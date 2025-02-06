Since their formation in 1895, thousands of players have represented the badge for West Ham United. The east London-based club was formerly known as the Thames Ironworks, before changing their name at the turn of the 20th century to what it is known as today.

Despite the many quality players who have represented the claret and blue throughout West Ham's 129-year history, 10 players stand out above the rest due to various factors. These players listed, past and present, have worn the badge with pride every time they walk out onto the pitch, with iconic moments etched in the team's history, immense longevity, and won trophies with this club.

Ranking Factors:

Longevity

Loyalty

Standout moments

Accolades

Greatest West Ham Players in Football History Rank Player Years at West Ham Appearances 1. Bobby Moore 1958-1974 544 2. Billy Bonds 1967-1988 799 3. Geoff Hurst 1958-1972 499 4. Trevor Brooking 1966-1984 647 5. Mark Noble 2004-2022 550 6. Frank Lampard Sr 1967-1985 670 7. Declan Rice 2015-2023 245 8. Jarrod Bowen 2020-Active 223+ 9. Paolo Di Canio 1999-2003 139 10. Frank Lampard Jr 1995-2001 148

10 Frank Lampard Jr

Midfielder

At number 10, Frank Lampard Jr enters this list. Everyone knows what he went on to achieve at Chelsea, but let's not gloss over his time at West Ham, the team that allowed him to start his career. He scored an impressive 34 goals and produced 18 assists in 181 games.

Lampard broke through to the senior team after one year in the youth setup, making his Premier League debut at only 18 years of age. He spent six years in east London working under his uncle, Harry Redknapp, before moving on in 2001. The midfielder showed his immense potential during his time with the Hammers, despite the popular belief he was living in his father's shadow.

9 Paolo Di Canio

Striker

Paolo Di Canio made himself an instant fan favourite at the football club when he signed in 1999, joining from Sheffield Wednesday for a small fee of £1.5 million. He went on to spend four years with the team, scoring a total of 47 Premier League goals. Di Canio was a versatile attacker and could play anywhere in attacking transitions, showcasing his ability as an attacking midfielder, winger or deep-lying forward.

Related 11 Most Controversial Players in Football History [Ranked] Eric Cantona, Diego Maradona and Mario Balotelli are all included in the list of 11 most controversial footballers of all-time

On March 26, 2000, the world watched in awe when he produced the goal people remember him most for. Against Wimbledon, he pulled off a stunning volley from a distant cross where he positioned himself perfectly to hit the ball at the far post. To this day, it is widely considered one of the best volleys and goals in Premier League history.

8 Jarrod Bowen

Winger

The only active player for West Ham on this list is Jarrod Bowen, who arrives as number eight. He joined the Irons in 2020, but it looks like he will stay with the club for a long time to come, having adjusted to the demands of the Premier League like a knife through butter. Bowen was awarded with the club captaincy at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Despite playing seven games in England's top division with Hull City, Bowen has scored 48 goals and provided 34 assists in 185 appearances. What cements his place on this list is his last-minute winner in the UEFA Conference League final, securing West Ham's first major trophy since 1980 and their first European trophy in 58 years.

7 Declan Rice

Defensive midfielder

Former club captain Declan Rice makes the cut at number seven. He made his debut as a substitute at 18, won the Players' Player of the Year award at 19, and famously became the club skipper at the age of 20 before earning it full-time after Mark Noble's retirement.

Related 10 Most Expensive British Players in Football History by Total Transfer Fees [Ranked] Some of these British stars have gone on to win a myriad of trophies, whilst others have moved around a lot and not lived up to their price tags.

He cemented his name as a West Ham great after playing 245 games across eight seasons, before leaving to join Arsenal for a club-record £100million. Having played as a defensive midfielder for a significant portion of his career, Rice became the third player in the history of West Ham to captain his side to major silverware, following in the footsteps of Billy Bonds and Bobby Moore.

6 Frank Lampard Sr

Left-back

After his son appeared at number 10, this list wouldn't be complete without mentioning his father, Frank Lampard Sr. Playing as a left-back, Lampard Sr was recruited by West Ham's youth setup at the age of 15, before making his professional debut at 19.

