As a club who have had a lot of success throughout their history, especially during the 1950s, Wolves have had a lot of incredible players turn out at Molineux.

Winning multiple league titles and domestic trophies, Wolves are steeped in history, and have continued to have some remarkable talents across many eras. From icons such as Bill Slater in the 1950s, followed by Steve Bull in the 1980s and 90s, to modern-day greats like Raul Jimenez, Wolves have produced and signed some legendary players.

The Old Gold have gone from the best in England, to falling to the third tier, to then rising again to qualify for Europe under Nuno Espirito Santo. With that in mind, there is always entertainment at the Midlands club. Here, GIVEMESPORT will be ranking their 10 greatest players of all time.

10 Raul Jimenez

Time at Wolves: 2018-2023

A true modern-day great at Molineux, Raul Jimenez was a fantastic servant to Wolves.

Joining initially on loan from Benfica, the Mexican striker quickly endeared himself to the Wolves fans, and his transfer was made permanent. Scoring plenty of goals as the club qualified for Europe in his first season, Jimenez was considered one of the best strikers in the league. However, a horrendous head injury in November 2020 left him sidelined for 8 months, and hampered his career massively.

The former Atletico Madrid man was able to get back to playing, but he was not quite the same. A fantastic striker, who had all the perfect attributes, Jimenez left Wolves in 2023, to the surprise of many. A great player, who could have been even greater, he will always be a fan favourite at Molineux.

Raul Jimenez Wolves Statistics Appearances 166 Goals 57 Assists 23

9 Joao Moutinho

Time at Wolves: 2018-2023

One of Wolves' first signings after promotion back to the Premier League in 2018, Joao Moutinho was an instant hero at Molineux. A calm, composed midfielder, he made the game look easy, as he and Ruben Neves controlled games from the centre of the park.

With a wand of a right foot, especially from a dead ball, Moutinho was crowned the club's Player of the Season in his first year with Wolves as they achieved European qualification. He joined the club as a 31-year-old, but he demonstrated that age was just a number, as he continued to shine for a number of years with the club.

An instant hit after joining, Moutinho went from strength to strength with the club. Being signed for just £5 million, he represents one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history, and he will always be adored by the Molineux faithful.

Joao Moutinho Wolves Statistics Appearances 212 Goals 5 Assists 25

8 Derek Dougan

Time at Wolves: 1967-1975

Signing for Wolves in 1967 from nearby Leicester, Derek Dougan couldn't have got off to a better start at Molineux. Netting a hat-trick on debut against Hull, Dougan gave the Wolves faithful an instant taste of what was to come.

Forming a formidable partnership with John Richards at the top of the pitch, the duo scored a lot of goals for Wolves. Firing them to promotion in 1967/68, Dougan's first year at the club, it was clear from the onset he was going to be a club legend.

A 43-time international for Northern Ireland, Dougan played a key role in getting Wolves to the 1972 UEFA Cup final, as well as their 1974 League Cup winning campaign. Scoring over 100 goals for the club, he is certainly a club icon.

Derek Dougan Wolves Statistics Appearances 323 Goals 123 International Caps 43

7 John Richards

Time at Wolves: 1969-1983

Nicknamed 'King John', John Richards is one of Wolves' finest marksmen. Joining the club in 1969, the English forward spent almost his entire career with the Molineux club, and even broke their goalscoring record.

Making just one England appearance in his career, Richards was a key figure at the top of the pitch for Wolves, as he guided them to some memorable days. Lifting the League Cup twice, with Richards scoring the winner in the 1974 final, he also helped Wolves to a UEFA Cup final, where they were narrowly defeated by Tottenham.

Paving the way for many other incredible strikers that followed, Richards was a sensational striker, and dedicated his best days to Wolves. Someone who will always be appreciated by the club, the England man terrorised many an opponent.

John Richards Wolves Statistics Appearances 485 Goals 194

6 Derek Parkin

Time at Wolves: 1968-1982

Wolves' all-time record appearance holder, Derek Parkin, spent 14 years at Molineux and helped the club to multiple pieces of silverware.

Incredibly playing every minute in both the 1968/69 and 1969/70 seasons, Parkin was always reliable for Wolves, as well as being a fantastic player. A quick, strong defender, the Englishman became the most expensive full-back in Britain when he was signed for £8,000 from Huddersfield, which highlights his quality.

Winning three trophies in the Old Gold, Parkin lifted the League Cup on two occasions, as well as the Second Division trophy. His performances and loyalty to the club meant that the full-back was one of the first people to be inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2009.