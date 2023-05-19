Green Bay Packers coach Tom Clements has been left gushing over the potential of Jordan Love and what he can bring to the team this season as he takes over from Aaron Rodgers.

There will be a lot of eyes on Aaron Rodgers this upcoming season with the New York Jets, as people wonder whether or not the team were right to chase him as hard as they did and to give up as much as they did to bring him on board.

But there will equally be as many eyes on the man who will be succeeding him with the Green Bay Packers, that man of course being Jordan Love, as he finally steps out of the shadow and will be put on show for all the world to see and work out if the Packers were right to take him back in 2020 in one of the more controversial moves in draft history.

According to his quarterbacks coach with the Packers Tom Clements, it looks as if things are right on track for him to make the transition from backup to starter once the season gets underway.

Green Bay Packers starting to love Jordan Love?

Speaking to reporters on Thursday (via Green Bay Press-Gazette) quarterbacks coach Tom Clements couldn’t contain his excitement and the development that Love is showing and firmly believes that he is showing all the traits that are necessary to be a successful player in the National Football League:

He can throw the ball, number one, which he needs to do in the NFL. He’s good athletic. He can move around, buy time. And he’s intelligent. He generally makes good decisions, and at this point just needs to play, work on processing information, making good decisions, and getting it to the right guy. He has all the qualities you’re looking for in a guy to be successful.

Will the Green Bay Packers fans feel the same?

It certainly sounds like Love is going to be ready to take over from Rodgers, but given the fuss that has surrounded the whole saga starting right at the beginning, being ready isn’t just going to be enough, he simply has to perform at a level close to Rodgers, especially right out of the gate if Rodgers is able to play with the Jets, otherwise it’s going to look like the Packers made the wrong moves.

The Packers fans have got used to Hall of Fame level play from their quarterbacks since the 1990s when they had Brett Favre under centre then moving right into Rodgers. Will Love be the man to end the streak, or will he carry it on?