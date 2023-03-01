The Green Bay Packers are feeling confident in quarterback Jordan Love ahead of whatever move Aaron Rodgers decides to make.

When it comes to the Green Bay Packers, it really is a case of deja vu at the quarterback position. Back in 2005 they drafted Aaron Rodgers in the first round as the heir-apparent to inevitable Hall of Famer Brett Favre, then made him sit for three years whilst he developed before unleashing him onto the world.

Fast forward to 2020, and the Packers take Jordan Love in the first round of the NFL Draft and now it has been three years that he has been sitting on the sidelines, and it might well be that this is the year that he gets to show us what he can do.

But that really all depends on what is going to happen with Rodgers, who is yet to give any indication about what he plans to do this summer following his period in his ‘isolation retreat’, but according to the Packers, they are preparing for whatever the 39-year-old is going to throw their way.

The question remains though, what exactly do the Packers have in Love?

Green Bay Packers Love what they’re seeing from Jordan

Since being drafted, Love hasn’t exactly been given a lot of time when it comes to proving himself on the NFL level and in a competitive environment (preseason games don’t really count given the talent that he’s both working with and working against on the field).

He has so far played in ten regular season games, starting one of them and has thrown for 606 yards, 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions with a quarterback rating of 79.7 whilst completing 60.2% of his passes. Now it is a small sample size, so we shouldn’t be quick to judge just yet, but it does look somewhat promising (in comparison, during Rodgers’ first three years he played 7 games, threw for 329 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, had a rating of 65.7 and completed 55.9% of his passes and he turned out OK).

And that appears to be enough for the Packers to be confident enough in him to take over the job if they need him to next season, according to General Manager Brian Gutekunst:

That’s a lot of faith being shown in the young man there, especially given whose shoes he is going to be stepping into when and if he does eventually become the team’s starter, and that they aren’t going to be looking for a ‘bridge’ quarterback to help guie him through for another year.