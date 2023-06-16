Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has been given every chance to succeed as he prepares to take the field as the team’s starter, Jeffri Chadiha has claimed.

One of the more controversial draft decisions in recent memory took place in 2020, when the Green Bay Packers decided that they were going to draft the successor to Aaron Rodgers in the first round, even though he still had a few years left of good play in him (as he demonstrated with back-to-back MVP seasons).

But after sitting back for the past three years, and following Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets, now is the time for Jordan Love to take his place under centre and hopefully lead the team for years to come, or at least for the next two years after they handed him a contract extension.

Love hasn’t had a lot of experience in the regular season, but NFL writer Jeffri Chadiha doesn’t necessarily think that will be something that will hold him back when he steps onto the field.

Jordan going to Love what the Green Bay Packers have done for him?

Writing for NFL.com, Chadiha discussed what Love has had to go through to get to this point in terms of sitting behind Rodgers and watching him play, something that combined with the players the team have put around him, should give him everything he needs to succeed.

Love could end up being one of the league's biggest surprises if he's able to handle the pressure that comes with succeeding Aaron Rodgers. Like Rodgers, Love spent the first three years of his career sitting and watching. Love has been open about how difficult that process was, but he's also talked about the benefits. He's basically had a front row seat to everything that Rodgers did. That should help him immensely as he walks into his first season as a starter.

Love displayed flashes of what he could become during a loss to Philadelphia last season, when an injury sidelined Rodgers. He obviously has the physical traits, but that game revealed some critical growth and maturation in his skills. Add in the fact that Green Bay has invested heavily via the draft in the weapons around him -- the Packers selected wide receiver Jayden Reed and tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft in this year's draft after grabbing three wide receivers in the 2022 draft -- and you can see how this could be a great setup for Love.

Head coach Matt LaFleur already has tried to temper expectations, especially because Green Bay has spent the last 30 years relying on Hall of Fame quarterback play. However, that doesn't mean the Packers aren't optimistic about what Love can be. LaFleur has had three years to learn what his quarterback can do, and Love has spent that time as best as he possibly could. Those factors should result in more success than some people might expect.

Green Bay Packers hoping for good production from Jordan Love

If you want to carry on the Rodgers comparison, it’s worth noting that in his first year as a starter after Brett Favre left, Rodgers put up a 63.6% pass completion rate, 4,038 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. If Love can replicate that, then it’s fair to say that he’ll be well on his way to establishing himself as the man for the Packers, and according to Chadiha, it shouldn’t be that hard to accomplish with what they’ve got.

You just have to hope that Love is able to do better than Rodgers’ record of 6-10, otherwise that might signal some much bigger problems at hand for the Packers as a whole.