Lampard spent 18 years in claret and blue, playing 660 games during that time. He showed his true value to the team by keeping his place until he moved to Southend, before retiring from the game one season later. He helped West Ham win two FA Cups in 1975 and 1980, defeating fellow London rivals Fulham and Arsenal, respectively. He won the Second Division the following season, in 1981.

5 Mark Noble

Central midfielder

Mark Noble is a must for this list - a lifelong fan turned player, who was widely admired by the modern West Ham faithful, earning the nickname "Mr. West Ham." He joined the youth academy at the age of 13 and remained forever loyal to the club from his first senior debut in 2004 at 17 to retirement in 2022 at the age of 35.

Related 9 Best English Players to Never be Capped (Ranked) Including Man Utd and Arsenal legends, we have ranked the nine greatest English players to never feature for the Three Lions.

Though he never won a major honour with the club, he stayed loyal when the team were relegated twice from the Premier League. He was also one of the most successful penalty-takers of his time. You'd think he would be enjoying retirement, but instead, he is the club's current sporting director, a position he's held since September 2022, the season after retiring from full-time football.

4 Trevor Brooking

Midfielder

Sir Trevor Brooking is a legendary figure within West Ham's walls for a variety of reasons. He played for the team over an 18-year stint but remained on as a board member for many years after.

He dedicated his life to West Ham, and as part of his legacy, fans watching were able to sit in the Sir Trevor Brooking Stand at home matches at their old stadium, the Boleyn Ground, and their current home, the London Stadium. Brooking was a tenacious midfielder who was strong with both feet, playing 647 games for the squad. He had a fair approach to the game and was rarely on the referee's books. He currently works as a director of football development in England and is still going strong at the age of 76.

3 Geoff Hurst

Striker

Sir Geoff Hurst may be famous for sealing England's first World Cup in 1966 thanks to producing a legendary hat-trick against West Germany at Wembley Stadium, but he is a hero among the West Ham fanbase.

Hurst won the FA Cup in 1964 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965, respectively. Despite starting at West Ham as a midfielder, he transitioned into a striker under Ron Greenwood's guidance and went on to score 248 goals in 499 games for the Hammers. He played a key role in the team's dynasty years when their squad had incredible quality in every area on the pitch. Hurst is one of two West Ham players on this list to be awarded a knighthood, further showing the club's rich history.

2 Billy Bonds

Defender and midfielder

Billy Bonds comes up short of number one, but what he has achieved for the team is nothing short of extraordinary. He signed for the squad in 1967 from London rivals Charlton Athletic and set unprecedented records. Signing for a fee of £50,000, it could be argued that he was West Ham's biggest bargain, as he played as a defender and a midfielder.

Retiring as a player in his early 40s, Bonds racked up an incredible 799 first-team games spanning 21 seasons, winning two FA Cups, the Second Division, and coming up short in the Football League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup. Bonds spent a period as the team's youth coach before managing them from 1990 through 1994, capping off a quarter of a century as a player and as first-team manager. It is unlikely for any West Ham player to match this level of longevity.

1 Bobby Moore

Defender

At number one, there could only be one choice: legendary defender Bobby Moore. He was not only England's captain during their 1966 World Cup heroics, but he also led West Ham to success in both the FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Incredibly, he survived cancer in 1964 at the age of 23, before going on to have a prosperous career, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest defenders in football history. Moore is still widely regarded as the best centre-back in England's history though, six decades on from the country's World Cup win.

Related 10 Greatest Centre-Backs Under 6ft in Football History [Ranked] From Ballon d'Or winners to World Cup winners, some of the best centre-backs in football have stood under 6-feet tall.

He spent 16 years at West Ham, winning West Ham Player of the Year on four separate occasions and playing over 600 games. Moore's defensive strengths included possessing an excellent football IQ and his tackling made him a constant threat to any opposition attack. Any West Ham fan would be proud of the fact he was one of their own.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-02-25.