Summary The WWE is moving to Netflix this January 2025, thus ending its nearly two-decade partnership with the USA Network.

With the WWE's USA Network era coming to a close, GIVEMESPORT names the 10 best WWE wrestlers throughout this period.

The list features Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk, three superstars who should be heavily featured in the Netflix era.

The WWE 's highly-anticipated premiere on Netflix is right around the corner. WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has big things in store for its fans ahead of the January 6th special. While the Netflix move is an exciting time for the billion-dollar company, WWE (particularly Monday Night Raw) has spent the past two decades with the USA Network. WWE Raw has been airing on the USA Network since October 2005. They had also been with the channel from January 1993 to September 2000 before moving to SpikeTV for a five-year period.

Since then, Monday Night Raw returned to its former home and has been the WWE's network partner since. Throughout the years, the company has created countless memorable moments on television. WWE fans have witnessed superstars rise to legendary status and cement their legacies forever. Among these wrestlers, 10 have stood out over the past couple of decades. With that said, here are the 10 best WWE wrestlers of the USA Network era.

10 Best WWE Wrestlers in the USA Network Era Rank WWE Wrestler WWE World Title Reigns 1 John Cena 16 2 Roman Reigns 6 3 Brock Lesnar 11 4 Randy Orton 14 5 Triple H 14 6 The Undertaker 7 7 Daniel Bryan 5 8 CM Punk 4 9 Seth Rollins 5 10 Becky Lynch 7

10 Becky Lynch

The Man's rise was epic to see

Credit: WWE

Being the only woman on this list speaks volumes of how impactful Becky Lynch was during her run atop the WWE. Becky was the most over superstar in the company from 2018 to 2019. Nobody could touch her popularity during that period and wrestling fans just could not get enough of her. Her organic rise was brought about by her authenticity and the WWE Universe loved her for that.

Before her ascension, Becky was an overlooked competitor in the women's division. That is until she took the proverbial brass ring, strapped herself to a rocket, and took off with it. Her popularity rose to another level during an episode of Raw, when an image of a bloodied Lynch stood defiantly to close the show. Her rise culminated at WrestleMania 35, where she main evented the Grandest Stage of Them All and won the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships. Though wrestling fans haven't seen The Man for quite a while now, Lynch is still one of the top superstars in the company.

9 Seth Rollins

One of the most reliable workers in WWE history

Following Becky Lynch is her husband, Seth Rollins. It's hard to talk about this era in the WWE without mentioning The Visionary. Debuting as a member of The Shield in 2012, Rollins became a fast-rising star in the WWE. Seth's rise to being a marquee talent came after his infamous betrayal of his Shield brothers, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. After aligning himself with The Authority and becoming Triple H's protégé, Rollins' career as a singles star skyrocketed.

He won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase during Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's title match at WrestleMania 31. From there, Rollins has become a true main event-caliber superstar in the WWE. He's been one of the most reliable workers and the WWE has entrusted him to be one of the top faces of the company.

8 CM Punk

Controversial, yet undeniable

Credit: WWE

Seth Rollins isn't going to like this one, but CM Punk gets to one-up him on this list. Punk may have been away from the WWE for nearly a decade during the USA Network era, but his absence did not stop crowds from all around the country from chanting his name. Before he left in 2014, the Chicago-native was one of the most over superstars in the WWE. He may have been a controversial star, but he was undeniable. His infamous Pipebomb promo took his popularity to the moon as he embraced being The Voice of the Voiceless and the agent of change in the WWE.

During that era, Punk was one of the few people who could go toe-to-toe with Cena—be it in the ring, on the microphone, and even on commentary. Though he had a rebellious attitude, the WWE could not deny his popularity among fans. Punk went on to have a record 434-day reign as WWE Champion. Though his first stint in the WWE may have ended on sour terms back in 2014, The Best In The World returned to the company in 2023 and has once again become one of the top faces of the company today. He had the best feud in 2024 with Drew McIntyre and with the way things are going right now, he could be in line for a big 2025 as WWE heads to Netflix in January.

7 Daniel Bryan

A true A+ player

Nobody was hotter in the WWE in 2013 than Daniel Bryan. He was the darling of the WWE Universe, and they wanted to see the ultimate underdog succeed. Despite getting insane fan support, the company did everything they can (on-cam and off-cam) in preventing Bryan from getting to the top. But that didn't stop the WWE Universe from getting what they wanted. Every week, the WWE fans showed their unrelenting support for Bryan.

This gave birth to the legendary "Yes Movement" that eventually turned WrestleMania 30 into "YestleMania." Due to Bryan's insane popularity, the WWE had no choice but to give the fans what they wanted. Against all odds, Bryan overcame every obstacle thrown at him and won the WWE World Heavyweight title. Daniel Bryan's run to the top of the WWE may have been short-lived — perhaps the shortest of anyone on this list. But he had one of the most meteoric rises and hottest runs in WWE history.

6 The Undertaker

The greatest character in WWE history

The Undertaker is on the Mount Rushmore of a lot of people. He is arguably the greatest character ever created in professional wrestling. So, it is not surprising to see him define this era of the WWE. Though The Deadman began his wrestling career in the 1990s and was also one of the prominent superstars during the Attitude Era, he was still one of the top stars in the WWE through late 2000s to early 2010s. From 2007 to 2010, he won the World Heavyweight Championship thrice.

