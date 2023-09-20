Highlights Both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have had less than ideal starts to the 2023 season after the trade of Aaron Rodgers in the offseason

The absence of a legend like Rodgers will be felt by the Packers, and there will certainly be some who wished they'd held on to the veteran

His 19 years of his experience, his track record of success with head coach Matt LaFleur, and a group of malleable young players he could mentor are some of the reasons Green Bay might regret letting Rodgers go too soon

Both the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets didn’t quite have the ideal start to their 2023 seasons. After leaving the Packers to sign with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers caught an unfortunate break as he tore his left Achilles tendon on just the fourth snap of his debut game for his new team. Though the Jets did pull out an overtime win in that Week 1 game, they got walloped 30-10 by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

Meanwhile, the Packers lost 25-24 to the upstart Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 after beating the lowly Chicago Bears 38-20 in their first Week 1 opener without a quarterback named Rodgers or Favre since 1991. How the Love era will play out remains to be seen, but there will be some wishing they still had Rodgers under center. Here are five reasons why the Pack will miss having Rodgers calling plays in the frozen tundra this year.

Experience At The Quarterback Position

It has long been said that quarterback is the single most important position in all of sports and the experience factor of a quarterback goes a long way when it comes to winning in the NFL. For example, eight of the last nine Super Bowl champions were led by a quarterback with at least five years in the NFL.

In his 19th season, Aaron Rodgers has more than enough experience to navigate the pitfalls and perils that come with leading a team to the promised land. Rodgers had the luxury of sitting behind legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre during his first few years in Green Bay. Jordan Love had that same luxury sitting behind Rodgers for the last three years.

Packers fans are hopeful that Love can get to the Super Bowl shortly after being named starter, just as Rodgers did when he was named the official starter in 2008 and won the big game just two years later. But in the interim, Rodgers would have given Green Bay a better chance to be a Super Bowl contender in 2023.

Inexperience At The Skill Positions

Every young team has a learning curve which they must endure before taking the next steps to the playoffs and perhaps eventually the Super Bowl. The Green Bay Packers have several young skill position players, including quarterback Jordan Love. Although Love is in his fourth year with the team, Week 1 of this season was only his second NFL start.

Gone are veterans such as Rodgers, receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and tight end Robert Tonyan. The starting receivers are two second-year pros in Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Slot receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Luke Musgrave are both rookies that are expected to contribute. With inexperience come mistakes and a learning curve, things that a grizzled vet like Rodgers could have guided the youngsters through.

The NFC Is Ripe For The Picking

Compared to the AFC, which has a bevy of elite quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Trevor Lawrence, the NFC is considered the easier road to the playoffs. Although there are top-notch signal callers in the conference such as Jalen Hurts, the overall quality isn't nearly the same.

With Aaron Rodgers, the Packers would have likely been one of the favorites to represent the NFC at the Super Bowl. Rodgers has provided leadership for young receivers in the past such as Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, and Randall Cobb, so it would not have been a stretch to see him lead the Packers’ young receivers to the playoffs and perhaps beyond.

Cohesiveness With The Coach

Although they may not have previously always seen eye-to-eye, Aaron Rodgers and Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur have been on the same page when it comes to calling the offense during their years together, which included two MVP campaigns for Rodgers. LaFleur often allowed Rodgers to call audibles at his discretion, which is something that the 19-year veteran needs in order to effectively operate at quarterback.

Jordan Love had the luxury of studying under number 12 in Green Bay and the hope is that he learned enough to understand how his head coach approaches concepts and strategies on the offensive side of the ball. Even still, LaFleur clearly understood Rodgers strengths and weaknesses, while he'll have to figure all of that stuff out during the season with a relatively unknown quantity in Love.

A Defense Waiting To Erupt

The Green Bay Packers defense is typically stout with playmakers at each level of the defense. Two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark mans the middle of the interior as a defensive tackle/defensive end. Clark helps to make room for a solid linebacking corps that includes Rashan Gary, De’Vondre Campbell, Preston Smith, and second-year player Quay Walker.

The linebackers have the speed to run laterally in order to stop rushes to the outside and also provide adequate coverage when necessary. In the secondary, sixth-year cornerback Jaire Alexander is a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. Alexander is largely considered one of, if not the best cornerback in the NFL and is often tasked with shadowing the top receiver on the opposing team. He was ranked 26th by his NFL peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2023.

The 2023 version of the Green Bay Packers is vastly different from any iteration we’ve seen since 1991 and that is largely because the starting quarterbacks since then, Favre and Rodgers, are some of the best to ever play the position. As Love takes his growing pains and lumps, the Packers and their fans will initially pine for the safe hands of Rodgers just as they did for the first few post-Favre years. The only question is, will Love turn out like Rodgers?

