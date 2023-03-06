Here are our picks for the seven greatest WrestleMania moments ever, taking into account every event from WrestleMania I to WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania is the biggest WWE event of the year, and Superstars of all eras have attempted to get their own historic ‘Mania moment, but what are the greatest ever WrestleMania moments?

A fantastic WrestleMania moment doesn’t necessarily have to be a match; it could be a segment, a certain move during a match or something that didn’t seem that important at the time that later becomes a significant moment in someone’s career.

We’ll be looking at the seven greatest moments ever in this article, with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker all making their way into the ranking.

7. The First-Ever Women’s WrestleMania Main Event - WrestleMania 35

Image Copyright: WWE

WrestleMania 35 would see the first ever Women’s WrestleMania main event take place on the show, with UFC legend Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch all headlining the Showcase of the Immortals.

Lynch would end up getting the win after a controversial pinfall on Rousey, but the ‘moment’ here was the fact that the company had finally given the Women’s division the chance to main event the biggest show of the year.

It absolutely felt warranted as well, with Lynch becoming a bonafide megastar in the nine months or so prior to that, with fans getting behind ‘The Man’ in a way that harkened back to the organic growth of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

6. “I’m Sorry, I Love You” - WrestleMania XXIV

Image Copyright: WWE

Five words that will live on in WWE history until the end of time, with Shawn Michaels uttering the now-iconic phrase before ‘retiring’ Ric Flair from in-ring competition.

In the build-up to WrestleMania 24, it was declared by Vince McMahon that Ric Flair would have to retire when he next lost a match, and after an impressive run, he would finally fall to HBK in Florida.

The emotional moment and Superkick from Michaels to the ever-defiant Flair to end his in-ring WWE career was executed perfectly, and it will be remembered as of the greatest retirement matches ever.

5. The boyhood dream comes true for Shawn Michaels - WrestleMania XII

Image Copyright: WWE

Another HBK moment and this one would be the biggest of his career up to that point.

After defeating Bret Hart in sudden death overtime at WrestleMania XII in their Iron Man match for the WWE Championship, Vince McMahon would give the soundtrack to the incredible moment, stating, “the boyhood dream has come true.”

This would be the first of many unbelievable World Championship moments in the career of Shawn Michaels, who is arguably the most impressive performer in the history of ‘Mania, hence why many have dubbed him Mr WrestleMania over the years.

4. Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunite - WrestleMania VII

Image Copyright: WWE

Macho ‘King’ Randy Savage vs The Ultimate Warrior is arguably the greatest match of the latter’s career, but it was actually the post-match segment that would be immortalised in history.

When Savage turned heel with his Macho ‘King’ gimmick, he left behind Miss Elizabeth and turned to the dark side, leading to his ‘retirement’ match against The Warrior where Savage would fall to he face painted behemoth.

After the Macho King lost the match, he would reunite with Miss Elizabeth in a tear-jerking moment that many fans had wanted to see for some time, and while Savage was technically meant to stop wrestling after his loss, he would go on to wrestle Ric Flair for the WWE Championship the very next year.

Still, when a moment is this good, who really cares about continuity?

3. YEStleMania - WrestleMania 30

Image Copyright: WWE

When fans decided that they wanted to see Daniel Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania 30, they did everything they could to convince the company to make it happen.

After a disappointing Royal Rumble event where Batista would win the 30-man match, Bryan would become an even bigger underdog star in the eyes of the WWE Universe, and he would finally be confirmed for a match against Triple H where the winner would be added to the ‘Mania 30 main event.

Bryan defeated The Game and would go on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton and Batista, creating a fantastic moment for the fans who had been left shocked earlier in the night (we’ll get to that soon).

The sight of Bryan lifting the World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship felt like a true victory for the fans, and everything came together to create the now-iconic image of ‘YEStleMania.’

2. Brock Lesnar conquers The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak - WrestleMania 30

Image Copyright: WWE

The match itself was not good at all, but the MOMENT of seeing Brock Lesnar break the incredible ‘Mania streak of The Undertaker was beyond epic.

Absolutely no one predicted that ‘Taker would ever lose at the Showcase of the Immortals, let alone lose to an established Superstar like Lesnar in the fashion that he did.

21-1 would appear on the screens around the Superdome after Lesnar got the shock win, and the looks on the faces of the fans in the building helped add to this incredible moment in time.

This moment took twenty-plus years of history, build-up and intrigue to get to, so it’s pretty easy to say that it will NEVER happen again.

1. Hulk Hogan slams Andre The Giant - WrestleMania III

Image Copyright: WWE

A reported 93,000 fans were inside the Pontiac Silverdome back in 1987 to witness what we believe is the most iconic and greatest moment in the history of WrestleMania.

From a technical standpoint, it isn’t the greatest match of all time, but no one can deny that the image of seeing Hulk Hogan slamming Andre The Giant hasn’t left a lasting legacy on professional wrestling and helped to immortalise WrestleMania as an event in and of itself.

Although there had already been two WrestleMania events prior to this, WrestleMania III truly felt like the first ‘real’ ‘Mania event when you compare it to some of the classic events that would take place over the following decades.

There will likely never be another moment in time quite like this, as everything came together to give the ‘Golden Era’ it’s defining moment.