But what defined his character the most, especially during the later part of his career was his legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania. Over the years, several have tried their hand at breaking the streak. This included Shawn Michaels, who went toe-to-toe with The Phenom in back-to-back WrestleManias in 2009 and 2010.

The two rivals put on the Match of the Year in their first go-round in 2009 and had a classic Career vs. Streak match the following year, where Undertaker beat Michaels to retire HBK for good. The Undertaker's streak was finally stopped by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30. Many people still have issues with the booking decision to end the streak. Nonetheless, the streak became the company's most prominent stories during WrestleMania season.

5 Triple H

A major contributor in and out of the ring

Arguably Triple H 's best run as an in-ring competitor came during his 2002 to 2005 reign of terror as the World Heavyweight Champion, which was before the WWE's USA Network era. However, it wouldn't be right to exclude The Game from this particular list. Triple H mostly operated as a babyface through the mid-2010s and had two terrific WrestleMania matches with The Undertaker in 2012 and 2013. The Cerebral Assassin later turned heel in SummerSlam 2013 and embraced being the tyrannical boss as the leader of The Authority.

From 2013 to 2016, The Authority became the WWE's main storyline and Triple H was the central figure during that era. Though he only put on the wrestling boots from time to time, The King of Kings was still seen as the final boss whom the babyfaces needed to go through. Without him, the likes of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns wouldn't have had their respective ascensions to the top of WWE. After retiring from in-ring competition, Triple H became the WWE's Chief Content Officer and is hugely responsible for the success of the product that WWE fans are enjoying today.

4 Randy Orton

The definition of a true sports entertainer

Credit: WWE

Simply put, Randy Orton is one of the greatest of all time. A lot of WWE superstars would consider putting The Viper on their Mount Rushmores and it's hard to blame them. He is the youngest World Heavyweight Champion of all time and is a 14-time world champion. Like Rollins, he is one of the most reliable workers in the business, even to this day. Wrestling just became second nature to the second-generation superstar. As the great John Bradshaw Layfield always says, he is the very definition of a sports entertainer.

If you build a sports entertainer from the ground up, you get Randy Orton. - JBL

The best part about it? Orton doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Though two years of his career were taken away from him due to a back injury, the master of the RKO is arguably in the best shape of his life and is prime for another big run at the top of the company.

3 Brock Lesnar

The alpha male of our species

As Pat McAfee would say, Brock Lesnar is the alpha male of our species. There is no other superstar in the history of the WWE built like Brock Lesnar. An NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling champion, Lesnar was simply made for this business. After a successful stint in the UFC, Brock returned to the WWE in 2012 and brought that same ferocity he showed in the octagon into the squared circle. The biggest highlight of his career came at WrestleMania 30, when he broke the legendary undefeated streak of The Undertaker.

From there, The Beast Incarnate became an even more unstoppable force and was virtually unbeatable through the rest of the decade. Throughout his dominant run, Brock won the Universal Title three times, including a 504-day reign. He also won the WWE Championship seven times, including four during the USA Network era. Lesnar may have appeared sporadically. But when he does, it's always assured to be a special moment.

2 Roman Reigns

Acknowledge Him

Credit: WWE

Roman Reigns has been the WWE's biggest superstar for the better part of the past decade. Not everyone was fond of The Big Dog early on in his career, as fans felt he was being force-fed as the face of the company. But that all changed in 2020 when Reigns transformed into the Tribal Chief and became the Head of the Table of his family. Over the past four years, Roman has reigned supreme over the WWE.

Capturing the WWE Universal Championship at PayBack 2020 marked the beginning of his legendary run atop the industry. He later unified the Universal Title with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 by defeating Brock Lesnar in a title unification match. Reigns served as champion for a record 1,316 days, which was the fourth-longest in WWE history, before he lost the belt to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. Though Roman may not have gold around his waist currently, his Bloodline storyline is still the top attraction in the WWE. In fact, several stories around the company revolve around Roman Reigns in one way or another. That's why he is The Island of Relevancy and that's why we should acknowledge him.

1 John Cena

Carried the WWE for over a decade

Credit: WWE

Though Roman Reigns has been the WWE's Needle Mover over the past four years, it's hard not to put John Cena as the best WWE wrestler during the USA Network era. For over a decade, WWE fans tuned in to Monday Night Raw and saw Cena, night in and night out, bust his behind on television every single week. Cena was the face of the company for over a decade and carried that banner with pride everywhere he went. Though he wasn't the most technically sound performer in the ring, Cena was outstanding at drawing a reaction, be it positive or negative.

Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect sold out arenas across the country. Though the older audience didn't quite warm up to him, he was still a fan favorite among the kids. In real time, a lot of people didn't like Cena. But in hindsight, he was the man who carried the WWE and kept it afloat during perhaps its toughest era. And now, WWE fans have grown to appreciate the work he has put in over the years. With Cena set to embark on his retirement tour in 2025, more people will only get to witness it with the WWE moving to Netflix.