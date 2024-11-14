England return to UEFA Nations Leagueaction on Thursday night when they travel to Greece as they look to avenge their Wembley defeat from last month under Lee Carsley.

The Three Lions were beaten 2-1 by the 2004 European champions in a disappointing performance under the interim manager, who takes charge of his final two games before returning to Under-21 duties when Thomas Tuchel officially takes charge from January 1st 2025. Greece on the other hand will be looking to build on that victory, knowing a win could help them avoid a playoff in March and secure promotion to League A.

Carsley's original squad selection has been decimated by no less than eight withdrawals, which leaves the team selection for the game up in the air. This is how GIVEMESPORT expects both sides to line up.

Greece Team News

Pavlidis pushing to start again

Two-goal hero Vangelis Pavlidis has got competition in the squad for his starting place this time around, as the in-form Fotis Ioannidis has returned to the squad following the injury that saw him ruled out last time out. Premier League regulars Konstantinos Mavropanos and Kostas Tsimikas are both set to feature heavily too, but Dimitrios Kourbelis is ruled out through suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the tournament.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos should keep his place in goal despite a lack of game time at St James' Park this season.

Greece Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Dimitrios Kourbelis Suspended 17/11/2024

Greece Predicted XI

Tsimikas and Ioannidis to start

Greece Predicted Starting XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Mantalos; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Ioannidis.

Greece Predicted Substitutes: Tzolakis (GK), Mandas (GK), Chatzidiakos (DEF), Giannoulis (DEF), Retsos (DEF), Vagiannidis (DEF), Ntoi (DEF), Pelkas (MID), Alexandropolous (MID), Konstantelias (MID), Zafeiris (MID), Mouzakitis (MID), Masouraas (FWD), Pavlidis (FWD), Douvikas (FWD).

Despite his two goals at Wembley last time out, Pavlidis is likely to find himself on the bench with Ioannidis coming back into the side. The Panathinaikos hitman has been in good form this season and has scored three times in the Nations League this season, with the Greek national team having never lost a game he has scored in.

At left-back Liverpool star Tsimikas should claim his place back after missing the win at Wembley, while Siopis and Mantalos make up the midfield in Kourbelis' absence.

England Team News

Carsley hit with eight withdrawals

For his final squad as England senior manager, Carsley has been dealt a major blow with eight of his initial call-ups withdrawing from the squad to leave him with slim pickings for clashes with Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, Levi Colwill, Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale have all pulled out despite featuring for their clubs at the weekend in the Premier League, and the Under-21's boss has responded by calling in several youngsters including Morgan Rogers, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Trafford as replacements. Carsley was then further rocked the day before the game as Branthwaite was also withdrawn having not been able to fully train with the squad.

That leaves plenty of gaps in the squad to fill, and the former Everton midfielder will need to find a way to field a competitive team that can get the win in Athens to keep on track their ambitions of promotion to League A in the Nations League.

England Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jarrad Branthwaite Late withdrawal 23/11/2024

England Predicted XI

Curtis Jones to make first start

England Predicted Starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Konsa, Guehi, Hall; Gomes, Bellingham, Jones; Madueke, Kane, Gordon.

England Predicted Starting XI: Henderson (GK), Trafford (GK), Lewis (DEF), Livramento (DEF), Harwood-Bellis (DEF), Gallagher (MID), Gibbs-White (MID), Rogers (MID), Bowen (FWD), Solanke (FWD), Watkins (FWD).

With a host of injuries to deal with, Carsley is likely to go with experience in defence to ensure a steady base to build from and that means Kyle Walker and Ezri Konsa starting. Lewis Hall could be handed his first international start at left-back ahead of Rico Lewis to provide balance.

In midfield Angel Gomes should start as the holding midfielder with Jude Bellingham and the in-form Liverpool star Curtis Jones alongside him, while Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon are the likely options to flank captain Harry Kane in attack.