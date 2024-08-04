Highlights Aaron Rodgers is tops in franchise history in passing touchdowns and ranks second in passing yards.

Sterling Sharpe is third in Packers history in receiving yards despite his career having been cut short.

Desmond Howard's kickoff return in Super Bowl XXXI was the first in history.

The Green Bay Packers were born during a pair of meetings in a local newspaper building. Beyond those walls, a history steeped in tradition was waiting for them.

Tucked away in its smallest market, the National Football League's third-oldest franchise has made sure not to be overlooked, winning a record 13 championships since its founding in 1919. Plenty of memorable talents have called the frozen tundra home, with many hopping onto the wall to embrace fans at Lambeau Field.

Now, let's take a look at what the all-time Packers starting roster would look like.

Skill Positions (QB, RB, WR, TE)

Aaron Rodgers gets the edge as starting quarterback

It was tough to narrow down the choices for skill position players for a franchise with an abundance of talent at each level.

Skill Positions Position Player Years with Packers First-Team AP All-Pros QB Aaron Rodgers 2005-22 4 RB Jim Taylor 1958-66 1 WR Sterling Sharpe 1988-94 3 WR Davante Adams 2014-21 2 WR Donald Driver 1999-2012 0 TE Paul Coffman 1978-85 0

Let's go into why we've settled on this stellar group of six.

QB: Aaron Rodgers - 18 seasons remain the most with the Packers in franchise history.

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers gets the edge over his predecessor, Brett Favre, for just one reason — he hasn't called it quits, only to change his mind and eventually dress for a division rival.

Rodgers' 18 seasons with the Packers are the most of any player in franchise lore. Nobody has more than his 475 passing touchdowns with Green Bay and his 59,055 passing yards are second-most.

He lifted one Lombardi Trophy in his lengthy Packers tenure and was also the MVP of Super Bowl 45.

RB: Jim Taylor - leads the franchise with 81 rushing TDs.

Having played during the same era as Jim Brown, Taylor drew comparisons on a regular basis.

Legendary Packers head coach Vince Lombardi preferred his guy's grit, being quoted as saying,

Jim Brown will give you that leg and then take it away from you. Jim Taylor will give it to you and then ram it through your chest.

Taylor's 81 ground scores are far and away the most of any Green Bay rusher. His 8,207 rushing yards are second in franchise history only to Ahman Green.

WR: Sterling Sharpe - highest yards-per-game average

All you had to do was get Sharpe the ball. He knew what to do with it, escaping the clutches of plenty of defenders.

Sharpe's after-the-catch ability helped him to the highest yards per game average (72.6) in Packers history. He ranks third on Green Bay's list of all-time receivers with 8,134 yards, despite his career being cut short by a neck injury.

WR: Davante Adams - Franchise records in every receiving category

As Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams was a two-time Associated Press (AP) first-team All-Pro. He ranks second in grabs (669), second in receiving scores (73), and fourth in receiving yards (8,121) as a Packer.

Adams holds or shares single-season Green Bay records in catches and receiving yards and touchdowns.

WR: Donald Driver - over 10,000 receiving yards.

Donald Driver arrived in Wisconsin as an unheralded seventh-round draft selection who'd had trouble with drops.

He departed 14 years later as the all-time leader in Packers receptions (743) and receiving yards (10,137).

TE: Paul Coffman - fifth-most receptions in team history.

Paul Coffman didn't stand out in the crowd as a collegian at Kansas State. He must have had salesman-like talking skills, being that he convinced a Green Bay scout to let him join in on a roommate's workout.

Eight years later, Coffman finished up his time with the Packers with the fifth-most grabs (322) in team history.

Offensive Line (OT, OG, C)

A franchise rich in QB history needed great o-lines.

Credit: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

For a franchise that went from the likes of Bart Starr, to Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and now potentially Jordan Love as true franchise quarterbacks, they needed great o-lines.

Offensive Line Position Player Years with Packers First-team AP All-Pros T Forrest Gregg 1956, 1958-70 7 T David Bakhtiari 2013-23 2 G Jerry Kramer 1958-68 5 G Gale Gillingham 1966-74, 1976 1 C Jim Ringo 1953-63 6

As you can see in the table above, lots of the Packers' top o-linemen go back to the franchise's early days, but they did have one massive standout in the modern era.

