Aside from tumultuous spells in their history that saw them dip down as low as the fourth division, Wolves have been a regular feature in the first and second tiers in the last 50 years. In the all-time table since the Football League's inception in 1888, Wolves sit seventh in terms of points gathered in all divisions, with only Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Preston North End, and Sheffield United having accumulated more.

Wolves were notably the first side to win all four divisions of the English professional game, and have won every competition currently contested in English domestic football - including four FA Cups and two League Cup trophies. Inevitably, throughout their storied existence, the club have had a number of legendary players - and thus, some super transfers. This article charts the very best brought in for the Old Gold.

10 Andy Gray

Wolves career span: 1979-1983

After his goal-getting four years with West Midlands rivals Aston Villa included a Golden Boot, League Cup, PFA Young Player of the Year, and PFA Players' Player of the Year, Andy Gray moved to Villa's local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 1979.

His signing was announced to fans and media prior to Wolves' kick off at home to Crystal Palace, and a pre-match celebration at Molineux recognised a then-record English transfer fee of £1.49m. After scoring the winning goal for Wolves in the 1980 League Cup final, he remained with the club through their relegation in 1982 (despite interest from Manchester United) and promotion a year later. He then spent two years at Everton, before an eventual Villa return, and stints with West Brom, Rangers, and Cheltenham in his career's twilight.

Andy Gray's Wolves Statistics Games 118 Goals 34 Fee Paid £1.49 million

9 Pedro Neto

Wolves career span: 2019-Present

Pedro Neto arrived at Wolves as the club's Portuguese reputation continued to grow in 2019. After initially starting his career at Braga, he and team-mate Bruno Jordao were loaned to Lazio for two years with an obligation to buy the two players for a combined €26 million.

Playing time at Lazio was far from regular for both players in their two-year stint, however, in a move orchestrated by Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency, Wolves bought him and Jordao in 2019 for around £18m.

Since his arrival at Molineux, Neto has showed brilliant sparks of energy, with pace and skill at the forefront of his arsenal. He can take on men with ease, burst in behind, and prove deadly on the transition. While his Wolves career has been hindered by injuries, he has shown real world-class glimpses and commands a huge prospective transfer fee, should Wolves choose to move their key asset on. Neto has been watched closely by both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Pedro Neto's Wolves Stats Games 135 Goals 14 Fee Paid £18 million

8 Derek Parkin

Wolves career span: 1967-1975

Many words have been used to describe the full-back who appeared more times for Wolves than any other player. On the club's website, “immaculate” and “consistent” seem synonymous with the Old Gold legend who was a cool customer that always seemed to have time on the ball.

When he was signed from Huddersfield Town in 1968, the fee of £80,000 was a record for a full-back. A decisive tackler and sharp accelerator, Parkin was quite unfortunate not to play for England. He was certainly good enough, with a calm presence making him the team’s “Mr Reliable”.

Had it not been for a mystery illness in the 1972-73 season which caused him to miss over half the campaign, his appearance record would have been nearer 630 games. Parkin played in Wolves’ 1974 and 1980 Football League Cup-winning sides and five times made 50 or more appearances for the club in a single season.

Derek Parkin's Wolves Stats Games 499 Goals 7 Fee Paid £80,000

7 Derek Dougan

Wolves career span: 1967-1975

A flamboyant yet highly skilful centre-forward, Derek Dougan joined Portsmouth from Irish side Distillery and went on to spend about two seasons each with Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Peterborough and Leicester City, becoming a seasoned striker in the English game.

He faced Wolves in the 1960 FA Cup final when he shocked Blackburn by putting in a transfer request on the day of the game. Many thought his best days were behind him when Molineux boss Ronnie Allen signed him, yet he had seven fine seasons with Wolves.

He scored a hat-trick against Hull City in his first home game, and helped the club clinch promotion from the Second Division. His strike partnership with John Richards was as memorable as it was effective, and his goals helped Wolves reach the 1972 UEFA Cup final. His first, and somewhat belated, major trophy arrived when Wolves beat Manchester City in the 1974 League Cup final. As chairman of the PFA, the footballers’ union, he did great work to raise the status of his former colleagues. He became a familiar face on TV as a pundit and later returned to the club as chief executive.

Derek Dougan's Wolves Statistics Games 271 Goals 98 Fee Paid £50,000

6 Kenny Hibbitt

Wolves career span: 1968-1984

Manager Ronnie Allen’s last present after a promotion from the Second Division in 1966-67, and before being sacked in 1968, was to bring a teenage Kenny Hibbitt from a cash-strapped Bradford Park Avenue in the Fourth Division. He could not have given the club a better parting gift, as the midfielder would serve the club in exemplary fashion for a decade and a half.

During that time, his key traits dominated many games. He was a superb passer of the ball, and showed great tenacity in both defence and attack. He could score goals, and was deadly from the penalty spot - never more so than in 1974-75 when he converted nine penalties, helping to make him the club’s top scorer with 17 goals.

Hibbitt notably hit the opening goal when Wolves beat Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley to win the Football League Cup in 1974 and was still in the side when the trophy was won again in 1980 after a win over Nottingham Forest in the final. When he returned for a game at Molineux as assistant manager to Bristol Rovers he was given a standing ovation, reinforcing his Wolverhampton legend status.

