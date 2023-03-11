WWE has been the home to some of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, but who are the best to ever compete in a WWE ring?

Fans use the heavily cited platform Cagematch to discuss and rate pro wrestling matches and talents across the board, and we’ll be using the rankings of the top performers in the history of the industry to see who comes out on top in relation to stars who have competed for the company.

To clarify, a wrestler has to have competed in at least one match for WWE to be eligible for our list, be that on a Premium Live Event, Raw, SmackDown or NXT show.

Here are the top 7 wrestlers to ever perform for WWE based on the current average ratings on Cagematch.net (correct as of March 2023).

7 Eddie Guerrero

Image Copyright: WWE

Cagematch Rating - 9.51

Easily one of the greatest performers in the history of the industry, it’s not surprising that the former WWE Champion Eddie Guerrero manages to make it onto the list.

Guerrero had an incredible career, competing in Mexico and Japan before making a name for himself in WCW and then moving over to WWE as part of The Radicalz.

The biggest moments of Guerrero’s career took place in 2004, specifically with his huge win over Brock Lesnar at the No Way Out event to become WWE Champion and then his successful defence of the belt at WrestleMania XX against Kurt Angle.

Eddie Guerrero WWE Matches You Need to Watch Eddie Guerrero vs Edge (SmackDown September 26, 2002) Eddie Guerrero vs Brock Lesnar (No Way Out 2004) Eddie Guerrero vs Kurt Angle (WrestleMania XX) Eddie Guerrero vs Rey Mysterio (SmackDown: September 9, 2005) Eddie Guerrero vs Batista (No Mercy 2005)

6 Chris Jericho

Image Copyright: WWE

Cagematch Rating - 9.51

Le Champion, The Ayatollah of Rock n Rolla, The Wizard, Y2J…whatever you call him, Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the greatest performers in the history of the industry.

Much like Guerrero, Jericho worked across the globe in Europe, Japan and Mexico in particular before signing for World Championship Wrestling in the 90s. A mainstay in the Cruiserweight division for WCW, Jericho would eventually make the switch to the then WWF in August 1999, appearing on screen with The Rock in his first-ever Raw segment.

Arguably the biggest moment of Jericho’s WWE career came at the Vengeance 2001 PPV event, where he defeated The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

Chris Jericho WWE Matches You Need to Watch Elimination Chamber Match (Survivor Series 2002) Chris Jericho vs Triple H (Fully Loaded 2000) Chris Jericho vs Rey Mysterio (The Bash 2009) Chris Jericho vs Shawn Michaels (No Mercy 2008) Chris Jericho vs Shawn Michaels (WrestleMania 19)

5 Gunther

Image Copyright: WWE

Cagematch Rating - 9.52

Now, this is an interesting one, as Gunther is still an active competitor on the WWE main roster (correct as of March 2023), and a lot of his rating is arguably from his time on the independent scene in Europe.

Having said that, a dominant run in NXT UK, a short time in NXT competing in some of the best Takeover matches ever and a phenomenal first few years on the WWE main roster have meant that Gunther is set up to have an even bigger career going forward.

The Austrian Superstar has a very bright future ahead of him, with a run as the WWE or Universal Champion almost feeling like a when rather than if question.

Gunther WWE Matches You Need to Watch Gunther vs Sheamus (WWE Clash at the Castle) Gunther vs Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: New York) Gunther vs Ilja Dragunov (NXT UK TV #116) Gunther vs Tyler Bate (NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff) Gunther vs Ilja Dragunov (NXT TakeOver 36)

4 Bryan Danielson

Image Copyright: WWE

Cagematch Rating - 9.56

Bryan Danielson, known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, is one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time, but it was his personality and character work that managed to get him to icon status in the eyes of fans during his run in WWE.

Most of Danielson’s critically acclaimed work came during his time in the Ring of Honor promotion in the mid-2000s, but he still had some blow away contests under the WWE banner.

The biggest moment of his career took place at WrestleMania 30, where he defeated Triple H in the opening match of the night and then went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event by defeating Randy Orton and Batista.

