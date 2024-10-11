Greece's Vangelis Pavlidis paid tribute to George Baldock in the aftermath of his nation's historic win against England on Thursday night, dedicating the victory to him and his family. The former Sheffield United defender passed away earlier this week.

Baldock, who represented Greece on 12 occasions, was found dead in the swimming pool of his house in Glyfada, Athens on Wednesday night. Tributes were paid to the 31-year-old on Thursday, with Sheffield United describing him as someone who "was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him."

Although Greece did go on to record their first ever victory over England, midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas has said that they did not want to play the game in the aftermath of Baldock's death. UEFA denied the request to postpone the tie, but the national side ensured that they paid tribute to their former teammate throughout the night in an emotionally charged match.

Pavlidis Dedicates Greece's win to Baldock and his Family

Greek squad paid multiple tributes to the 31-year-old

The game began with a minute's silence for Baldock by both sets of players. Both squads wore black armbands, while Greece also held up a shirt with the defender's name on the back. And that sentiment continued during the tie.

After Pavlidis opened the scoring in the second half, he took off the black armband and pointed to the sky, dedicating the goal to his teammate. The same shirt with Baldock's name was then held aloft by the squad in another touching moment.

Pavlidis would be the hero once again for the visitors, scoring in the 94th minute after Jude Bellingham thought he had salvaged a late draw for England. And speaking after the game, he said that the whole squad gave everything for Baldock and his family.

"It was a really special game for us because of George and of course we gave everything for him and his family," he said. "It's a great win but more important is the emotions, that we are people and that it's a special night because of him first of all.

"It's a really difficult moment for us, because George was part of the team and a special guy. We had a lot of time together, with everybody. We just said that we have to play for him - the score today does not matter, we want to play for him and we gave everything for him."

Baldock's Family Confirm Cause of Death in Statement

The 31-year-old described as 'the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person'

Baldock's family have since confirmed that he drowned in the pool at his home in southern Athens in an emotional statement. They wrote: "We are heartbroken with the sudden passing of our beloved George. We can confirm that a post-mortem examination has found that George tragically drowned whilst swimming in the pool at his home in Glyfada, Athens.

"George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

"We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss.

"As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched.

"It was impossible not to love him. We ask that you please continue to respect our privacy at this devastating time as we begin to process our grief."