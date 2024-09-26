Key Takeaways Welsh strikers are legendary and have played for some of the best clubs in the world.

Ian Rush dominated football in England and Europe, winning dozens of trophies with Liverpool.

Mark Hughes and John Hartson also feature after superb careers.

Wales might not be the biggest country, but it has its fair share of prolific strikers who have been deadly in front of goal. The Dragons (Y Dreigiau) have never got their hands on a trophy, but the sheer fact that a country of three million has qualified for two World Cups and three European Championships is a feat in itself.

A deadly finisher has remained a constant for the Welsh, and many of them have made the land of song proud on club duty. During his illustrious playing career for Chelsea and Manchester United, Mark Hughes dazzled, while Ian Rush became one of the greatest players in Liverpool's 132-year history. Here, we look at and rank the top 10 Wales strikers in history, taking into account their goalscoring exploits, longevity and club and international success.

10 John Hartson

International career span: 1995-2005

John Hartson was a typical take-no-prisoners frontman whose playing style made him a fan favourite at Celtic. He spent the majority of his club career with the Bhoys and enjoyed a 10-year international career, becoming Wales' 11th all-time top scorer.

Nicknamed 'Big Bad John,' he was part of the Martin O'Neill era at Celtic, featuring Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton. The powerful striker won three Scottish Premierships at Celtic Park, finishing as top scorer in the 2004-05 campaign with 25 goals. During his club career, he also had spells with Arsenal and West Ham United. He became British football's most expensive teenager when he joined the Gunners from Luton for £2.5 million in January 1995.

John Hartson's Career Statistics Club Appearances 429 Club Goals 183 Wales Appearances 51 Wales Goals 14 Trophies 6

9 Rob Earnshaw

International career span: 2002-2012

Rob Earnshaw wrote himself in the history books as the only player in British football history to score hat-tricks in all four divisions of the English game. He's also managed hat-tricks in the FA Cup, League Cup and on international duty, which is an astounding feat for the Welshman who sits as the country's ninth all-time top scorer. He had a difficult decision to make regarding which nation to represent.

The 'Magic Zambian Matador', born in Mufulira, Zambia, moved to Wales at a young age after his father's passing. He used football as an outlet, saying he became obsessed with scoring goals. He had no problem doing so during his career, looking to find the back of the net for the likes of West Bromwich Albion (17 goals), Nottingham Forest (43), Cardiff City (82) and the national team. He became renowned for his trademark front-flip celebration each time he netted.

Rob Earnshaw's Career Statistics Club Appearances 463 Club Goals 188 Wales Appearances 59 Wales Goals 16 Trophies 3

8 Dean Saunders

International career span: 1986-2001

Dean Saunders was a pacey forward whose electric speed was essential for the clubs he played for, particularly Derby County. The Rams were a counter-attacking side when the Swansea-born striker plied his trade at Pride Park from 1988 to 1991. His impressive performances in East Midlands (42 goals) earned him a move to Liverpool. He had a constant knack for finding the back of the net (25 goals at Anfield), which led to him becoming a European journeyman who also turned out for Galatasaray (21 goals) and Benfica (5 goals).

Deano's impressive goalscoring exploits for Wales place him fourth in the nation's all-time goalscoring charts, and he scored several memorable goals. One was a strike in a famous 1-0 victory over Brazil in 1991 at the National Stadium in Cardiff.

Dean Saunders' Career Statistics Club Appearances 545 Club Goals 187 Wales Appearances 77 Wales Goals 24 Trophies 3

7 Craig Bellamy

International career span: 1998-2013

Craig Bellamy was polarizing due to his larger-than-life personality, which often got under the opposition's skin. He was a joy to watch with the ball at his feet, possessing blistering pace and a lethal right foot that caused havoc at club and international level. The Cardiff-born centre-forward, who played for his hometown club, enjoyed a lengthy career, playing for Premier League big guns such as Newcastle United (43 goals), Liverpool (18 goals), West Ham (9 goals) and Man City (15 goals).

Bellamy nicknamed himself 'The Human Snarl' and often bared his teeth with his grit and passion on the pitch. A proud Welshman, his goals on the international stage make him The Dragons' seventh all-time top scorer. He was part of a Liverpool side that won the League Cup in 2012 and was a member of Celtic's 2005 Scottish Cup-winning team. The versatile forward led the line for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and netted the hosts' first goal during the tournament.

Craig Bellamy's Career Statistics Club Appearances 543 Club Goals 167 Wales Appearances 78 Wales Goals 19 Trophies 4

6 Trevor Ford

International career span: 1946-1956

Trevor Ford is a Wales icon who tired out the opposition with his relentless pressing. With his physicality, work rate, and astute finishing abilities, he is one of the best footballers to come out of the land of the song. The start of his career came during the Second World War, when he plied his trade for his hometown club, Swansea City, starting for the senior team aged 15 and putting up incredible numbers. Sunderland broke the British transfer record to sign Ford from Aston Villa in October 1950 for £30,000, and he formed a formidable partnership with England international Len Shackleton, netting 61 goals in 100 games.

'Terrible Trevor' was forced out of British football after being suspended by the FA after details of illegal payments being made to players to avoid the maximum wage at Ninian Park came to light. He moved to PSV in the Netherlands, where he flourished up top. He was also a hit for Wales' national team and became their third all-time top scorer. Unfortunately, his suspension meant he could not represent the Dragons at the 1958 World Cup, but he was a player whom John Charles called his idol.

