Although Wales is a small country in terms of size and population, that has not stopped the nation from producing excellent footballing talent. Over the decades, Welsh football has been an exciting sight to behold. From impressive qualifying campaigns, to overperforming as underdogs, both individualism and togetherness have led to great moments and achievements.

The heart of any team is its midfield, with Wales being no exception to that. From leaders to playmakers, the Welsh national team has showcased fine midfield talent since their inaugural match in 1876. With this in mind, the following list looks at and ranks the top 10 Welsh midfielders who have represented The Dragons over the decades.

10 Ron Burgess

Career span: 1938-1956

Sadly passing away in 2005, Ron Burgess is one of the most efficient midfield players in Welsh football history. Earning 32 caps for The Dragons, Burgess also had the honor of captaining his national side as he represented Wales from 1946-1954. The midfielder spent most of his club career at Tottenham Hotspur, between the years of 1938 and 1954, making 457 senior appearances.

In this time, Burgess helped Spurs to achieve back-to-back league titles, with the second division in 1950, and the League Championship in 1951. Following his time in London, he would return to Wales, where Burgess would join Swansea Town as a player/coach and stay for two years before retiring.

9 Jason Koumas

Career span: 1998-2015

Born in Wrexham, attacking midfielder Jason Koumas kitted out for his national side 33 times, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions. Koumas was a member of the Wales squad that narrowly missed out on Euro 2004 qualification, as The Dragons lost 1-0 to Russia. He would also get the opportunity to captain the Wales side in 2008, before making his final Welsh appearance in the following year.

Koumas would spend the majority of his career at Tranmere Rovers, at both the start and end of his career. In between these two periods, Koumas had stays at the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic, as well as loan spells to Cardiff City. The creative midfielder would retire in 2015, totaling 477 club appearances, including 96 in the Premier League.

8 Robbie James

Career span: 1973-1992

Starting out at Swansea City in 1973, Robbie James' career would see him represent clubs such as Stoke City, Queen's Park Rangers, Leicester City, Bradford and Cardiff City before joining the likes of Merthyr Tydfil, and Barry Town in Wales. In 1978, James would make his first of 47 appearances for his national team in a 7-0 win over Malta.

Netting seven times for Wales, he made his final international appearance in March of 1988. Tragically, in 1998, James collapsed and died in a match while representing Llanelli as a player-manager. James is honored at Swansea City's Liberty Stadium with the 'Robbie James Hall of Fame' and is described as "one of the Swans' greatest ever players".

7 Brian Flynn

Career span: 1972-1993

Born in Port Talbot in 1955, Brian Flynn had a lengthy career operating in the middle of the park for clubs in England, Wales and Ireland. Flynn began his career at Burnley, where he was given his first-team debut after a successful stint with the under 18s. He would enjoy five years at the club before providing services for the likes of Leeds, Cardiff, Doncaster, Bury and Limerick FC.

As he moved around throughout the early and mid-80s, Flynn would end his career with another five-year period, this time at Wrexham. Making his national team debut in 1974 aged just 19, a 5-0 win over Luxembourg would be the first of 66 caps in the national team, a period which also included seven goals.

Following his retirement in 1993, Flynn would begin his journey into management. As a coach, he managed the likes of Wrexham and Swansea City, as well as overseeing his national side twice as a caretaker manager.

6 Peter Nicholas

Career span: 1979-1992

Defensive midfielder Peter Nicholas was born in Newport in 1959 and began his senior playing career in 1979 at Crystal Palace. He would go on to join the likes of Arsenal, Luton, Aberdeen, Chelsea and Watford, where he would make a total of 304 professional appearances, including 270 in the First Division.

Nicholas would also make his international debut in 1979, which was his first appearance of an eventual 73 caps. His final outing for Wales would come in 1991, in a European qualifying game versus Luxembourg. Playing for Watford, the tough-tackler would also make his final club appearance in the following year.

5 Joe Ledley

Career span: 2004–2021

Tough in the center of the park, Joe Ledley was a renowned hard-worker at the various clubs he played for and for his nation, Wales. Ledley started his career with Cardiff City, in the city he was born in, after being called up to the first team during the 2004/2005 season. His time in his home city would be the longest stint of his career at a club, as he remained in the Welsh capital until 2010. Following his departure from Cardiff, Ledley's career would take him to the likes of Celtic, Crystal Palace and Derby County.

Throughout his club career, the defensive midfielder would also be a key part of the national side in the late 2000s and early 2010s. This period included Wales' remarkable run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016. Despite only returning from injury shortly before the tournament started, Ledley featured in all of Wales' Euro 2016 matches, playing a key role in their phenomenal achievement.

4 Joe Allen

Career span: 2006-present

Despite having a somewhat underwhelming period at Liverpool, Joe Allen's lengthy career has allowed him to play a key role in a number of different sides. Starting out at Swansea City, it would be his performances in the Premier League for his newly promoted side that would earn him a move to Liverpool for a fee of just under £20 million. He would stay on Merseyside for four seasons up to 2016, then making a move to Stoke City for six seasons, before rejoining Swansea City, whom he currently represents.

Allen would represent his country 76 times in this period, including appearances at both Euro 2016 and the World Cup in 2022. Allen's performances from midfield in the brilliant Euro 2016 side would also see him be named in UEFA's team of the tournament for the competition. He was also a member of the Great Britain Olympics Squad for the London 2012 tournament.

3 Terry Yorath

Career span: 1968-1984

Born in Cardiff, Terry Yorath is one of Wales' finest ever talents, and one of the few of the nation to be an English First Division champion. Yorath would spend the majority of his career at Leeds United, the team he both made his professional debut for and won the First Division with. After his success at Leeds, he would have further stints in England with Coventry City, Tottenham Hotspur and Bradford City, as well as a year in Canada with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

His career would also see him represent his nation 66 times, as well as being the captain in 16 outings. The midfielder would also get the chance to manage his national side following retirement in 1984. Between 1988 and 1993, Yorath would take charge of the Wales squad for 41 matches, with his last outing being a defeat away to Sweden.

2 Aaron Ramsey

Career span: 2006-present

Representing his country 86 times and captaining Wales on 19 occasions, Aaron Ramsey is one of the greatest Welsh players of all time. As a midfielder who can operate in a number of different ways, his versatility and consistency have made him a key figure for Wales in the 21st century. One of the most influential players in the country's success in the late 2010s and early 2020s, Ramsey played all but one match at each of Euro 2016, Euro 2020, and the World Cup in 2022.

However, Ramsey's quality was not only displayed at national level, having also enjoyed a very successful club career. After spending nine years in London with Arsenal, who pipped Liverpool to his signature, Ramsey would also go on to play for the likes of Jueventus and Rangers, before returning to the club where he was given his senior debut, Cardiff City.

1 Gary Speed

Career span:

Tragically passing in 2011, Gary Speed left a huge impact on the footballing world, especially in Wales. The midfielder could operate in a number of different positions and posed a great threat to the opposition goal through his his finishing ability and creative prowess. Captaining the Wales side on 19 occasions, he was known as a leader and an inspiration on the pitch.

He would play for his national side a total of 85 times, during a period that ranged from 1990 to 2004. He would retire from his club career six years later in 2010. The midfielder played for clubs such as Leeds, Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton and Sheffield United, earning 535 Premier League appearances, and is remembered as one of the most underrated British footballers of all time.