe Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 58 0 0 36

3 Terry Yorath

Captaincy period: Oct 1974–May 1981

Terry Yorath was a workhorse in Wales' midfield during the late 1960s and 1970s, and his inspirational personality led to 40 matches as captain. He was a tough midfield presence, and his abilities somewhat go under the radar when it comes to those who have paved the way for the current generation of Welsh talent. The Cardiff-born central midfielder was a player who always put the team first and proudly represented his nation to earn 66 caps.

The father of famous sports presenter Gabby Logan, Yorath, called time on his international career in May 1981. He'd later become manager of the Dragons, and fans took to his playing philosophy. Fans still talk about his contributions to the sport today, with important performances helping Leeds United win the English First Division in 1974. He was a phenomenal organiser whose defensive-minded approach to his game allowed him to dominate the midfield.

Terry Yorath Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 59 2 0 40

2 Gary Speed

Captaincy period: Aug 1997–Oct 2004

Speed might be the most beloved Welshman in sports history, largely due to his friendly yet hardworking character that led to a legendary career for the former Newcastle United and Leeds hero. Mr Versatility was a true warrior on the pitch every time he wore the red of Wales, registering seven goals and four assists in 85 caps. He wore the captain's armband with pride on 39 occasions before retiring in 2004.

A Premier League champion with Leeds, Speed could play in any position asked of him, and he helped inspire those around him with his enthusiasm. His versatility was crucial for the Dragons, and he demanded the best from his teammates as he yearned for his country to be successful. He also helped transform the Welsh into one of Europe's most credible international teams when he became coach. His passing in November 2011 shocked football fans worldwide, who were left to grieve one of British football's greatest skippers.

Gary Speed Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 85 7 4 39

1 Gareth Bale

Captaincy period: Sep 2018–Nov 2022

Bale's international accomplishments make him the greatest player to represent Wales, and he stole the show when taking on the role of his nation's protagonist during their successful period of the 2010s. The Madrid legend earned 111 caps, reaching 40 goals and 22 assists and becoming the country's all-time top goalscorer. He was at the forefront of their deep run at Euro 2016 and was crucial in ending their 64-year wait for FIFA World Cup qualification two years ago.

The pacey and prolific left-winger sometimes didn't get the respect of fans and media at the Santiago Bernabeu, but that definitely wasn't the case every time he put the captain's armband on for his nation. He did so 29 times and created many magical moments that will live long in the memory of Cymru, such as his deflected free-kick that took them to the World Cup in Qatar. 'Wales. Golf. Madrid' - in that order. An icon of the game who made history for club and country.

Gareth Bale Wales Captaincy Overall caps Goals Assists Caps as captain 111 40 22 29

