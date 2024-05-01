Highlights The Suns heavily rely on inefficient mid-range shots, sacrificing team play for individual scoring prowess.

Lack of a true point guard led to a disastrous performance in the clutch, making them the worst fourth quarter team in the NBA.

Obsession with creating a Big 3 resulted in roster flaws, exposing major flaws in team composition.

The Phoenix Suns entered the 2023-24 NBA season with the fourth-highest title odds. They acquired star-guard Bradley Beal to round out a big three that consisted of prolific scorers Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

While fit was a concern for many, the consensus was that the team was too talented to not make a deep run, even despite the evident flaws in their roster. Injuries resulted in a slow start, but once healthy, the Suns displayed the high level of play that everyone had expected from them.

Their hot-streak didn't last long, and eventually the flaws in their roster design became too much for the talent to overshadow. They eventually got swept in the first round of the postseason by the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing in a fashion that was heavily predictable due to a flawed offense.

The modern NBA has largely moved on from the Suns' style of play, but the Suns are going to be stuck with their ancient offense for years to come.

Overly Reliant On The Mid-Range

Suns averaged 13.8 mid-range attempts per game

What stands out about the Suns is how archaic their style of offense is. They have three elite scorers that like to hunt matchups and take tough mid-range jumpshots. As a team, they average 13.8 mid-range attempts per game, good for second in the league.

The mid-range shot is generally considered to be the most inefficient shot in modern basketball, as the expected points per possession is much lower than shots at the rim or three. However, in the hands of great scorers, the mid-range shot is still a legitimate threat, and the Suns banked on their big three to takeover games with their elite shot creation abilities.

Phoenix Suns - Big 3 Scoring Tendencies Player %FGA from 2PT %PTS from Mid-Range %2FGM Unassisted Devin Booker 68.0 20.0 62.7 Kevin Durant 71.7 24.7 48.9 Bradley Beal 68.0 12.9 55.8

Although not favored by analytics, there is some merit to this style of play. Considering the fact that most modern NBA defenses are focused on defending the rim and three, it makes sense to build a team around players that take advantage of the exposed mid-range.

For example, take the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that swept the Suns this postseason. Their league leading defense was predicated on denying shots at the rim and three while funneling opponents to the mid-range. The Suns took advantage of this during the regular season, sweeping the Timberwolves by an average margin of sixteen points per game.

But when it comes to those tough shot attempts, it's a double-edged sword. While the Suns succeeded in the regular season head to head against the Timberwolves, they got swept in the postseason matchup. The playoffs highlighted specifically why the style of play isn't reliable. When players are spending the majority of their possessions hunting for their shots, their teammates aren't involved in the offense, and that means they're prone to

Game one was a great example of this. Durant was on fire, scoring 31 points on 65 percent shooting. He was hitting a lot of his shots early, and the Suns went to him often as a result. Because most of the possessions were handled by Durant, his teammates didn't get a chance to establish rhythm. This was seen in Booker, who struggled, going five of sixteen from the field.

Offenses that are too self-reliant tend to fall apart when players can't hit their shots, and it's a problem that the Suns have consistently run into. Most teams have playmakers that help facilitate the offense to find easy shots, but the Suns lack that.

Built Around Individual Players Instead of A System

Worst fourth quarter net rating in the league

When it came to the Suns' offseason moves, the lack of a true point guard wasn't necessarily an oversight, but rather intentional. It was recently reported by Chris Haynes that head coach Frank Vogel wanted a point guard on the roster, but the Suns' front office was confident in their big three's ability to run the floor.

Phoenix Suns - Fourth Quarter Stats Stat Value League Rank ORtg 105.1 30th DRtg 116.7 22nd NRtg -11.6 30th TS% 56.0 25th TOV Ratio 16.0 28th

This design was evidently disastrous, considering how poorly the Suns performed in the clutch. They were by far the worst fourth quarter team in the league, ranking dead last in offensive and net rating.

They didn't shoot the ball well, and they didn't handle the ball well either, ranking near the bottom in the league in true shooting and turnovers. Even with three prolific scorers on the team, the Suns couldn't operate effectively on the offensive end.

The Suns already had a formula for success last season, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals before losing 4-2 to the eventual champions. That iteration of the Suns included point guard Chris Paul, who was effective at finding opportunities for his teammates when the offense became stagnant.

While they most likely wouldn't have made a title run this season if they ran back the roster, the foundation for success was there. The duo of Booker and Durant was enough for elite shot making, the Suns just needed to upgrade their playmaker for someone healthier.

Instead, the front office desperately wanted another star to create a Big 3, and they're now facing the consequences of their decisions. They don't have most of their upcoming picks, and are stuck with the large contracts of their star players that evidently can't coexist together.