T: Forrest Gregg - missed just one start in 11 seasons.

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Gregg made up for a lack of size with an abundance of preparation. He spent hours upon hours studying the tendencies of defensive ends and combined that knowledge with durability — he missed one start in an 11-season span — to earn seven first-team AP All-Pro nods.

Gregg was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

T: David Bakhtiari - protected Aaron Rodgers' blindside for 10 seasons.

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bakhtiari kept Aaron Rodgers upright as adeptly he could. He started each of the 129 games he played for Green Bay, earning a pair of first-team AP All-Pro honors.

From the moment he arrived, David established himself as one of the premier tackles of his generation and one of the best linemen in the history of the Packers/

Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Bakhtiari.

G - Jerry Kramer - five NFL Championships

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

A five-time first-team AP All-Pro, Kramer helped pave the way for five NFL Championship teams, along with wins in the first two iterations of the Super Bowl. The Packers lost just one postseason game while Kramer was on the team.

G: Gale Gillingham - two Super Bowl wins.

Three other Green Bay offensive linemen from Gillingham's tenure have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Having helped the team to a pair of NFL Championships and Super Bowl wins, he's just as deserving of such an honor.

After facing Gillingham —a five-time Pro Bowler — in a training camp practice, Henry Jordan once said, "It was like kissing the front end of a train."

C: Jim Ringo - 6x All-Pro in 11 seasons.

Jim Ringo never tipped the scale at more than 235 pounds, which makes what he was able to accomplish even more impressive. The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent 11 seasons with the Packers and was a six-time first-team AP All-Pro.

Related Top 10 Defenders in Green Bay Packers History These are the best Green Bay Packers defenders, a franchise that's been around for over 100 years.

Defensive Line (DT, Edge)

An impressive group, led by the team's biggest free agent signing in their history.

USA Today-USA TODAY NETWORK

Moving to the other side of the ball, we come to many names from the Packers' initial dynasty back in the 50s and 60s, in which the team won several NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls.

Defensive Line Position Player Years with Packers First-team AP All-Pros DT Henry Jordan 1959-69 5 DT Dave Hanner 1952-64 0 Edge Reggie White 1993-98 2 Edge Willie Davis 1960-69 5

You'll notice Reggie White's name pop out, as White was perhaps the biggest splash in the history of NFL free agency when he signed with Green Bay in 1993.

DT: Henry Jordan - five consecutive All-Pros.

Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Jordan was an incumbent in the front middle of Green Bay's defense for 11 seasons, ripping off five consecutive first-team AP All-Pro nods in the 1960s. He was a five-time NFL champion and two-time Super Bowl winner.

DT: Dave Hanner - a career Packer

Green Bay Press-Gazette - USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Hanner was a career Packer, anchoring the team's defensive line for 13 go-rounds.

"'Hawg' they call him," Y.A. Tittle was quoted as saying.

He's no pass rusher. He's just a big, old, smart hand-fighter. He sits back and fends those blockers off, left and right, and smells for screens and smells for draw plays.

Quite high praise for Hanner.

Edge: Reggie White - major free agent splash

USA Today-USA TODAY NETWORK

Acquired as a prized free agent in 1993, White solidified Green Bay's defensive unit. He ranks fifth in Packers history with 68.5 sacks. He was the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 1998, his final campaign with the team.

Edge: Willie Davis - an iron man on the Packers' d-line.

During his 10 years in Green Bay, Willie Davis never missed a game. A pass-rushing extraordinaire, he was also the Packers' first black captain. Davis' 22 career fumble recoveries are the second-most by a Green Bay defender.

Linebackers (OLB, ILB)

The Packers' defense was instrumental to their early success.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We continue with the three best linebackers to ever suit up for the Packers.

Linebackers Position Player Years with Packers First-team AP All-Pros LB Ray Nitschke 1958-72 2 LB Dave Robinson 1963-72 2 LB Clay Matthews 2009-18 1

Once again we're stepping way back in time for this list, but there's one player with an unmistakble look that NFL fans will remember.

LB: Ray Nitschke - 'just loved to hit people'.

