A nation who have suffered little success internationally, Wales have produced some excellent footballers and managers throughout history, with most of them enjoying their success away from the national side.

From managers who have achieved remarkable feats in the lower divisions of English football, to one who has even managed Real Madrid, here are the greatest managers in the history of Welsh football.

10 Rob Page

Notable Teams Managed: Port Vale, Northampton, Wales

Rob Page started his managerial career with Port Vale, where he worked his way up through various coaching roles, before being appointed as the first team manager. After two successful years, winning manager of the month on several occasions, Page was given the Northampton Town job, who had just been appointed to League One.

Things started well for Page at Northampton, going unbeaten in their first six games and even beating Premier League team West Brom in the EFL Cup. However, by January, things had turned stale, with Page being sacked after a run of nine defeats in 11 games.

Page then began a role in the Wales national team, first managing the under-21 side, and then becoming a first-team coach. After Ryan Giggs stepped aside, Page was put in caretaker charge. He then went on to manage Wales in two major tournaments, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Wales were eliminated during the group stage. However, after a disappointing tournament and a number of poor performances, Page was sacked in June 2024, after four years in charge.

Rob Page Wales Record Matches 45 Wins 15 Draws 16 Losses 14 Win Percentage 33%

9 Terry Yorath

Notable Teams Managed: Swansea, Wales, Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday

Image source: Action Images/Reuters

A popular manager, particularly during his time with the Welsh national side, Terry Yorath had a very interesting managerial career. Starting out at Swansea, where he achieved promotion from division four to division three, Yorath was appointed as Wales manager, whilst remaining with the Swans. After this caused some conflict, he left Swansea for Bradford, where he only remained for one year. He then returned to Swansea, but after a disappointing run, he left to exclusively focus on Wales.

Whilst in charge of the national side, Yorath brought some fantastic days for the Welsh supporters. A famous victory over Brazil in 1990, and Germany in 1991 helped him to become a real favourite with supporters. He even took Wales to what was then their highest-ever ranking. However, after failing to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, his contract wasn't renewed, which angered supporters immensely.

Yorath went on to enjoy spells with Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday and even the Lebanon national side, but his best days were without doubt with the Wales national team.

Terry Yorath Wales Record Matches 41 Wins 16 Draws 8 Losses 17 Win Percentage 39%

8 Mike Walker

Notable Teams Managed: Norwich, Everton, APOEL

The first manager on this list who didn't manage the Welsh national team, Mike Walker enjoyed his best managerial days at the start of his career.

Beginning at Colchester, where he enjoyed a brief stint before being sacked whilst top of the league, Walker then went to Norwich, where he delivered some incredible achievements. In the 1992/93 Premier League season, Norwich finished third, their highest ever league finish, and qualified for the UEFA Cup, and had even been top of the league and eight points clear at one stage. In the UEFA Cup, the Canaries achieved a famous victory over Bayern Munich before being eliminated by eventual winners Inter Milan.

Walker brought some incredible moments to Carrow Road, and earned a lot of praise, but he spectacularly quit in 1994 following a long feud with the club's chairman. After departing, Walker took the Everton job, but he was unable to replicate the success he had had at Norwich. After a relegation battle and underwhelming performances, Walker was sacked after just ten months in charge. He went on to have a spell with APOEL, but Walker was never able to top the early days of his career with Norwich.

Mike Walker Managerial Record Matches 292 Wins 109 Draws 73 Losses 110 Win Percentage 37%

7 Mark Hughes

Notable Teams Managed: Wales, Blackburn, Man City, Stoke

An incredible player, Mark Hughes went on to enjoy a fantastic managerial career. Hughes' first job in management was in fact the Welsh national team job, where he went on to improve their fortunes, but was unable to qualify for any major tournaments. A famous victory over Italy in 2004 was his greatest day in charge. After leaving Wales after five years at the helm, Hughes took over at Blackburn. His first task was to keep them in the Premier League, which he did, before helping them achieve a sixth, tenth and seventh-place finish. After guiding them into Europe and impressing during his time at the club, interest arose from elsewhere.

In 2008, after Sven-Goran Erikson was sacked, Man City appointed Hughes, paying a world-record compensation package. City were then taken over by the Abu Dhabi Investment group, and went on to spend a lot of money, signing players such as Robinho, Craig Bellamy and Gareth Barry. Hughes was unable to live up to the expectations at the club, and was sacked in December 2009.

After leaving City, Hughes went on to enjoy spells across the Premier League, being known for his ability to keep sides up in the Premier League. He managed sides such as Fulham, Stoke and QPR.

Mark Hughes Managerial Record Matches 692 Wins 259 Draws 184 Losses 259 Win Percentage 37%

6 Briann Flynn

Notable Teams Managed: Wrexham, Swansea, Wales

Starting out at Wrexham, where he had a very successful spell, Briann Flynn was a fantastic manager. Flynn spent twelve years with Wrexham, where he won three Welsh Cups, and enjoyed some famous days in the FA Cup. A famous victory over Arsenal was the highlight, but they also defeated West Ham in the same competition. Flynn guided the Welsh club to Divison Two, and was a revelation. When he eventually left the club, he was the third-longest serving manager in the country.

Flynn was appointed as Swansea manager in 2002, but he was unable to emulate his success at Wrexham. After just about surviving relegation during his first season, Flynn was sacked during his second after a disappointing run of form. He then joined the Welsh national team set up, where he had some impressive successes with the under-21 side. He even managed the first team for two games in caretaker charge, and is credited with creating the pathway for greats such as Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale to play for the first team.

