Wales typically head into any major tournament as underdogs with very little expectations placed upon them. As underdogs, they typically sit deep with the majority of their players behind the ball waiting for a set piece or counter attacking opportunity.

When they face tough opposition, their goalkeeper is forced into action on a regular basis and therefore being in between the posts is a very frightening yet crucial position for the Welsh. Nevertheless, the Dragons have produced some of the best shot stoppers in world football.

The likes of Neville Southall and Wayne Hennessy will go down as Wales icons, who have served brilliantly for the national team. Southall is considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, while Hennessy is Wales’ third most-capped ever, further highlighting his importance to his country.

With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest Wales goalkeepers in football history.

Greatest Wales Goalkeepers in Football History. Rank Name Active Years Wales Caps 1. Neville Southall 1974-2002 92 2. Wayne Hennessy 2003-Present 109 3. Jack Kelsey 1950-1963 41 4. Dai Davies 1969-1986 52 5. Paul Jones 1983-2008 50 6. Gary Sprake 1963-1975 37 7. Danny Ward 2010-Present 43 8. John Phillips 1968-1983 4 9. Tony Millington 1959-1975 21 10. Boaz Myhill 2002-2019 19

10 Boaz Myhill

Active Years: 2002-2019

Boaz Myhill emerged through the youth academy of Aston Villa and was picked up by Hull City, who offered him regular first-team football. He made 277 appearances for the club before signing for West Brom, where he spent his prime years.

In 2019, he rejoined the West Midlands club, but this time as the club’s Professional Phase Development Goalkeeping Coach. Myhill’s international career didn’t get off to the best start. For example, he declined the chance to represent his country in 2006 due to family reasons.

He made his Wales debut in 2008 but spent the majority of his international career as a backup to Hennessey. Furthermore, Myhill retired from international duty in 2014.

9 Tony Millington

Active Years:1959-1975

Brother of Grenville Millington, who played in goal for Rhyl and Chester, Tony Millington had a fairly successful club and international career. He wore the jerseys of West Bromwich Albion, Peterborough United and Swansea City.

Millington made his breakthrough on the international scene when he was handed his debut against Scotland in 1962. Despite a promising first match, Wales lost the encounter, with the goalkeeper letting in three goals.

However, he did retain the starting spot for the Dragons for the next two matches, but these again ended in defeat. For the majority of his international career, Millington was the second choice behind Sprake of Leeds United.

His career tragically ended in 1975 following a car accident and after hanging up his boots, he became a disability officer at Wrexham.

8 John Phillips

Active Years: 1968-1983

John Phillips began his playing career at local club, Shrewsbury Town. The Welshman made 51 appearances for the club before moving to Aston Villa, but his spell at the West Midlands outfit was far from successful.

Phillips moved to Chelsea in 1970, looking to revive his career. He spent the majority of his career at the Blues, but this was mainly as a backup goalkeeper.

He went on to make 149 appearances for the London club, but only made over 30 appearances in a season on one occasion. Phillips did get the chance to represent the national team on four occasions, but he passed away in 2017 after a long illness.

7 Danny Ward

Active Years: 2010-Present

Danny Ward, who has recently returned to the top flight with Leicester City, has previously played for the likes of Liverpool and Wrexham. Despite being loaned out consistently at club level, Ward has cemented his position in the Wales squad.

He was part of the Dragons squad that shocked the world when they beat Belgium at the European Championship in 2016 and he was also selected in the squad that reached the last 16 of Euro 2020. The goalkeeper has represented the Welsh team at all levels, starting in the under-17s squad before being promoted to the senior squad in 2013.

Ward made his Wales debut in a friendly against Northern Ireland in 2016, coming on as a half-time substitute for Hennessey, who was number one at the time.

6 Gary Sprake

Active Years: 1963-1975

The former Leeds United and Birmingham City man would rank higher on this list if it wasn’t for the numerous errors he made in high-profile matches. Gary Sprake is a Leeds icon, who made 504 appearances for the club, keeping more than 200 clean sheets during this period.