Kenny Hibbitt's Wolves Statistics Games 440 Goals 79 Fee Paid £5,000

5 Raul Jimenez

Wolves career span: 2018-2023

It's said that, not since Steve Bull was boisterously banging goals in left, right and centre, have Wolves supporters revered an Old Gold number nine as much as they have Raul Jimenez. In the 20-odd years between Bull's retirement, and Jimenez's arrival in 2018, it would be fair to allow Wolves fans to have their doubts about a new signing donning the iconic number nine shirt.

In fact, many were hoping Nuno Espirito Santo’s chosen forward that term wouldn’t be added to the long list of strikers who have flattered to deceive in gold and black, and to their pleasant surprise, Jimenez was far from a bust. Initially brought in on a loan with an option to buy from Benfica, Jimenez impressed in his taster season, before coming into his own as the £30m deal went permanent.

The Mexican's second term saw him score 13 Premier League goals, the most in a top-flight season for Wolves in almost 50 years. From there, he'd eventually tally 57 in 166 all-competition outings before a horrific skull fracture injury effectively paused his career. He now plies his trade with Fulham, yet the fine scoring legacy he left at Molineux has similar weight to that of Bull's.

Raul Jimenez's Wolves Statistics Games 166 Goals 57 Fee Paid £30 million

4 Diogo Jota

Wolves Career: 2018-2023

Diogo Jota, now of Liverpool, enjoyed a fine three-year stint with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and played an important role in bringing top-flight football back to Molineux.

The Portuguese winger joined Wolves at the start of the Championship-winning 2017/18 season on loan from Atletico Madrid, before making more than 130 appearances in gold and black, and being named top scorer for the club as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side earned promotion to the Premier League.

In his two years as a permanent fixture, Jota helped Wanderers successive seventh-placed league finishes, as well as excelling in the Europa League to score nine goals as Wolves reached the quarter-finals of European competition for the first time since 1972.

His back-to-back hat-tricks against Besiktas and Espanyol at Molineux saw the 23-year-old became the first Wolves player to ever achieve the feat, while his 13-minute trio against the Turkish side was the club’s quickest in Europe. He departed for Anfield in a £41m move in 2020.

Diogo Jota's Wolves Stats Games 131 Goals 44 Fee Paid £12 million

3 Ruben Neves

Wolves career span: 2017-2023

In swapping Champions League Porto for second-tier Wolverhampton in 2017, Ruben Neves was a huge landmark acquisition for the club. He remains one that the Old Gold consider as the first inkling of what was to come in the modern Premier League era, and he featured more than 250 times in a remarkable period.

Neves starred in the centre of the pitch and evolved from outsider, to celebrated Wolves captain. His trademark skills included a fine passing range, ridiculous shot accuracy from long range, and an astute sense of positioning. He won the EFL Championship in his first term as a trailblazing icon of the club's lofty intentions.

As the winds of change blew through Molineux in Neves' six years, and as new managers came and went - Neves' quality was a constant. He led his adopted Black Country team to great heights, and even kept his own levels when the group struggled. Now off in the Saudi Pro League, Neves may be a forgotten player on the global scene, but his Wolves exploits will be remembered for generations to come.

Ruben Neves' Wolves Statistics Games 253 Goals 30 Fee Paid £15.8 million

2 Peter Broadbent

Wolves career span: 1951-1965

Peter Broadbent was a simply superb footballer. Perhaps unknown to many modern fans, Broadbent was an excellent product of English non-league football, starting at Dover before being snapped up by Wolves in 1951. He spent 14 years in the Black Country, and showed a ridiculous aptitude for creating as well as scoring goals.

Gifted with nimble, agile control on the ball, he had an outrageous body swerve and an innate eye for a pass. Quoting Wolves' Hall of Fame, "it says everything about his standing in the game that two of football’s most gifted players, George Best and Peter Knowles, were ardent admirers." Wolves legend Knowles described him as like a “ballet dancer on grass”.

When Broadbent was signed from Brentford aged 17, the £10,000 fee made him the country’s most expensive teenager. However, looking back, the buy proved to be a bargain. He won three First Division championship medals and played in the 1960 FA Cup final win over Blackburn. Another famous admirer proved to be the great Sir Stanley Matthews. He once suggested that England should build their team around Broadbent, however, the forward won just seven caps.

Peter Broadbent's Wolves Statistcs Games 322 Goals 87 Fee Paid £10,000

1 Steve Bull

Wolves Career: 1986-1999

A bustling and boisterous goal-scorer, Steve Bull remains one of Wolves' most celebrated players of all time, and his signing from bitter rivals West Bromwich Albion, no doubt makes his quality all the more satisfying.

On arrival, he helped Wolves win the Fourth Division and Third Division titles in successive seasons, as well as the Sherpa Van Trophy. Plus, in doing so, Bull wrote his name into English football history, as he became the only player ever to score a half century of goals for his club in successive seasons. In the club's Hall of Fame, Bull is revered:

"The fans loved him, not only for his ability to score goals from all angles and distance but because he never gave less than 100 per cent."

In 1989, Bull joined a select band of Third Division players to be capped for England when he came on as sub and scored against Scotland. This strike was the first of four international goals in 13 appearances, most of them from the bench. When injury ended his career, Bull had scored 306 goals and collected 18 hat-tricks – club records. He was awarded the MBE in 1999.

Steve Bull's Wolves Statistics Games 473 Goals 250 Fee Paid £65,000

