Key Takeaways Diogo Jota underperformed as Liverpool secured a 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the opening Champions League game of the season.

The Portuguese forward is now at risk of losing his starting spot under Arne Slot for the first time.

Jota's decision-making was questioned, and labelled as 'greedy' for not passing to Cody Gakpo in a key moment.

Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a solid 3-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro. Arne Slot's first European game as the Reds' manager showed the quality of his side but also highlighted some of the weaknesses. Diogo Jota was one player who really struggled in Italy.

American winger Christian Pulisic took full advantage of Liverpool's disjointed attempt at pressing high in the third minute as he broke free down the right flank and fired past Alisson Becker. This was the second warning the Premier League outfit were given after the Rossoneri almost broke free just moments earlier.

Despite the lacklustre start - and with the Nottingham Forest defeat fresh in their minds - it could have been easy for Liverpool players to panic. However, the English team took control of possession and played their way back into the game.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk benefitted from AC Milan's poor defending from set-piece situations to turn the game on its head before the half-time break. Dominik Szoboszlai then sealed the three points after some brilliant work by Cody Gakpo down the left flank.

Diogo Jota's Game vs AC Milan in Numbers

It was a tough night for the Liverpool ace

Despite his team prevailing with the victory, Jota struggled to have the desired impact as the focal point of the Reds' attack. The best attacking work from the visitors came via Mohamed Salah and Gakpo on either wing.

The Portuguese forward is often viewed as a clinical finisher, but his powers in front of goal let him down in Milan. He managed just one shot on target all game and extended his run without finding the net to four games. The £140,000-per-week ace lost the ball four times due to poor control, which was three times more than any of his teammates on the night.

Slot's style of play calls for the centre-forward to get involved in the build-up as often as possible, but this doesn't look to fit Jota's game completely. He didn't complete a single dribble and was caught offside on one occasion.

He did manage to play two key passes for teammates, which is a positive sign. However, the 27-year-old has looked off the pace for a few games now, having been one of the most underwhelming players on the pitch in the Reds' recent league defeat vs Nottingham Forest.

Diogo Jota vs AC Milan Statistic Number Total Shots 2 Shots on Target 1 Key Passes 2 Dribbles 0 Offside 1 Dispossessed 1 Poor Touch 4

Diogo Jota Labelled as 'Greedy'

He had the chance to square the ball to Gakpo

One moment that summed up Jota's recent struggles came in the first-half when he failed to square the ball to Gakpo inside the opposing penalty area. Alexis Mac Allister broke free from the Milan midfield and played a clever reverse pass into the Portugal international's feet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota has scored just one goal in 355 minutes of competitive football for Liverpool this season.

With Gakpo standing unmarked in the middle of the 18-yard box, Jota opted to try and end his own scoring drought instead of taking the easier option. At a narrow angle, the ex-Wolves striker failed to beat Maignan at the near post with his weaker left foot and his colleague could be seen displaying his frustration at not being picked out. Watch the moment below (1 minute 45 seconds):

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock labelled Jota as 'greedy' for not playing the pass to Gakpo. His manager likely wouldn't have been too impressed with the decision-making, either, with the scoreline level at the time.

Darwin Nunez Deserves a Chance

Gakpo has also made a case to play centrally

Slot has stood firm with his first-choice XI for the majority of his games in charge to date. Jarell Quansah started the first game of the Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Ipswich Town before being brought off at half-time for Ibrahima Konate. This has been the only change to the Dutchman's starting lineup in domestic football.

Darwin Nunez is yet to start a competitive game under Jurgen Klopp's successor, but it could be time for the Uruguayan to be unleashed against Bournemouth in the next match. Due to suspension, the ex-Benfica star wasn't involved in the recent international break and is likely to be raring to go. Gakpo's performance from the left flank has been highlighted, but the Netherlands international is also capable of filling in for Jota.

Taking the misfiring forward out of the spotlight for a game or two could be beneficial for not only the team but the individual as well. Nunez is the most expensive signing in the club's history and the fans have been hoping to see the best out of the chaotic 25-year-old for two seasons now. The incredible work Slot did with Santiago Gimenez at Feyenoord has encouraged supporters that he can replicate that with Nunez.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-09-24.