He spent the majority of his career at Leeds and heavily contributed to their dominance at the time. At the club, Sprake won the Second Division, the League Cup, the Fairs Cup and another league title.

Sprake was the youngest-ever goalkeeper to make an appearance for Wales, making his international debut at just 18 years old against Scotland. The goalkeeper won 37 caps for his country in total.

5 Paul Jones

Active Years: 1983-2008

Paul Jones began his playing career at Bridgnorth Town before working his way up to a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1991. However, he only made 44 appearances before he was shipped off to Stockport County.

He then followed Stockport County manager Dave Jones to Southampton and this is where Jones began to get the plaudits he deserved. Jones won the club’s Player of the Season award in 1998 and subsequently, he was called up to the Wales national team.

He featured in the 2003 FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, becoming the first-ever goalkeeper to make a substitute appearance in a final in this prestigious competition. Jones won his 50th cap for his country in 2006 with a 5-1 defeat against Slovakia.

4 Dai Davies

Active Years: 1969-1986

Dai Davies represented many clubs in his career, such as Everton, Tranmere Rovers and two spells at Wrexham. The decorated goalkeeper began his career in the Swansea youth team, which had a superb run in the English Youth Cup.

His impressive performances earned him a move to Everton in 1970 and he spent seasons at the club. Davies then moved to Wrexham and in his first season with the club, he won the Football League Division Three title.

During this season, the goalkeeper was particularly impressive and was one of the main reasons why Wrexham experienced their lowest number of defeats in a season. On the international stage, Davies made his Wales debut in 1975 against Hungary and went on to miss just six of the next 57 international matches.

3 Jack Kelsey

Active Years: 1950-1963

Jack Kelsey has gone down in history as one of the greatest goalkeepers to wear the red shirt of Wales. The historic goalkeeper spent almost his entire career at Arsenal.

After signing for the Gunners, Kelsey was sent to the reserves and after two years, he made his first team debut against Charlton in 1951. Despite a slow start to his time in London, he made 29 appearances in the side that won the First Division title and he also played in their 1953 FA Charity Shield triumph.

Kelsey also worked his way up to become Wales number one, making his debut in 1954 and going on to gain 41 caps before he retired. Finally, he also played for the Great Britain team that played against a Rest of Europe side in 1955 and was also selected in the Football League XI against the Scottish Football League XI five years later.

2 Wayne Hennessey

Active Years: 2003-Present

Wayne Hennessey is a talented goalkeeper, who has been the number one for a variety of different teams. His first professional games saw him set a new Football League record for consecutive clean sheets and he achieved it while on loan at Stockport County, which is an impressive feat in itself.

Hennessey’s best years came at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he made 166 appearances in the Championship and the Premier League. The goalkeeper was an old-fashioned goalkeeper in many ways, able to make fingertip saves but also organize the entire defence.

He made his international debut in 2007 and since then he has been a regular member of the Wales setup, making over 100 caps. Hennessey is not only Wales’ third most-capped player, but he is also their most-capped goalkeeper. Furthermore, he also played a crucial role in the Dragons team that reached the semi-finals of the European Championship in 2016.

1 Neville Southall

Active Years:1974-2002

Taking top spot is Wales legend Neville Southall. Described by many as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, the shot-stopper had a very long and successful career.

Southall won 92 caps for Wales but was unable to feature in any major tournaments. Despite this, he was named in the PFA Team of the Year four consecutive times and is a member of the Gwladys Street’s Hall of Fame.

At club level, he established himself as a regular at Everton ahead of the 1983-84 season and went on to make a club record 578 appearances in the English Football League and Premier League combined. The legendary keeper won the European Cup Winners’ Cup, the First Division championship on two occasions, two FA Cups and three FA Charity Shields.

Significantly, he was also included in the 100 ‘Greatest Players of the 20th Century’, which featured in the World Soccer magazine. He's right up there with the best goalkeepers Britain has ever produced.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24/10/2024