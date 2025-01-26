Throughout Premier League history, countless players have come from the British Isles, many notable from Wales. Though four Welsh clubs participate in the English football pyramid, various players have come through the ranks from humble beginnings and made an impact at the biggest institutions in the top division.

This article depicts the starting XI of those who have represented Wales in the Premier League, combining a range of factors; longevity, natural ability and legacy. These factors take into account their influence on the biggest stage of English football, and this team possesses immense character and quality.

Ranking Factors:

Longevity

Natural ability

Legacy

Position Player Years Active Notable Premier League Teams Appearances Made (Premier League) GK Neville Southall 1973-2002 Everton 578 English Football League 208 Premier League RB Danny Gabbidon 1998-2015 West Ham, QPR, Crystal Palace 136 CB James Collins 2000-2019 West Ham, Aston Villa 278 CB Ashley Williams 2001-2020 Swansea City, Everton 241 LB Ben Davies 2012-Present Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur 301* RW Gareth Bale 2006-2023 Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur 166 CM Gary Speed 1988-2010 Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers 535 CM Aaron Ramsay 2006-Present Arsenal 262 LW Ryan Giggs 1990-2014 Manchester United 632 ST Mark Hughes 1980-2002 Manchester United, Chelsea 234 English Football League 297 Premier League ST Craig Bellamy 1996-2014 Norwich City, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Cardiff City 293 *Still active in the Premier League

Neville Southall

Goalkeeper

Between the sticks is one of the Premier League's most synonymous goalkeepers, Neville Southall. Southall was one of Everton's most reliable players, spending a 17-year-long stint on Merseyside soil and racking up 208 Premier League appearances.

He was selected in the PFA Team of the Year four times in a row and his name is always mentioned when discussing top-level talents who played in the goalkeeper position in the Premier League.

Southall had incredible longevity and played at the top level until he reached 40, a testament to his dedication and his craft to still play at the highest level. With 208 total appearances since the Premier League began in 1992, Southall delivered an impressive 62 clean sheets.

Danny Gabbidon

Right-back

Danny Gabbidon slots into the right-back position, a footballer who played in the Premier League for West Ham United for several seasons, as well as one season with Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace.

Gabbidon's career should be looked at with great fondness, considering he played in all the top four tiers of the English footballing pyramid. He was reliable when called upon and his work ethic was shown when playing for both club and country.

While injuries occasionally interrupted his career, his qualities as a solid defender never faded. Regardless of what division he was in, whether in the Premier League, Championship or lower divisions, Gabbidon was always a key starter, showcasing his adaptability to various levels of opposition and performing to expectations. He could even put a shift in at centre-back.

James Collins

Centre-back

At centre-back, we have selected Gabbidon's former defensive partner, James Collins. Both Gabbidon and Collins formed a strong partnership at Cardiff City before both moving to West Ham. Collins spent the vast majority of his career playing in claret and blue colours, including a three-year stint at Aston Villa.

Collins was a player you could count on to deliver consistent performances for club and country. He was a seasoned veteran at the English footballing summit and was a member of West Ham's squad that reached the 2006 FA Cup final and Europa League play-off rounds in the mid-2010s.

Boasting 74 clean sheets across 278 appearances is an impressive feat, especially considering his longevity with mid-table contending clubs. The Newport-born star showed his class on many occasions with vital clearances and interceptions both on the ground and in the air.

Ashley Williams

Centre-back

Despite being born in Wolverhampton in the West Midlands, Ashley Williams opted to play for Wales with his maternal grandfather deriving from Cymru. His playing career will be remembered as the man to captain his nation to the semi-finals in Euro 2016, in addition to taking Swansea City from League One to the Premier League.

Williams' career started from non-league to working his way up the ranks, but spent the vast majority of his career at Swansea and keeping them in the Premier League for five seasons. He spent two years at Everton before brief stints at Championship sides Stoke and Bristol City.

He was consistently available when called upon, avoiding major injuries throughout his career. His leadership and aerial presence made him a formidable figure in any team he played for.

Ben Davies

Left-back

Ben Davies came through the ranks at Swansea's youth academy and made his Premier League debut in 2012 at the tender age of 19, before becoming a mainstay within the team for two seasons.