Brian Flynn Managerial Record Matches 766 Wins 281 Draws 205 Losses 280 Win Percentage 37%

5 Tony Pulis

Notable Teams Managed: Stoke, Crystal Palace, West Brom

Tony Pulis is a Premier League legend and enjoyed a long and varied career in management. During his 28 years as a manager, Pulis had spells with 10 different clubs, and is recognised as a survival specialist, famous for his direct style of play. He began at Bournemouth, where he spent two years, and made some important signings for a club who were in desperate need of money. He then moved on to Gillingham, where he showed his quality, and also laid the foundations for some great future success. He was controversially sacked there, which meant he moved on to Bristol City, and then Portsmouth, where he had two short and underwhelming spells.

In 2002, Pulis took over at Stoke, and this was where he found his home. Spending 10 years with the Potters (with a short spell at Plymouth in between), Pulis was a firm fans' favourite. He helped the club to achieve promotion to the Premier League, where they stayed for a further ten years. During his time at Stoke, Pulis helped the club to challenge for Europe, and reach the FA Cup final, and were famous for their direct and difficult style to play against.

The Welshman went on to manage West Brom, Crystal Palace, Middlesborough, and Sheffield Wednesday, and is recognised as a great of the British game.

Tony Pulis Managerial Record Matches 1137 Wins 410 Draws 338 Losses 389 Win Percentage 36%

4 Dave Bowen

Notable Teams Managed: Northampton, Wales

A remarkable manager, who achieved some incredible things in his career, Dave Bowen will be remembered fondly by football.

Beginning at Northampton, where he was known for his quality in the transfer market despite being on a tight budget, Bowen took the Cobblers from Fourth Division to the First in just five years. That unbelievable achievement will never be forgotten, but Northampton suffered successive relegations and Bowen was ultimately sacked.

He also enjoyed a stint with the Welsh national team, where he was unable to match his achievements as a player and during his time at Northampton. Although he did manage a 1-1 draw against England, he only had a 20% win percentage during his 52 games in charge.

Despite not reaching the heights of his first spell at Northampton during the rest of his career, his early achievements there were so incredible, he had to be high up this list.

Dave Bowen Managerial Record Matches 610 Wins 233 Draws 151 Losses 226 Win Percentage 38%

3 Gary Speed

Notable Teams Managed: Sheffield United, Wales

Image source: Action Images/Reuters

The tragic passing of Gary Speed in 2011 was felt by everyone, not just because he was a great person and player, but also because he was a great, up-and-coming manager.

Starting at Sheffield United, where he spent just four months before being appointed as Wales manager, Speed was highly thought of in the Welsh FA. Whilst with Wales, Speed appointed 20-year-old Aaron Ramsey as captain, making him the nation's youngest-ever captain, which demonstrated Speed's faith in youth, which was a constant theme during his spell in charge.

After some impressive wins, Wales had risen to 45th in the world rankings, and were awarded with the FIFA 'Best Movers' of the year award in 2011, after gaining more ranking points than any other nation that year. Speed's time with Wales was impressive, and laid the foundations for the imminent success they were about to achieve.

Gary Speed Managerial Record Matches 28 Wins 11 Draws 3 Losses 14 Win Percentage 39%

2 Chris Coleman

Notable Teams Managed: Fulham, Real Sociedad, Wales

The man who brought Wales some remarkable recent success, and their best ever performance at a major tournament, Chris Coleman will go down in Welsh football history.

After successful spells with Fulham and Coventry, Coleman took charge of Wales in 2011, and never looked back. Although he lost his first five games in charge, Coleman turned it around, and in 2015, everything came into place. Guiding Wales to their highest-ever ranking, eighth, and then qualifying for Euro 2016, Wales first international tournament since 1958, Coleman was beginning to become a Welsh legend.

At Euro 2016, no one could have expected the run Wales were to go on. Winning their group, and making it all the way to the semi-finals, where they were beaten by the eventual winners Portugal, Wales had announced themselves on the international stage.

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Coleman resigned, but he will always be loved and remembered for the Euro 2016 journey.

Chris Coleman Managerial Record Matches 491 Wins 159 Draws 140 Losses 192 Win Percentage 32%

1 John Toshack

Notable Teams Managed: Swansea, Real Madrid, Saint-Ettiene, Wales

In a forty-year managerial career, where he managed teams all across the world, John Toshack had a unique and incredible career.

Managing 14 different clubs, including Real Madrid twice, John Toshack had some fantastic days as a manager. Starting out at Swansea, where he achieved three promotions in four years, and guided the Swans to a sixth-place finish in 1981/82, Toshack set the foundations for a great career.

After he left Swansea, Toshack travelled all around Europe, managing in Spain, Portugal, France, among others. The ever-outspoken Welshman had two spells as Wales manager, first in 1994 where he remarkably quit after just one game, claiming there was a political "war" surrounding the team. He returned in 2005, where he stayed for five years, and managed 53 games, although they never came close to qualifying for a major tournament.

A man who had two brief spells with Real Madrid, and managed all over the world, John Toshack was remarkable, and his achievements, initially with Swansea, will not be forgotten.

John Toshack Wales Record Matches 54 Wins 22 Draws 8 Losses 24 Win Percentage 41%

