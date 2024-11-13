Heading into the final international break of the calendar year, Greece are set to host England in a UEFA Nations League B Group 2 clash at the Athens Olympic Stadium on Thursday evening.
Greece have enjoyed a perfect campaign thus far, securing four wins from four with two wins against Ireland and England in the previous set of internationals, on track for promotion to Nations League A promotion.
Meanwhile, England desperately need a win in this matchup, as their shock defeat to Greece at Wembley Stadium put a serious dent in their hunt for promotion, sitting on nine points, three behind the hosts heading into this one.
Result Odds: England are the Favourites
Home Win - 7/2 | Away Win - 5/2 | Draw - 3/4
Despite falling short in a bitterly disappointing display against Greece a month ago, England are still understandably deemed the favourites to come out on top here, as they are dominant in regard to their individual quality.
Under interim coach Lee Carsley, England have shown the capability to play a more expansive style but have looked quite vulnerable in transitions, being calved apart by Greece on multiple occasions, with them having the ball in the back of the net three times before being called offside.
England are also without a lot of their star men for this match. The likes of Cole Palmer, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Declan Rice have all withdrawn from duty, providing an opportunity to players lower in the pecking order to impress the incoming new head coach, Thomas Tuchel, who will be watching.
Greece have been almost faultless in their Nations League campaign so far, scoring nine goals, the most in the group, and conceding only a single goal from Jude Bellingham the last time these two-faced each other. However, a 94th-minute strike from Vangelis Pavlidis was enough to overcome that late goal from the English, providing them with a priceless 2-1 away win, and filling them with confidence heading into this home tie.
This match provides an unbelievable chance to guarantee promotion, as a victory for Ivan Jovanovic's men would put a six-point gap between them and England with only a game remaining. Likewise, a draw would also guarantee them promotion, maintaining the three-point gap, and due to the head-to-head record, even a defeat to Finland would be inconsequential.
Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on 1-1 Draw
Draw 1-1 - 24/5 | Italy Win 1-0 - 6/1 | Belgium Win 1-0 - 9/1
From a goal-scoring stance, both teams have shown great capabilities to create and score chances, as Greece lead the group on nine goals scored, while England trails by only a single goal on eight scored, possessing one of the most lethal strikers in Europe in Harry Kane.
However, defensively is where Greece has come out on top between these two, attaining an impressive record of only a goal conceded thus far, while the English have conceded three in their last two matches after back-to-back clean sheets in their opening games.
Historically, England have usually come out on top in matches between them and Greece, boasting a record of seven wins in their last ten encounters, with their last coming in 2004, in a 4-0 international friendly victory. However, Greece were able to gain their first taste of victory against the English in their most recent encounter only a month ago.
Goalscorer Odds: Italy and Belgium both possess Good Options
Ioannidis - 16/5 | Pavlidis - 7/2 | Kane - 11/8 | Watkins - 17/10
For Greece, Fotis Ioannidis is deemed by the bookies as the most likely source of a goal at 16/5 anytime, as he is the nation's leading scorer in the competition, scoring three in his two appearances.
Meanwhile, the man that scored twice in the previous encounter between these two, Vangelis Pavlidis, is valued at 7/2 to score anytime and presents great odds at 8/1 to score first, especially considering he broke the deadlock last time around.
However, it comes as no surprise that England captain Harry Kane is considered the player most likely to hit the back of the net here, as last season's European Golden Boot winner holds 11/8 odds to score anytime. Due to the absence of Saka, Palmer, and Foden, this match provides a big opportunity for Jarrod Bowen to start, providing enticing odds at 14/5 to score anytime in this affair.
Prediction: England to redeem Wembley woes in 2-0 victory
England to inflict emphatic victory over Greece
Despite falling short at home, in what was an impressive display by Greece and a poor performance from England, it is expected that the English head to Athens looking to prove a point. Greece will try to rely on their strong defensive unit, which Carsley's men struggled to pick the lock of, but with Harry Kane leading the line this time around, it could prove the difference-maker.
If England can control the counterattacks of the Greeks and learn from the gaps that they left in the previous matchup, this could be a more comfortable night for them.
