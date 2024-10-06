Wales' lack of competition alternatives to English football has resulted in their most iconic players playing in the Premier League since its formation in 1992. Several of them have got their hands on the title while also laying claim to being among the best talents to grace the English game.

Ryan Giggs wreaked havoc on the left for Manchester United during his trophy-laden career, while Gareth Bale's transformation into a worldwide superstar started at Tottenham Hotspur. It's hard to think where the league would be without many of the competition's past and present Welshmen.

With that said, the 10 best Welsh players during the Premier League era, have been ranked – taking into account longevity, achievements, statistics and legacy.

Related 11 Greatest Wales Players in Football History [Ranked] From Ryan Giggs to Gareth Bale, Wales have produced some legendary footballing names.

10 Joe Allen

PL career span: 2011-2018

Joe Allen was nicknamed the 'Welsh Pirlo' and 'Welsh Xavi' by his former Swansea City manager Brendan Rodgers. The midfield ace played a crucial role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2011 before showing his consistency for the Swans in the top tier of English football. He may just be one of, if not, the best to have plied his trade at the Liberty Stadium, named Wales Player of the Year in 2012.

Rodgers' admiration for Allen saw him bring him to Liverpool, where he fared well with his work rate, vision and composure, controlling the midfield at Anfield. The Carmarthen-born midfielder also impressed at Stoke City, making a collective 199 appearances in the highest level of English football, registering 16 goals and 11 assists.

Joe Allen PL stats and achievements Clubs Swansea, Stoke, Liverpool Appearances 199 Goals 16 Assists 11 Achievements N/A

Related Team GB's men's football squad for 2012 Olympics - where are they now? Team GB men's football squad took part in the 2012 Olympics at London. But where are the players 11 years on?

9 Robbie Savage

PL career span: 1997-2008

Robbie Savage was a workhorse who did his midfield's dirty work, which occasionally led to disciplinary issues, and his dogged style of play made him a polarizing Premier League star. He was hated by opposition fans but adored by those of his teams and he spent a lengthy spell in the top-flight, making 346 appearances with 20 goals and 12 assists.

Savage had spells at Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Derby County, where his energetic and relentless work ethic was on display. His tough-as-nails approach to anchoring the midfield led to him receiving 89 yellow cards, a record which has since been surpassed. The Welshman perhaps doesn't get enough credit for his abilities, but that likely doesn't concern him, a proper team player.

Robbie Savage PL stats and achievements Clubs Leicester, Birmingham, Blackburn, Derby Appearances 346 Goals 20 Assists 12 Achievements League Cup (2000)

Related Robbie Savage addresses John Terry savaging him after criticism in 2015 John Terry destroyed Robbie Savage in a brutal press conference in 2015. Savage has brought up the comments once again.

8 Neville Southall

PL career span: (1992–1998) / (1999–2000)

Neville Southall had a physical presence that frightened attackers and was formidable in one-on-one situations while also possessing excellent shot-stopping abilities. The current generation of Premier League goalkeepers perhaps lack the domineering attributes of yesteryear and Big Nev had all the traits of a fearsome shot-stopper.

The Wales icon made 208 Premier League appearances, keeping 63 clean sheets, all but one of those coming during a 17-year spell at Everton where he won the hearts of the Goodison Park faithful. The former Bradford City goalkeeper commanded his area with aplomb and had a highlight reel of tremendous saves, including a superb double stop to deny United in the Toffees' 1-0 win in the 1995 FA Cup final.

Neville Southall PL stats and achievements Clubs Everton, Bradford Appearances 208 Clean Sheets 63 Achievements FA Cup (1995) Community Shield (1996)

Related 11 Greatest British Goalkeepers in Football History [Ranked] From Neville Southall to Gordon Banks, here are the 11 best goalkeepers from the United Kingdom.

7 Aaron Ramsey

PL career span: 2008–2019

Aaron Ramsey's career has been hampered by injury issues but when he was fit he was one of Arsenal's most exciting midfield talents, pulling the strings for Arsene Wenger's Gunners with his energy and ball-playing abilities. The current Cardiff City man was versatile, able to play in attacking, central and defensive midfield, on the wing, and even put in a shift as a centre-forward during his Emirates years. He was a reliable goalscorer, posting 40 goals and 47 assists in 262 Premier League games before departing in July 2019.

