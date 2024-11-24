Key Takeaways Liverpool are one of the most successful and storied clubs in Europe, winning several major honours throughout their history.

The Merseysiders have produced a plethora of talented players.

From Alan Hansen to Steven Gerrard, to Mohamed Salah, this is Liverpool's all-time eleven.

One of the planet's most successful and storied clubs, Liverpool are known around the world for the iconic Anfield stadium, and for the plethora of talented players that have emanated from the Merseyside area, or spent time donning the famous red shirt at some point in their career.

Dominating English football in the 1970s and the 1980s, and enjoying a resurgence in the last decade, most notably under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have produced some of the greatest teams of all time. Inevitably, sides that enjoy such success contain some of the great players, and the north-west outfit have certainly produced some of the best to grace the beautiful game.

From Steven Gerrard to Kenny Dalglish, here is the greatest XI of Liverpool players in the club's history.

GK: Ray Clemence

Career Span: 1965-1988

Making 665 appearances for Liverpool in between the sticks, fewer than only three players in the club's history, Ray Clemence was an ever-present figure in the Reds' dominant period in the 1970s, winning five First Division titles and three European Cups in his time on Merseyside. While Alisson Becker could make a claim to match the Englishman's capabilities as a goalkeeper, Clemence's longevity and list of honours makes him stand above the Brazilian - and any other number one that has represented Liverpool.

Known for his acrobatic shot-stopping and domineering presence when coming for crosses and commanding his box, Clemence held the record for fewest goals conceded by goalkeepers who played every game in an English top-flight season until 2004/05. Allowing only 16 shots to successfully bypass him in the 1978/79 campaign, Petr Cech broke this for Chelsea with 15.

Clemence's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 665 Honours 18

RB: Phil Neal

Career Span: 1968-1989

Named as one of the greatest full-backs in British football history, Phil Neal played 650 times for one of the most dominant club teams in history, winning eight First Division titles, four European Cups and 24 total pieces of silverware. He spent 12 years at Anfield between the 1970s and 1980s, and managed 60 games or more in eight of those campaigns, a staggering feat that demonstrated supreme fitness and durability.

As well as boasting impressive defensive acumen, named as one of the 11 greatest British defenders in history, Neal's athleticism usurped most players' at the time, and meant he was tasked with supporting the attack on a relentless basis. While this is typical of a modern-day full-back, this certainly wasn't common practice in the 70s, and thus Neal was ahead of the curve in this aspect, excelling in both facets of the game.

Neal's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 650 Goals 59 Honours 23

CB: Alan Hansen

Career Span: 1973-1991

Many will remember Alan Hansen for his work on Match of the Day, but he also enjoyed a stellar playing career. The Scotsman – one of British football's finest – was as accomplished a centre-back as they come, dominant aerially, mobile, and combative in duels.

However, his ability on the ball transcended what most players in his position were capable of in his time. A smooth operator in possession, he could spray expansive passes in between the lines and across the pitch, while he was equally adequate at carrying the ball.

This assuredness in possession was likely developed because he played in such a dominant team. Hansen was one of the key pillars in eight First Division triumphs, three European Cup wins, and countless domestic trophies, whilst making 620 appearances for Liverpool, captaining the side between 1985 and 1988.

Hansen's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 620 Goals 14 Honours 25

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Career Span: 2011-Present

When Virgil van Dijk signed for the Reds from Southampton for £75 million back in January 2018, there were doubts over this price tag. A record fee for a defender at the time, fast-forward almost seven years, and he's already established legendary status at Anfield.

Still deemed one of the best centre-backs in the world even now in his 30s, and described as 'era-defining' in a list of the best central defenders in football history, it would be foolish to leave him out of an all-time Liverpool eleven. Possessing every attribute under the sun, and each to the highest possible level, Van Dijk's 285 appearances for the Merseysiders have granted him Premier League and Champions League winners medals.

Van Dijk's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 285 Goals 25 Honours 8

LB: Andy Robertson

Career Span: 2012-Present

Like Neal, Andy Roberston has been named as one of the best British full-backs of all time, and despite turning 30 in March, is still deemed one of the best left-backs in world football. Signed from Hull City for £10 million in 2017, likely as a punt acquisition from the Liverpool hierarchy, he's turned out to be the best left-sided defender to play for the prestigious club.