Tottenham Hotspur obtained his signature in 2014, and it's worth noting that he is the only active player within this squad to currently play in the Premier League. In the 2024/25 season, he eclipsed 300+ top-flight appearances, an achievement that places him among the top five Welsh players of all time in Premier League appearances.

Now in his 11th year at the club, Davies has worked under world-class managers such as Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino, showcasing his adaptability to a wide range of defensive systems.

Gareth Bale

Right-wing

Arguably the most naturally gifted star within this starting XI, Gareth Bale may not have won any Premier League titles, but he is often mentioned when it comes to discussing the best players to never lift the trophy.

Bale started his career at Southampton before joining Tottenham, starting as a left-back before turning into one of the best wingers in the Premier League. His rapid pace and dribbling ability made him a tough test for any defender in one-on-one situations.

This wasn't his only standout quality, as his physicality made him difficult to break down, while simultaneously creating crosses and shooting from range with effortless ease. His ability spoke volumes when he became the most expensive transfer in history at the time of his move to Real Madrid.

Gary Speed

Centre-midfield

Gary Speed's presence in this team would see him as the engine of the squad. He was an inspirational figure at every club he represented, with a career spanning over two decades, representing Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United, and Bolton Wanderers.

He could play as a left midfielder, central midfielder, and even, in defence, as a left-back, showcasing his impressive versatility. He was often selected to be the club captain and was a true professional in his craft who led by example in many dressing rooms.

Despite not possessing the most natural talent, Speed's long career of hard work and dedication made him a respected figure among those who played alongside him, both for club and for country, solidifying his status as one of Wales' respected figures.

Aaron Ramsey

Centre-midfield

Aaron Ramsey is a clear favourite to feature in this squad. He was one of the most technically gifted footballers on this list, and his work rate and passing made him a key vocal point in Arsenal's midfield.

He spent just over a decade with the Gunners but was never able to win the Premier League in his time there. His career is often defined by one factor: injury-prone, a recurring issue throughout his career.

After stints playing in Turin, Rangers and Nice, Ramsey now plays for his hometown club, Cardiff City - the team he left to join Arsenal at an early age.

Ryan Giggs

Left-wing

Without question, Ryan Giggs enters this list, based on his achievements with his sole club, Manchester United. Giggs came through the ranks from United's youth setup in 1990 and remained a key player within the team till his retirement in 2014.

The Cardiff-born star has appeared in 632 league games in the Premier League since it was formed in 1992, placing him third on the all-time appearance list after Gareth Barry and James Milner. Giggs was an integral part of Manchester United's setup, with his longevity and sheer talent on the left wing keeping him at the helm for almost two and a half decades.

Scoring 109 goals and assisting on 162 occasions saw Giggs become one of United's most decorated ever players. One record that has stood the test of time since his retirement in 2014, no active player is even halfway on their path to eclipsing Giggs' remarkable 13 Premier League title wins.

Mark Hughes

Striker

Up top is former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Mark Hughes. Hughes spent the majority of his career at Old Trafford, across two separate stints: 1980-1986 and 1988-1995.

He was an important part of Sir Alex Ferguson's early years in charge upon his return, before winning two Premier League titles. Hughes spent three years at Chelsea, before spending two years at Southampton, Everton and Blackburn Rovers.

In 297 appearances in the Premier League, Hughes scored 64 times and assisted 33 times. While these figures might not stand out to many, his influence and adaptability to play in varied positions shone through every time he walked out onto the pitch.

Craig Bellamy

Striker

The current Cymru manager, Craig Bellamy, makes this list; a high-intensity player who used to always display a high work rate regardless of the game. Despite suffering consistent injuries throughout his career, Bellamy was a seasoned Premier League professional at many top clubs.

He played for Newcastle alongside Gary Speed, before having two stints at Liverpool and played for Manchester City, too. When he was in arguably the prime of his career, Bellamy left the blue side of Manchester to join his boyhood club Cardiff City on loan, before joining permanently a year later in 2012.

Due to family troubles and the passing of Speed, he opted to join the Welsh capital on a two-year deal and helped the team gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the club's history.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 25/01/25.