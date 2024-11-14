England gave themselves a real chance of winning their Nations League group after a comfortable 3-0 win, including a debut goal for Curtis Jones, after a neatly-placed backheel flick.

The Three Lions entered their Nations League match against Greece having had nine players withdraw from Lee Carsley's final squad selection as interim manager before Thomas Tuchel takes over - something which captain Harry Kane expressed his frustration over - which ultimately saw call-ups for Morgan Rogers, Jarrod Bowen, Tino Livramento, James Trafford, and more recently, Jarell Quansah.

The two sides had met in the same competition just over a month ago, which saw a stoppage-time winner by Vangelis Pavlidis seal all three points on an emotional night at Wembley Stadium.

One notable omission from the starting line-up was that of Kane, with Ollie Watkins favoured to lead the line from the beginning, while Liverpool's Curtis Jones made his Three Lions senior debut.

After a very positive start from England, with the wide-outs looking particularly impressive, it took just six minutes for Ollie Watkins to break the deadlock after a positive drive into the box from Noni Madueke in his fourth appearance for the side.

With England dominating 66 percent of the possession in the first half, it took 30 minutes for Greece to test Jordan Pickford's goal with Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas's - who is chasing his first senior goal since 2018 - strike hit straight at the Everton goalkeeper.

Bellingham came closest to doubling the Three Lions' lead, having broken away from two defenders near the half-way line with some neat footwork, though Konstantinos Koulierakis recovered well, and put the ball behind and out of play before the Real Madrid star could get his shot away.

Nonetheless, they entered the first half with just a slender 1-0 lead, which, had it stayed that way, would have seen them go into the final game of the Nations League group stages still behind Greece in second place on goal difference.

Carsley opted to make a slight shift in tactics at half-time, seeing Kyle Walker move into the centre-back role, while Lewis Hall came on for Ezri Konsa, and moved into the vacant left-back position after Rico Lewis moved over to the right.

This immediately changed the balance in the side, with England looking even more threatening down the flanks, and Hall getting into the action straight away.

Bellingham, again, had the chance to give England a two-goal cushion, but his glancing header hit the post.

A flurry of substitutions by the home side saw the energy ramp up, with them getting in behind England more often, and it was Fotis Ioannidis giving the Three Lions their first real scare of the second half, with his thumping effort forcing the save from Pickford at virtually point-blank range.

Greece continued to ramp up the pressure, and looked an entirely different side, with England struggling to get out of their defensive third. But in a rare breakaway, it was that man Bellingham again, whose driving run into the space caused problems, with his effort hitting the post, though it rebounded back off of Vlachodimos.

Curtis Jones had a dream debut, scoring the third goal of the contest with a gorgeous back-heel flick which trickled into the goal, after Morgan Gibbs-White - who had come onto the pitch just moments earlier - found his countryman inside the box - the U21's partnership that Carsley moulded linking together in the senior team to put England in the driving the seat going into the final game of the group stages.

Greece vs England - Match Statistics Greece Statistic England 34 Possession (%) 66 3 Shots 4 2 Shots on Target 2 2 Corners 2 3 Saves 5 2 Yellow Cards 3

Match Highlights

Greece Player Ratings

GK - Odysseas Vlachodimos - 6/10

Despite England's early pressure, they didn't really test his goal. His ball distribution was not as solid as his opposition goalkeeper, but he did make some close-range saves.

RB - Lazaros Rota - 6.5/10

Had the difficult task of going up against Anthony Gordon, who would shift onto both feet and left him having to guess which way he was going. But he dealt with the pressure well, winning the majority of his ground balls, and was able to prevent those on the left-hand side from doing too much damage, making timely tackles and interceptions.

CB - Konstantinos Koulierakis - 7/10

Showed his pace when making the recovery run to ensure that Jude Bellingham didn't get a clear shot on goal after having got away from two Greek defenders. Was dominant aerially and on the ground, making multiple last-man tackles.

CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos - 7/10

The West Ham centre-back had a solid outing, looking dominant aerially, while he found some success with his long balls over the heart of the England midfield, completing close to 75 percent of his attempts.

LB - Kostantinos Tsimikas - 6.5/10

Struggled to deal with Noni Madueke, particularly in the first half, where he was chasing shadows for much of it. On the attack, though, he was flying down the left flank, and came the closest to equalising in the first half. He would be substituted in the second half.

CDM - Manolis Siopis - 6.5/10

Was solid in possession of the ball, completing the majority of his passes, and always looking to play it forward, finding success in his long balls.

CAM - Anastasios Bakasetas - 5/10

A difficult night for the central midfielder, completing just 62 percent of his 13 passes, while he struggled against England's midfield trio, losing possession more times than completions. Was substituted as a result.

CDM - Christos Zafeiris - 6/10

Defensively, he was astute, making various interceptions and tackles, though he was quite easy, at times, for England's attackers to dribble past him. On the ball, he was composed, completing 85 percent of his passing.

RW - Giorgos Masouras - 6/10

Did his best to keep Greece in the game, playing in a key pass forward, though to no avail. Was very keen on a tackle, though he committed more fouls.