John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Nitschke's surname suggested hard-nosed grit. He embodied such an attitude as the heartbeat of the Packers defense during the 1960s. His No. 66 is retired by Green Bay and he was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978.

His former teammate Bart Starr once said of Nitschke:

Ray played with such a recklessness and fierceness that he developed a reputation fast that here was a guy you avoided, if at all possible.

Starr went on to say: "He just loved to hit people."

LB Dave Robinson - 2x All-Pro

As the Packers rolled along as one of the most well-known dynasties in NFL history, the two-time AP first-team All-Pro Robinson maintained a high level of play over a decade in Green Bay.

The 1963 first-round draft choice and Pro Football Hall of Famer is credited with 28.5 career sacks and 27 interceptions.

LB - Clay Matthews - most sacks in franchise history.

No one in Packers lore has more than Matthews' 83.5 sacks. He's tied with Reggie White for the second-most Pro Bowl selections (6) by a Green Bay players. Matthews totaled 356 solo tackles and forced 15 fumbles and recovered five more.

Defensive Backs (CB, S)

A decorated group, led by a former Heisman Trophy winner.

© USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, Appleton Post-Crescent via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While the Packers didn't draft every player in this all-time secondary of theirs, there's no arguing with their placement here.

Defensive Backs Position Player Years with Packers First-team AP All-Pros CB Herb Adderley 1961-69 5 CB Charles Woodson 2006-12 2 S LeRoy Butler 1990-2001 4 S Willie Wood 1960-71 4

Every single player in this group won a Super Bowl at some point with the Packers.

CB: Herb Adderley - switched from wide receiver to corner

James Flores/Getty Images

Adderley began his Packers career competing with two future Hall of Famers for playing time on offense. After being switched to the other side of the ball, he registered 48 career picks, returning seven for touchdowns, and carved out a Hall of Fame career of his own.

I was too stubborn to switch him to defense until I had to," Vince Lombardi said. "Now when I think of what Adderley means to our defense, it scares me to think of how I almost mishandled him.

As usual, Lombardi made the right move.

CB: Charles Woodson - most INTs in franchise history.

Though Charles Woodson began and closed out his pro career in Oakland, he'll be remembered just as much for his time in Green Bay.

He's tied for fourth in the franchise's ranks in interceptions (38), bringing a team record nine back for scores. Only Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila has forced more than Woodson's 15 fumbles as a Packer.

S: LeRoy Butler - Super Bowl champion

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Leroy Butler paced Green Bay in picks in five different seasons and was a standout on a unit that helped bring the Packers to the postseason in seven of nine seasons, including a pair of Super Bowl appearances.

A four-time first-team AP All-Pro honoree, his 38 interceptions are tied with Charles Woodson for the fourth-most in Green Bay lore.

S: Willie Wood - 4x first-team All-Pro

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A four-time first-team AP All-Pro, Wood was regarded as quite possibly the best safety in the game during his era. He played in a half-dozen NFL Championship games and led the league with nine picks in 1962.

Special Teams (K, P, Returner)

An unlikely Super Bowl MVP winner.

Finally, we come to a group that while overlooked, always plays an important role in the success of a team.

Special Teams Position Player Years with Packers First-team AP All-Pros K Mason Crosby 2007-22 0 P Tim Masthay 2010-15 0 Returner Desmond Howard 1996, 1999 0

This group also features a returner that played just two seasons with the Packers, but he made a huge impact in the little time he was there.

K: Mason Crosby - 16 seasons in Green Bay

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Before spending last season with the New York Giants, Mason Crosby spent 16 seasons with the Packers. He split the uprights on 400 of 492 field goal tries (81.4%) and led the league in extra points made three times.

P: Tim Masthay - 132 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line.

For Green Bay, Masthay pinned the most punts inside the 20-yard line (132). He ranks second in punts (390) and net punting yardage (15,199).

Desmond Howard, Returner

The MVP of Super Bowl 31, Desmond Howard's returning skills were evident on that stage. As the Packers beat New England, 35-21, he brought back a kickoff 99 yards for a score, the first kickoff return for a touchdown in Super Bowl history.

"I remember backing up and saying, 'Oh my God, they're finally gonna give us a chance," Howard said. "It was the perfect return. It was a middle return. He kicked it right back in the middle of the field, I mean, so all the stars aligned."

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.