Wenger described the qualities Ramsey brought to his north Londoners' side in the Premier League after he moved to OGC Nice several years ago. The iconic French tactician alluded to his goalscoring qualities:

"He's creative, a finisher. He has the timing to be in the box at the right time."

Ramsey is plying his trade in the EFL Championship with Cardiff and will be eager to help the Bluebirds return to the English top flight. If he wasn't so injury-prone, we might be talking about one of the great Premier League midfielders.

Aaron Ramsey PL stats and achievements Clubs Arsenal Appearances 262 Goals 40 Assists 47 Achievements FA Cup (2014, 2015, 2017) Community Shield (2015, 2016, 2018)

Related Arsene Wenger's final Arsenal starting XI: Where are they now? It has been over five years since Arsene Wenger bowed out of football management, but where are the players in his final starting XI now?

6 Craig Bellamy

PL career span: (2000–2005) (2005–2011) (2011-12) (2013-14)

Craig Bellamy's mouth often got him in trouble, but he's a Premier League cult hero who was a fine forward during his playing career. The current Wales manager starred for Man City even after their takeover in 2008, with Mark Hughes relying on him in his attack at the Etihad. He never got his hands on the Premier League title but achieved an impressive tally of 80 goals and 36 assists in 294 games.

Bellers could play on either flank, as a second striker and at the focal point of his team's attack. He started making a name for himself in the English top-flight with Coventry City before captivating fans at Newcastle United, Blackburn, Liverpool, West Ham, Man City and even his hometown club, Cardiff. The Nutter with the Putter was a terror on and off the pitch and could possibly be one of the Premier League's most underrated players of all-time.

Craig Bellamy PL stats and achievements Clubs Newcastle, Liverpool, Man City, Coventry, Blackburn, West Ham, Cardiff Appearances 294 Goals 80 Assists 36 Achievements League Cup (2012) Community Shield (2007)

Related Why Craig Bellamy Attacked John Arne Riise With a Golf Club at Liverpool The infamous incident took place just days before a Champions League clash with Barcelona.

5 Ian Rush

PL career span: 1992-1999

Ian Rush is one of the best strikers in the English top-flight's history, but his dominance up top mostly came in the English First Division before it became the Premier League. This is why he's lower down the list, but he still flourished in the twilight of his career with his experience providing beneficial. The Liverpool hero made 176 appearances for the Reds, Leeds and Newcastle, bagging 48 goals and 14 assists.

The Ghost was a talisman for those three clubs and a centre-forward who helped the younger generation understand the requirements of leading the line. Robbie Fowler and Alan Shearer were among those who took the baton from Rush at Anfield and St James' Park, becoming two of the Premier League's greatest frontmen. Liverpool's all-time top scorer scored in the Merseysiders' 2-0 FA Cup final in 1992 and bid farewell to the Kop by captaining them to the League Cup three years later.

Ian Rush PL stats and achievements Clubs Liverpool, Leeds Newcastle Appearances 176 Goals 48 Assists 14 Achievements FA Cup (1992) League Cup (1995)

Related 10 Greatest Wales Strikers in Football History [Ranked] Wales have boasted many clinical strikers who have helped fire the Dragons to glory. Mark Hughes and Ian Rush are two of the top 10 in history.

4 Gary Speed

PL career span: 1993–2008

The late great Gary Speed cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Welsh players in history during his time in the Premier League. The versatile midfielder's knowledge of the game allowed him to excel in the middle of the park while also on the left wing and as a makeshift left-back. He starred for Newcastle, Leeds United, Everton and Bolton Wanderers, making 535 appearances in the top flight with 80 goals and 39 assists.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Speed was the first player in Premier League history to reach the 500-appearance milestone.

Speed was inspirational and charming, which is why he wore the captain's armband for club and country during his playing career. Those qualities led to a successful managerial reign of Wales, displaying his pride for the country on the touchline. The football world collectively mourned his passing in November 2011, but his legacy as one of the finest talents British football has ever seen will live on forever.