At his best, Robertson was a rip-roaring and effervescent full-back, who was pivotal to Klopp's high-octane football that delivered a league title and a Champions League triumph. Before Trent Alexander-Anrold surpassed him, the Scotsman had registered more assists in the Premier League than any other defender, laying on more goals for teammates than the likes of Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes and Eden Hazard.

Robertson's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 312 Goals 11 Honours 8

CM: Graeme Souness

Career Span: 1970-1991

A wonderful footballer in his prime, Graeme Souness' downbeat approach to punditry didn't align with his exuberant and artistic playing style. He was an exceptional passer who glided around the pitch, metronomically dictating games with his effortless technical quality.

However, he wasn't limited to pretty work on the ball. Out of possession, the Scotsman worked relentlessly, and had the ability to cover the pitch in the mould of an N'Golo Kante. His hard-as-nails persona translated to an elite mentality, which saw him win five league titles and three European Cups, across his 354 Liverpool appearances.

Souness' Liverpool Statistics Appearances 654 Goals 55 Honours 15

CM: Steven Gerrard

Career Span: 1998-2016

His CV has an obvious wart that is unique to him in this all-time eleven, with no league title, but you simply cannot formulate the greatest Liverpool team without Steven Gerrard. A scouser born and bred, the playmaker joined the Merseyside club at the age of nine, leaving at 35.

In this 26-year spell at Anfield, he cemented himself as one of the club's most iconic and influential figures, making 710 appearances, scoring 185 goals, and captaining the team to their fifth Champions League victory against the odds. He did all this whilst being one of the most complete midfielders of his generation, thriving in all facets of the game. He scored goals, created goals, facilitated the build-up with exceptional passing and fulfilled his defensive responsibilities to a high level.

Gerrard's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 710 Goals 185 Honours 9

CAM: Kenny Dalglish

Career Span: 1969-1990

While primarily a striker, Dalglish was also adept when deployed as a deep-lying forward or attacking midfielder. Known as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players, spending a portion of his career at Anfield as a player-manager, Dalglish formed a legendary partnership with Ian Rush in the 1980s.

Netting 172 goals in 515 appearances for the Reds, the Scotland star was instrumental in Liverpool's most dominant era, winning six league titles and three European Cups. His playing style was graceful but emphatically impactful, utilising his absurd technical level to frequently impact proceedings in the final third.

Dalglish's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 515 Goals 172 Honours 20

RW: Mohamed Salah

Career Span: 2010-Present

Perhaps still not getting the plaudits he deserves, Mohamed Salah's records speak for themselves. His 32-goal Premier League season in 2017/18 was the most prolific campaign of any player before Erling Haaland surpassed it in 2022/23, only four players have scored more goals than him in Liverpool history, while Gerrard is the only player to register more Premier League assists for the Reds.

The Egyptian's outstanding output hasn't come without accolades and silverware; he's won both the Premier League and the Champions League, and been awarded with the PFA Player of the Year twice. Potentially one of the most effective wingers of all time, he's a shoe-in for this team.

Salah's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 366 Goals 221 Honours 7

ST: Ian Rush

Career Span: 1978-2000

The only player who can match Salah's goal output in a top-flight season for Liverpool, no one can match Ian Rush's total goal output for the club. Standing alone at the summit of the goal-scoring charts, the Welshman netted 346 times in a red shirt, across 660 appearances.

His predatory instincts, ability to find space in the box and his finishing were unrivalled in comparison to any other striker to have played for the Merseysiders. The legendary number nine's goals funded years of success for Liverpool, leading to five league titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and two European Cups.

Rush's Liverpool Statistics Appearances 660 Goals 346 Honours 20

LW: John Barnes

Career Span: 1980-1999

John Barnes arrived at Liverpool towards the end of the club's most successful period. Contributing significantly to league titles in 1987/88 and 1989/90, the Englishman carried the Reds through slightly more turbulent spells in the 90s, and was one of the standouts in that part of the club's history, ending his time in the north-west having made over 400 appearances and scoring over 100 goals.

As a player, Barnes was exciting to watch, known for his exceptional dribbling, ability to get into goal-scoring positions and for creativity from the left-hand side. His left foot was cultured and powerful, and he did his defensive work diligently, while he also slotted into dressing rooms seamlessly and developed into a leader later in his ten-year spell at Anfield.

Barnes' Liverpool Statistics Appearances 403 Goals 106 Honours 8

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 24/11/2024.