Bryan Danielson/Daniel Bryan WWE Matches You Need to Watch Daniel Bryan vs CM Punk (Over The Limit 2012) Daniel Bryan vs John Cena (SummerSlam 2013) Daniel Bryan vs Triple H (WrestleMania XXX) Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles (TLC 2018) Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston (WrestleMania 35)

3 Shawn Michaels

Image Copyright: WWE

Cagematch Rating - 9.60

‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels is considered by many to be the greatest in-ring performer in WWE history, so it’s not a shock that he features on this list.

What can be said about HBK that hasn’t already been said? Arguably the face of the New Generation Era, where he had some incredible matches with Bret Hart, Mankind and Razor Ramon, it was his run after his return at SummerSlam 2002 that truly cemented him as one of the greatest of all time.

Across the two ‘eras’ of Shawn Michaels’ career, he has produced some of the greatest matches in company history, and it’s quite difficult to find only five to mention as notable, but we’ll give it a try.

Shawn Michaels WWE Matches You Need to Watch Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon (WrestleMania X) Shawn Michaels vs Bret Hart (WrestleMania XII) Shawn Michaels vs Triple H (SummerSlam 2002) Shawn Michaels vs Kurt Angle (WrestleMania 21) Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker (WrestleMania XXV)

2 Jushin Thunder Liger

Image Copyright: WWE

Cagematch Rating - 9.60

As we mentioned at the start of this list, there were going to be some names that had appeared in a WWE ring only a couple of times. Japanese wrestling legend Jushin Thunder Liger only competed under the WWE banner once at NXT TakeOver against Tyler Breeze.

Liger was one of the pioneering Junior Heavyweight competitors in New Japan Pro Wrestling during the 90s, and a ton of performers in today’s WWE attribute their style to the masked star.

Although Liger did ‘technically’ perform for WWF back in 1990, defeating Akira Nogami at the Wrestling Summit, an event co-produced by NJPW, WWF, and All Japan Pro Wrestling, that isn’t considered a ‘true’ in-ring appearance for the company.

Despite Liger getting a decent amount of television time with WCW in the 90s, WWE would not opt to use him until NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015, in what was a huge endorsement for former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze at the time.

Jushin Thunder Liger Matches You Need to Watch Jushin Thunder Liger vs Brian Pillman (WCW SuperBrawl II) Jushin Thunder Liger vs Rey Mysterio (WCW Starrcade 1996) Jushin Thunder Liger vs Tyler Breeze (NXT TakeOver Brooklyn) Jushin Thunder Liger vs The Great Sasuke (NJPW Super J-Cup ’94) Jushin Thunder Liger vs Minoru Suzuki (NJPW King of Pro Wrestling '19)

1 Meiko Satomura

Image Copyright: WWE

Cagematch Rating - 9.62

And now we’ve reached the summit, the greatest performer to ever compete in a WWE as stipulated by their average Cagematch rating: Meiko Satomura.

On top of Satomura being a legendary in-ring performer, her importance to the wrestling industry goes even further. Satomura formed the promotion Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling with Jinsei Shinzaki back in 2006, a promotion that has seen some of the best Joshi wrestlers in the world compete over the years.

In terms of her WWE career, Satomura was a mainstay in the NXT UK promotion, winning the Women’s Championship and having some fantastic bouts with the likes of Kay Lee Ray and Blair Davenport.

It is really difficult to sum up just how important Satomura is to the world of professional wrestling, but she deserves her place at the top of this list, and the users of Cagematch have made the right choice!

Meiko Satomura Matches You Need to Watch Meiko Satomura vs Toni Storm (WWE Mae Young Classic 2018) Meiko Satomura vs Kana (Triple Tails Produce 2011) Meiko Satomura & Minoru Suzuki vs Kana & Naomichi Marufuji (Kana Produce ProMania Reach 2014) Meiko Satomura vs Akira Hokuto (4/29/2001 GAEA) Meiko Satomura vs Io Shirai (STARDOM 12/23/15)