ST - Vangelis Pavlidis - 5/10

Received little service up front, touching the ball just seven times in the first half. Struggled against England's back-line, losing out on the majority of ground balls and aerial duels. Was the first to make way in a flurry of Greece substitutions.

LW - Christos Tzolis - 5/10

Struggled to get into the game, with him being kept quiet by Kyle Walker on the left-hand side. Lost possession more often than not, and an overall disappointing outing for the Club Brugge winger.

Sub - Dimitris Giannoulis - 7/10

Changed the landscape of his team going forward when he stepped onto the pitch, and was arguably their biggest contributor off the bench, though couldn't help them stop England from firing in the latter stages of the contest.

Sub - Dimitris Pelkas - 7/10

His introduction reignited Greece, with Pelkas seeing the ball often, and causing all sorts of problems for England, playing in a key pass, and forcing a save from England's No. 1.

Sub - Fotis Ioannidis - 6/10

Almost made an instant impact, but his strike forced the save from Pickford. Rarely saw the ball after that.

Sub - Giannis Konstantelias - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

Sub - Petros Mantalos - N/A

Not on the field long enough to impact the game.

England Player Ratings

GK - Jordan Pickford - 8.5/10

Despite being booked early on for alleged time-wasting, Pickford kept his focus and stayed vigilant. When called into action, he was commanding and made two great saves. His ball distribution was also superb.

RB - Kyle Walker - 6/10

Offered very little going forward, opting to pass back instead of putting deliveries into the box when he had more than enough space. At half-time, he was moved centrally, which provided more balance on the right-hand side. Was solid

CB - Marc Guehi - 7/10

A stout figure in central defence, the Crystal Palace captain was calm and composed both on, and off the ball, making vital interceptions to help out his goalkeeper, while he completed 95 percent of his 75-plus passes.

CB - Ezri Konsa - 6/10

Had little to do in the first half defensively, and completed all 44 of his passes. Was substituted at half-time.

LB - Rico Lewis - 7/10

Started the game at left-back, but after a tactical substitution by Carsley at half-time, he moved out onto the right-hand side. This saw the balance on the right flank shift, with him opting to get high up the pitch regularly.

CM - Conor Gallagher - 7.5/10

One of his better performances for his nation, Gallagher looked comfortable alongside Bellingham and Jones in the midfield. Saw the ball often, and completed over 90 percent of his passes, finding considerable success on his long balls. He was also commanding defensively, both when dealing with aerial duels, and ground duels, while he also made some vital tackles and interceptions to keep Greece from getting back into the game.

CM - Curtis Jones - 8/10

Did well getting out of tight situations, and established good link-up play with the rest of the England midfield. Completed over 95 percent of his passes, while he was dominant when it came to winning his ground duels. His impressive debut was capped off with a delightful back-heel flick to give England a three-goal cushion.

CAM - Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

The heart of England's core, the 21-year-old epitomized class, drifting up the field with the ball and shrugging off his opponents as if they weren't there, and drawing fouls. The one caveat on his performance was that he fizzled out a little in the second half, despite his role in the second goal.

RW - Noni Madueke - 7/10

It was his positive move driving into the box, and the accuracy of his pullback across goal that led to England's opener. Off the ball, he was equally as sharp, making some clever runs inside which saw the Greek defenders have to adjust and look all out of sorts.

ST - Ollie Watkins - 7/10

Scored the first goal of the game, though he didn't need to do much to slot it past Vlachodimos after it was put on a plate for him by Madueke. Had little service, and didn't make the most of the chances he did get.

LW - Anthony Gordon - 7/10

Was positive from the start, always looking to drive down the left flank and take on his defenders. Cutting both inside, and chopping onto the outside, Rota was left guessing what the winger was going to do all game long.

Sub - Lewis Hall -

Replaced Ezri Konsa at half-time, and took up the left-back position, seeing Rico Lewis move over to the right-hand side. Looked very bright both in attack, and in defense, remaining firm and helping ensure Greece couldn't find the back of the net.

Sub - Harry Kane - 5.5/10

Had a shot on target, but struggled to hold up the ball, completing just half of his passes, and being dispossessed eight times in 24 minutes.

Sub - Morgan Rogers - 6/10

Made his Three Lions debut, and despite playing just shy of half an hour, he completed five of six of his passes, two of which were key passes, and had an interception.

Sub - Jarrod Bowen - 5/10

Did little in the half-hour that he was on the pitch, receiving little service, and was closed out well by the Greek defence.

Sub - Morgan Gibbs-White - 6.5/10

Was on the pitch for mere seconds before he set up his former U-21 teammate, Curtis Jones, for the game's third goal. Had a few driving runs into the box, and looked energetic in the press.

Man of the Match

Jordan Pickford (England)

Made one great save in the first half of the match, and when Greece came alive in the second period, he was on hand to save England again – as he has done so many times in the past.

Stepping out of his goal to make himself bigger, he prevented some certain goals from being scored, including making two phenomenal saves at point-blank range.

His shot-stopping gave England the momentum they needed to drive in two more goals, which ultimately helped them go top of the group on goal difference.