The Green Bay Packers’ treatment of Jordan Love over the past three years might be an indication of how little he has progressed, Colin Cowherd believes.

The 2023 season is going to have a lot of storylines for us to focus on, but without a doubt one of the biggest will be what is happening in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the Green Bay Packers finally moved on from the Aaron Rodgers era and finally turn their attention on to Jordan Love, three years after they drafted him and left Rodgers rather seething at the time.

So far, Love has been restricted to just ten games in the NFL, with just one of those being a start, but now that Rodgers has been traded to the New York Jets, it will be time for him to show that the Packers made the right choice in selecting him, and that all that time spent sitting behind #12 and watching what made him tick was all worth it.

But Colin Cowherd believes that the Packers have already hinted to us what to expect of Love during his first season as the team’s starter, and that it’s pretty evident not to expect too much.

Are the Green Bay Packers holding back the truth on Jordan Love?

Speaking on The Herd, Cowherd pointed out that the Packers have been rather shy when it comes to letting us see footage of Love ‘behind the scenes’, noting that when it came to other quarterbacks around the NFL who some might have had doubts on, teams were pretty quick to try and show you what they had at their disposal.

Video: Colin Cowherd discusses the Green Bay Packers’ treatment of quarterback Jordan Love:

Now obviously it’s possible that the Packers are going the other way about things, and that they really like what they are seeing with Love and they just want to hide it, make sure that none of the other teams get even a sniff of what he can do, that way they can’t use it against them later in the season.

Either way, you have to hope that the Packers don’t use this as the one and only season to get some kind of assessment on him, and that if he isn’t any good they just discard him come the end of the year (something that they might do even though they signed him to a new deal this offseason).