Gary Speed PL stats and achievements Clubs Newcastle, Leeds, Bolton, Everton Appearances 535 Goals 80 Assists 39 Achievements Community Shield (1993)

Related Ranking the 11 Best Newcastle Players in History GIVEMESPORT ranks Newcastle United's all-time players, featuring Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne.

3 Gareth Bale

PL career span: 2007–2013 / 2020-2021

Gareth Bale's lightning pace lit up White Hart Lane en route to him becoming one of the world's greatest wingers at Real Madrid. It was at Tottenham Hotspur where Wales' all-time top scorer's world-class talent was evident, and he was unplayable in the final two seasons of his Spurs spell. He made 166 appearances in the Premier League, including when he made a heroic return to the Lilywhites on loan in September 2020. He netted 53 goals and contributed 27 assists in the top tier of English football, and he had the whole of Europe talking about his extraordinary ability by 2012.

Madrid stole Bale from English football in September 2013, paying a then-world record £85 million fee to bring the Welshman to the Santiago Bernabeu. He became a bonafide superstar in the Spanish capital, forging a formidable trio with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema known as Los Blancos' BBC. However, his exploits in the Premier League will live long in the memory of not only Spurs fans but those of the competition.

Gareth Bale PL stats and achievements Clubs Tottenham Appearances 166 Goals 53 Assists 27 Achievements League Cup (2008)

Related Ranking the 9 Best Wingers in Tottenham History Tottenham have had a plethora of world-class players take the world by storm on the flanks.

2 Mark Hughes

PL career span: 1992–2002

Mark Hughes stood out in the famous United team of the 1990s because of his grit and determination which helped Sir Alex Ferguson's side to two Premier League titles. Sparky was the prime example of the type of character Fergie demanded to be part of his Red Devils team and his talent was beyond question. He hit 64 goals and 21 assists in 292 games in the English top flight, also flourishing at Chelsea, Southampton, Blackburn and Everton.

The versatile forward, who also could put in a shift in midfield, was a big-game player who the Red Devils constantly relied on to produce in high-pressure games. He described his style of play, emphasizing teamwork, which led to much success during spells at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge:

"I played with my back to goal. I saw my job as being about retaining possession, resisting challenges, bringing people into the game."

Hughes retired in 2002 but went on to become a successful manager at Blackburn and the Wales national team. His legendary career in English football paved the way for future Welsh stars to shine.

Mark Hughes PL stats and achievements Clubs Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton, Blackburn, Everton Appearances 292 Goals 64 Assists 21 Achievements Premier League Champion (1993, 1994) FA Cup (1994, 1997) League Cup (1992, 2002) Community Shield (1994, 1995)

1 Ryan Giggs

PL career span: 1992–2014

Giggs is the most successful Welshman to grace the Premier League since it was established in 1992 and he was an ever-present during Sir Alex Ferguson's trophy-laden reign at United. The Welsh wing wizard didn't just win 13 titles, he did so in style, using his speed and technical ability to gracefully glide past defenders before either playing a striker through on goal or trying his luck himself. He was Mr Consistent at Old Trafford, rarely putting in a shift below 7/10 and his longevity is astounding, featuring 632 times in the English top-flight, third in the all-time list for appearances.

Giggs donned No.11 for the Red Devils and that number has become iconic with many of the modern era looking to replicate his stunning exploits during his illustrious career. His left foot was so deadly, striking 108 goals and providing 163 assists. He retired in 2014 as the record-holder for the most appearances in United's history (963) and his affection for the club saw him take up a caretaker managerial role. There's a reason eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and former teammate Ronaldo prefers the legendary Cardiff-born winger to names such as Xabi Alonso, Toni Kroos, Marcelo and David Beckham.

Ryan Giggs PL stats and achievements Clubs Manchester United Appearances 632 Goals 108 Assists 163 Achievements Premier League Champion (1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013) FA Cup (1994, 1996, 1999, 2004) League Cup (1992, 2006, 2009) Community Shield (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014)

Stats via official Premier League website - correct as of 06/10/24.