Trevor Ford's Statistics Club Appearances 203 Club Goals 106 Wales Appearances 38 Wales Goals 23 Trophies 0

5 John Toshack

International career span: 1969-1980

John Toshack was a powerful striker who boasted good technique with his 6ft 1in frame, allowing him to excel in the heading department. During his club career, he played for Cardiff (11 goals), Liverpool (96 goals), and Swansea (five goals), and he was a sensation in the forward line. He struck up a fearsome partnership with Kevin Keegan at Anfield, where he became one of Merseysiders' all-time greats.

Toshack was part of the Reds side that won two league titles, the European Cup, the UEFA Cup twice, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. His deadly finishing was a key aspect behind that success, and his big-man-little-man connection with Keegan tore the opposition apart. He was also successful on the international stage and came to the fore as they finished top of their qualifying group for UEFA Euro 1976. Wales fans will fondly remember Tosh's iconic hat trick in a victory over Scotland, which he called a family day out because of familiar faces on the Tartan Army side.

John Toshack's Statistics Club Appearances 275 Club Goals 112 Wales Appearances 40 Wales Goals 13 Trophies 10

4 Roy Vernon

International career span: 1957-1968

Roy Vernon was a confident character whose eye for goal steered Everton to the First Division title in 1963 and cemented him as a Toffees legend (106 goals in 191 games). He started his career at Blackburn Rovers before spells at Goodison Park, Stoke City, Cape Town City, Hellenic FC in South Africa and Great Harwood Town. Taffy Vernon had a fierce left-footed strike in his locker and wowed fans with his wide range of tricks.

Vernon also had a bubbly sense of humour and was well aware of his talent. He once said of the greatest goalscorers of the sixties, 'There's Denis Law, there's Jimmy Greaves, and then there's me.' His versatility saw him play in a variety of attacking roles, but spearheading the attack was his calling. His rebellious personality made him a terror, a heavy smoker who would often puff away in the tunnel before and after games.

Roy Vernon's Statistics Club Appearances 334 Club Goals 150 Wales Appearances 31 Wales Goals 8 Trophies 2

3 Mark Hughes

International career span: 1984-1999

Mark Hughes was always up for the fight, which is why his former United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, named him the best big-game player he coached. The Welshman's warrior-esque playing style brought him huge success, including two Premier League titles with the Red Devils among 11 major trophies won at Old Trafford. He hit 157 goals in 436 games during that period.

Sparky knew where the goal was but goalscoring wasn't the only impressive part of his game. He would bring others into play with his excellent footballing IQ and dogged teamwork. He was the first player to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award twice. His peers certainly knew just how talented he was, and he also flourished for Wales, sitting 10th in the all-time top scorer charts. His resume of clubs also includes Chelsea (38 goals), Barcelona (five goals), Bayern Munich (seven goals), Everton (one goal) and Blackburn (seven goals), which is an impressive list in itself.

Mark Hughes' Statistics Club Appearances 756 Club Goals 217 Wales Appearances 72 Wales Goals 16 Trophies 16

2 Ian Rush

International career span: 1980-1996

Ian Rush is a striker who Liverpool fans who saw him in action could talk for hours about because of his phenomenal ability up top during his trophy-laden spell at Anfield. He's the Reds' all-time top scorer, posting an incredible 339 goals in 653 games on Merseyside while partnering Kenny Dalglish in one of English football's most frightening attacks. He won 21 major trophies with the club and the European Golden Boot for his goalscoring exploits in the 1983-84 campaign.

Rush was nicknamed 'The Ghost' because he tended to appear out of nowhere and dispose of defenders before usually finding the back of the net. His eye for goal made him Wales' all-time top goalscorer, a record that stood until 2018 when Gareth Bale eclipsed him. He wasn't the strongest, but he made up for it with his incredible fitness levels, which he credits to his success.

Ian Rush's Statistics Club Appearances 777 Club Goals 358 Wales Appearances 73 Wales Goals 28 Trophies 21

1 John Charles

International career span: 1950-1965

John Charles sits atop the list of the greatest Wales strikers in history and is often discussed as one of the greatest British players of all time. The Swansea-born Gentle Giant was versatile, playing up top and in central defence. His pace, power, aerial ability, and skill were a sight to behold, and he enjoyed a Hall of Fame-worthy career. He is known for his spells at Leeds United and Juventus, the latter where he arguably became the greatest export in British football history.

King John wreaked havoc with Juve, posting 105 goals in just 182 games, helping the Old Lady win three Scudettos and two Italian Cups. He finished top scorer in his debut season with 28 goals; the Italian outfit's decision to break the then-British transfer record and sign him for £65,000 from Leeds in 1957 proved worth it.

Charles finished third in the 1959 Ballon d'Or rankings, the highest position for a Welsh footballer. He was a member of The Holy Trident, a tantalizing trio of himself, Argentine Omar Sivori and Italian Giampiero Boniperti. There has never been a striker the Dragons have produced quite like him, and just ask England's 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charles:

"The most effective player I ever saw, the one that made the most difference to the performance of the whole team, was without question John Charles."